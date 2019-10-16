Las Vegas restaurant has a take on green eggs and ham

Dr. Seuss would be proud of Carson Kitchen’s version, which is done flatbread style with a spicy ham and two eggs and baked in the oven.

Heidi Knapp Rinella

Heidi Knapp Rinella

Do you like green eggs and ham? You might if you tried this version served at Carson Kitchen in downtown Las Vegas.

Executive chef Scott Simon brushes oil on the edges of a flatbread crust and tops it with pistou — similar to pesto but without the pine nuts — plus shredded smoked mozzarella, the spicy tasso ham that’s native to southern Louisiana and two eggs.

It’s baked in the pizza oven until the egg whites are firm but the yolks still soft, and finished with green onions.

Would you eat it with a fox? Would you eat it in a box? Forget the fox, but takeout boxes are available, if you have anything left. It’s $14, and Carson Kitchen is at 124 S. Sixth St.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.