Las Vegas restaurant makes ribs from ears of corn

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2022 - 6:43 am
 
Sweet corn ribs, covered in miso honey butter, chives and Aleppo chile, at Ada’s Wine Bar in ...
Sweet corn ribs, covered in miso honey butter, chives and Aleppo chile, at Ada’s Wine Bar in Tivoli Village in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Chef Jackson Stamper at Ada’s Wine Bar in Tivoli Village in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 5, ...
Chef Jackson Stamper at Ada’s Wine Bar in Tivoli Village in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Ears of corn, you’ve heard of. But how about corn ribs?

Yes, they’re a thing. They’re being served through summer at Ada’s Wine Bar in Tivoli Village. And they look like ribs, these curving strips of sweet yellow corn. The ribs are deep-fried, blistered a bit on the grill, caressed with miso honey butter, then finished with Aleppo chili flakes and diced chives.

“It’s the same idea of having corn on the cob, but it’s a little bit more fun and not what you’re used to seeing,” said Jackson Stamper, chef de cuisine of Ada’s, who created the ribs with his team.

Fashioning the appetizer is a nifty kitchen trick that involves driving a knife through the cob to separate the ear into sections. Some of the cob is shaved from these sections, which are plunged in an ice water bath, followed by a drop in the deep fryer.

“It’s that going from cold to rapid heat really quickly that sends them curling,” Stamper said.

Deep frying “gives this bursty crunch to the kernels,” the chef said. The miso honey reflects his desire to incorporate an Asian ingredient in the dish, the Aleppo chili flakes his love for that spice. “I use it constantly,” he said.

The corn ribs are $13. The finger licking is free.

Ada’s Wine Bar in Tivoli Village, adaslv.com

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

