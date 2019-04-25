Las Vegas restaurant does carved-at-your-table prime rib

Prime rib lovers can sink their teeth into an array of succulent choices in Las Vegas.

Buffets have special prime-rib nights, and numerous other options for the tender, flavorful beef range from budget to blow-the-rent. The Market Street Cafe at the California Hotel offers early diners an 8-ounce cut for $9.99 from 3-6 p.m. daily, while the elegantly retro Hugo’s Cellar at the Four Queens offers 16- and 24-ounce cuts for $55 and $65, red rose included. Jerry’s Famous Coffee Shop at Jerry’s Nugget serves three sizes, including a whopping 48- to 52-ounce double cut for $54.89. And Siegel’s 1941 at the El Cortez offers 12- and 16-ounce cuts, plus prime rib fried rice, sandwich, melt, nachos, macaroni and cheese and chili.

But the crown of beef goes to Lawry’s The Prime Rib, which has been specializing in the melt-in-your-mouth cut since 1938 at its location in Beverly Hills, with the Las Vegas spot in the Hughes Center opening in 1997. Dinner at Lawry’s starts with sourdough bread and the Famous Spinning Bowl Salad, which the server sends on a crazy rotation while pouring on the dressing, then serves on individual plates.

The real show, though, is posed by the carving carts rolled to the table. Lawry’s Las Vegas executive chef Dave Simmons said the restaurant has eight 600-pound silver-colored carts, each of which holds two 18 1/2-pound beef ribs. The customer tells the carver which size cut he or she would like and the degree of doneness, and it’s carved on the spot. The carver adds mashed potatoes and gravy to the plate and optional creamed corn or creamed spinach, and the server brings the crisp Yorkshire pudding.

In celebration of National Prime Rib Day on Saturday, Lawry’s is offering, for the first time, 30-day dry-aged prime rib from Friday through Sunday, in addition to the regular menu. A Lawry Cut is $63, 6-ounce California Cut $56, and both come with the Famous Spinning Bowl Salad, Yorkshire pudding, mashed potatoes and whipped horseradish. Supplies will be limited.

Lawry’s regular prime rib dinners range from $42 to $65, depending on the cut. While it started as a single-entree restaurant, the Las Vegas location also serves lobster, fish, ribeye steak, filet mignon, Beef Wellington and a vegetarian entree.

