Las Vegas resort expands buffet, adds outdoor seating

Pastries and desserts at Market Place Buffet (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gelato display at Market Place Buffet (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dining area at Market Place Buffet (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Carvery at Market Place Buffet (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Outdoor dining area at Market Place Buffet (JW Marriott Las Vegas)

Euro line at Market Place Cafe (JW Marriott Las Vegas)

A newly refurbished and expanded buffet — including an outdoor dining area, perhaps unique in Las Vegas — has opened at the JW Marriott Las Vegas/Rampart Casino.

Market Place Buffet replaced the Rampart Buffet after a renovation project that took four months. The new space can seat more than 700 in an open, airy space dominated by neutral colors and accents of stone and wood. The outdoor dining area, opened just in time for the cooler weather, is lined by the resort’s lush landscaping and one of its meandering streams.

The buffet is laid out in sections. The Carvery has freshly carved meats, steaks cooked to order and rotisserie meats. Euro has Italian and other Mediterranean foods including made-to-order pastas and brick-oven pizzas. Global features a variety of Asian selections. Farm Stand has soups, fruits and vegetables, and The Sweet Shop has house-made pastries and other sweets, including sugar-free and gluten-free options.

Wednesdays are Aloha Nights, Friday features the Crab Feast Buffet and Saturday the Lobster Feast.

Market Place Buffet serves lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, dinner from 4 to 9 p.m. daily and brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends. Visit theresortatsummerlin.com.

