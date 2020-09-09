Las Vegas restaurant owners grateful to reopen bars, counters

Restaurants across the valley can resume seating customers at nongaming bars and counters Wednesday, as long as social distancing guides are in place.

A view of the bar, which remains closed to customers due to COVID-19 mandates, at North Italia in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Restaurant countertops are slated to be allowed to reopen in Clark County beginning Sept. 9. Countertops in bars that do not serve food and those with bartop gaming devices must remain closed. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An exterior view of North Italia in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Restaurant countertops are slated to be allowed to reopen in Clark County beginning Sept. 9. Countertops in bars that do not serve food and those with bartop gaming devices must remain closed. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kim Garcia, left, prepares drinks at the bar, which remains closed to customers due to COVID-19 mandates, at North Italia in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Restaurant countertops are slated to be allowed to reopen in Clark County beginning Sept. 9. Countertops in bars that do not serve food and those with bartop gaming devices must remain closed. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Restaurant bar and counter service officially resumes Wednesday, and some Las Vegas business owners expect their customers to be pleased to see something that seemed like a long time coming.

“We’re super-excited,” said Megean Holden, general manager of North Italia at 1069 S. Rampart Blvd., which plans to resume serving at its bar in the next couple of days, possibly Friday.

“It’s an open-air bar,” she said, “and it’s very popular with our locals. We’ve just had some new menu items, so we have some new cocktails for everyone to try.”

Under the terms of Nevada Gov. Steve’s Sisolak’s pandemic-mitigation plan, local establishments that serve food can start seating at their bar and counter areas beginning Wednesday (those with gaming machines excepted), providing they maintain social distancing policies.

Holden said North Italia’s bar normally seats 24, but she expects the revised plan to provide for about 12 people. Seating at the bar is always first come, first served, she said, and it tends to be popular.

“We have people who are going to come in early for happy hour to jump at those seats,” she said.

Antonio Nunez, chef/owner of The Stove at 11261 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson, said he’ll reopen the bar on Thursday, the first day of service after they have some electrical issues resolved.

“It sucks not having the bar open,” Nunez said. “We don’t have a huge bar, but you have no idea how many people miss the bar. We get requests every day.”

The Stove’s bar normally seats 12, which he expects to be reduced to four to six. He said the bar area is particularly popular with customers, he thinks because of the inherent interaction with employees.

At Forte Tapas at 4180 S. Rainbow Blvd., chef/CEO Nina Manchev said she’ll “absolutely” reopen the bar on Wednesday.

“I think it’ll make people feel a little more normal and social,” she said. “It’ll give the restaurant itself some more life as well.”

Manchev said the bar, where seating will be reduced from the normal 15 to six or seven, gives guests another seating option.

“Some people like to come and sit by themselves for a quick timeout and not have to go to the back of the restaurant for a table,” she said.

Terence Fong, a longtime local chef whose restaurants are Zenshin at South Point and Island Sushi & Grill at 9400 S. Eastern Ave., is looking forward to opening the sushi bar at the latter. The one at Zenshin, he said, has been open because there’s more than 6 feet of separation between guests and the sushi chefs. He expects the Island sushi bar to reopen Monday, after he’s had time to staff it.

“For me, bringing back employees, that’s the main thing,” Fong said. “And of course, staying safe.” Because Island is a smaller restaurant, he said he’s taking guests’ temperatures.

Normally his sushi bar seats eight, which he thinks will be reduced to about three. But he said it’s a guest favorite.

“It’s the interaction with the chefs,” he said. “For us being 11 years old, going on 12, our sushi chefs already know the customers’ favorites and can customize them.”

He said he has yet to open the grill side of the business.

“We’re a little scared now,” Fong said.

Nunez agreed that this has been a nerve-wracking time for restaurant owners.

“It’s affected us, but not to the point that we’re going to shut our doors,” he said. “We’ve actually thrived pretty well, and we’ve learned to live with spacing. It’s helped us in the sense that the place isn’t as loud as it normally is, with all the windows. I like the look of it — just the spacing, it’s a little more comfortable.”

He said because the restaurant’s normal capacity of 177 has been reduced to about 76, they’ve imposed a 90-minute time limit during the busiest periods. But he expects some of the changes to hang around once the pandemic pandemonium is past.

“We’ll bring the photo booth back, and the waiting area,” he said. “A lot of this, I think we’ll try to keep.”

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.