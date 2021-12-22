Las Vegas restaurant specials for Christmas dinner

Las Vegas restaurants are serving a variety of meals that range from festive to fine-dining.

Genting Palace - Sweet and sour Crispy Kurobuta, Tropical Fruit Braised Bird’s Nest Soup

Kusa Nori - Black Hawk Wagyu Prime Rib

Agnolotti & Risotto Milanese (Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar)

For those not interested in cooking this Christmas, several Las Vegas restaurants are serving a variety of meals that range from festive to fine-dining.

All dining specials are offered exclusively on Dec. 25 unless otherwise specified.

Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar

Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar will feature special dine-in menus for Christmas Eve on Friday, Dec. 24, from 4 to 10 p.m. and Christmas Day on Saturday, Dec. 25, from 4 to 10 p.m. The restaurant will also offer its traditional dinner menus these days.

The Christmas Day dine-in menu is $88 per person.

The first course is one of the following: Agnolotti & Risotto Milanese, Carpaccio & Burrata, Salsiccia & Polpette. A second course is one of the following: Ferraro Salad or Parmigiano Reggiano, four-leaf balsamic dressing, Zuppa del Giorno.

A third course is the choice of Porchetta – Roasted pork roll, polenta, rapini, rosemary demi; Lasagna alla Gino – Bolognese sauce, bechamel sauce, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce; Coniglio Brasato – Hermi Farms braised rabbit, soft polenta, roasted mushrooms; Veal Saltimbocca – Veal scallopini, prosciutto, mozzarella, sage, demi.

A fourth course is Panettone Bread Pudding.

ONE Steakhouse

ONE Steakhouse will celebrate Christmas with a prime rib dinner, available exclusively on Friday, Dec. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 25 at the restaurant inside Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Expertly prepared by Executive Chef Patrick Munster, a 20-ounce cut of prime rib roast will be seasoned with Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce and fresh rosemary, and then finished with ONE Steakhouse’s signature steak salt blend. The prime rib will be accompanied by butter-braised marble potatoes, herb au jus and creamy horseradish, and priced at $74. Anthony Ramirez, wine director at ONE Steakhouse, recommends pairing the prime rib with the Groth Cabernet Sauvignon 2017.

ONE Steakhouse’s full menu will also be available, including seasonal dishes.

Resorts World Las Vegas restaurants

Dawg House Saloon & Sportsbook

A $35 specialty holiday dish served from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. includes: Bone-in ham steak with an orange marmalade glaze, southern greens and mashed red potatoes.

Genting Palace

An extravagant $138 five-course holiday menu served from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. will consist of: Combination of Vietnamese shrimp spring rolls, crisp Peking duck skin and foie gras; Braised bird’s nest soup with Alaskan crab meat in supreme broth; Sweet and sour crispy Kurobuta pork; Penang “Konlo” wonton and BBQ pork noodle; Combination of tropical fruits, chilled mango cream, pomelo and sago

Kusa Nori

The holiday special for $125 from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. features: Black Hawk Wagyu Prime Rib with furikake tempura haricot vert, wasabi celery root puree, black garlic au jus and a yuzu kosho crème fraiche

The Kitchen

A tasty three-course meal priced at $47.99 includes: Choice of Lobster bisque or The Kitchen Caesar salad; Holiday Prime Rib with au jus, au gratin potato, crispy brussels sprouts, bacon and apple gastrique; Chocolate chestnut tart with cranberry coulis and Chantilly cream

¡VIVA! by Chef Ray Garcia

A $79 three-course family-style holiday meal from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. consists of: Piña Asada and mushroom tetelas; Ancho-crusted ribeye, crispy fingerling potatoes, wood-roasted brussels sprouts, arroz and frijoles; Pastel de camote and churros

Wally’s Wine and Spirits

A delectable holiday dish for $95 that will be available from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m.: Tournedos Rossini, foie gras, a beef oxtail madeira reduction, truffled potato millefeuille and shaved truffles

