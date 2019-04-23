Las Vegas ranked as best city for Starbucks lovers, study finds

Starbucks (Getty Images)

Are you a Starbucks lover?

According to a study by Apartment Guide, there’s no better spot to be than Las Vegas.

The website, which helps people searching for rentals, ranked cities with populations of more than 100,000 and ordered them based on the number of Starbucks locations per capita.

Las Vegas has one Starbucks per 5,133 people, according to Apartment Guide.

Burbank, Calif. and Bellevue Wash. followed Las Vegas in second and third, respectively.

Of the top 10 cities, five are located in Washington. Only one, Orlando, was located east of Arizona.

Apartment Guide used U.S. Census data and commercially available business listings. The study did not count Starbucks locations inside of other stores, such as casinos or grocery stores.