Restaurant Guy Savoy

A prix-fixe Christmas prestige menu, priced at $445 per person, includes Guy Savoy favorites such as foie gras au torchon, wild-caught Atlantic seabass, saffron spaghetti and mussels, artichoke and black truffle soup, venison tenderloin, Japanese A5 wagyu beef, black truffle brie and more. The menu will be offered on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

Wynn and Encore restaurants

Allegro

Enjoy a spin on Christmas classics with Executive Chef Enzo Febbraro’s holiday specials including Lamb Ossobuco served with parmesan risotto and Baked Pinwheel Pasta with prosciutto cotto, fontina cheese, spinach, pink sauce, and parmesan cheese. Allegro’s complete a la carte menu will also be available for guests.

The Buffet

The Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas will offer the ultimate Christmas feast for $74.99 per person that includes a diverse selection of offerings including cooked to order dishes like Hot Steamed Crab Legs with white wine beurre blanc; Lobster Claws from the cold seafood station; mouthwatering Prime Rib, Bone-In Ham and Peking Duck from the carvery station; and a selection of seasonal sweets and desserts.

Jardin

Supplementing its full a la carte menu, Jardin will offer a three-course, $75 prix fixe menu on Christmas Day. Guests can choose between appetizers of Roasted Chestnut Soup with black truffle crème fraiche, brown butter, and herb croutons, or Scallop Crudo with blood orange brodo, Fresno pepper, and basil oil Herb & Butter Roasted Prime Rib with whipped potatoes, greens, wild mushrooms, and creamy horseradish, or Lobster Pot Pie with Maine lobster, marble potatoes, globe carrots, and lobster cream as an entrée; and will be treated to an edible Christmas Ornament made with white chocolate mousse, fresh berry compote and vanilla bean sponge for dessert.

Lakeside

Enjoy views and dive into the spirit of the holidays with Executive Chef David Middleton’s Christmas menu specials like Kanpachi Crudo served with black truffle, citrus aioli, ninja radish, and fried shallots; White Truffle Risotto with Grana Padano cheese and roasted chicken jus; Wild Seabass with truffle lyonnaise potatoes and red wine lobster sauce; and Surf’n’Turf, a six ounce Snake River Farms New York Strip and Maine Lobster Tail with duchess potatoes, port onions, and truffle bordelaise sauce. Guests will also be able to order from Lakeside’s complete a la carte menu.

Sinatra

In addition to Sinatra’s full a la carte menu, Executive Chef Theo Schoenegger will offer a Christmas prix fixe menu featuring Raviolo, a lobster and scallop filled ravioli with coral emulsion and micro chervil; Capriolo, a venison loin wellington served with chive mashed potatoes and green bean casserole; and Cioccaloto, a light milk chocolate mousse with hazelnut, crunch and cream, and chocolate sponge. The three-course prix fixe menu is available for $105 per guest, excluding beverages, tax and gratuity.

SW Steakhouse

Celebrate Christmas with special dishes from Executive Chef Mark LoRusso, in addition to the full a la carte menu. The festive dishes include White Truffle Ravioli with sheep milk ricotta and shaved parmesan; Rosemary-Mustard Crusted Prime Rib with beef tallow popovers, horseradish potatoes, and peppercorn au jus; and Bavarian Sticky Toffee Pudding with a vanilla bean ice cream and rum butter sauce.

Tableau

Tableau will offer Christmas Day brunch specials including Duck Rillette with pickled vegetables, red wine mustard and a side of country bread; Short Rib Benedict braised in red wine and served with an artisan English muffin, two poached eggs, Tableau potatoes, and a chive hollandaise; and a special Christmas Day dessert from Wynn resort pastry chef Patrice Caillot. Tableau will also offer it’s complete a la carte menu.

Terrace Pointe Café

Complementing its full a la carte menu, Terrace Pointe Café will offer Christmas specials like Christmas Panettone French Toast served with mascarpone cream and aged bourbon maple syrup; Short Rib Benedict on a brioche bun with peppercorn hollandaise and crispy leeks; and Eggnog Cheesecake Crumble topped with salted caramel pistachios.