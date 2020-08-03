Las Vegas restaurants and chefs offer customers new experiences

Smith & Wollensky offers full menu for takeout or Steak-ation at Home grilling packages. (Smith & Wollensky)

Goat-cheese-and-orange-stuffed Belgian endive served during Sangria Hour at Jaleo. (Jaleo)

Take a Steak-ation with Smith & Wollensky

Smith & Wollensky at the Grand Canal Shoppes, which has reopened for indoor and patio dining, also offers two Steak-ation at Home options. The entire lunch and dinner menus are available for takeout along with four at-home grilling packages (sized to serve increments of four people), ranging from Wollensky’s Butcher Burger Bar for $35 per person to the Classic S&W Steakhouse Dinner for $90 per person. Visit smithandwollensky.com.

Kalman plans classes, barbecue

“Top Chef” alum Bruce Kalman will host a trio of online cooking demos that start Aug. 12 with a lesson on how to make mozzarella cheese and pickled giardiniere. The Aug. 22 class will focus on pepperoni and ricotta lasagna cups and the Aug. 26 session on a three-course pasta dinner. Those who purchase tickets will be able to buy a kit with all of the ingredients or receive a list to shop for them on their own. Kalman also plans to sell barbecue from the parking lot of Piero’s Italian Cuisine, 355 Convention Center Drive, Aug. 15-16. Visit secretburger.com. Kalman had partnered with Esther’s Kitchen chef James Trees to open Scuola Vecchia in Tivoli Village, but is no longer involved in the project.

Sangria Hour at Jaleo

Jaleo at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has launched Sangria Hour from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Sangria de vino tinto and Estrella Damm lagers are $6 and specialty cocktails $8. The $5 signature tapas menu includes shrimp sauteed with garlic; Belgian endive filled with goat cheese with oranges, almonds and smoked salmon roe; and Spanish-style marinated olives with Manchego cheese.

Wagyu at a bargain

The Coffee Shop at Treasure Island is offering its wagyu sirloin as a buy-one-get-one-free deal for $49.99. The charbroiled steak is served with whipped potatoes, asparagus and red wine shallot demi-glace. Hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.

Tour Tuscany at Ferraro’s

The next in the series of Summer Regional Menus at Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road, will focus on Toscana, known as Tuscany in English. The four-course dinner of such dishes as spinach and ricotta ravioli with butter and sage sauce, and Orbetallo sea bass with livornese sauce and spinach is $49, and select bottles of wines are 50 percent of for those with local ID. The Toscana menu continues through Saturday. Call 702-364-5300

More ways at Yourway

Yourway Breakfast & Lunch, 6121 W. Lake Mead Blvd., which is known for build-your-own breakfasts, has added new choices: beef or chicken tacos, veggie tacos and mini-classics (all under $10) of sausage gravy and toast, potatoes and sausage gravy, grits with an egg and toast, a breakfast sandwich or a vegetarian potato skillet.

Here and there

• Min Kim, former executive chef of Mizumi at Wynn Palace in Cotai, has been named to the same role at Mizumi at Wynn Las Vegas.

• Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que at The District at Green Valley Ranch and Red Rock Resort is offering veranda-inspired dining on its patios with free iced tea or lemonade, and biscuits with apple butter.

• The Smashed Pig, 509 Fremont St., has added new dishes to its brunch, served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends: shrimp and grits, a breakfast burrito, The Crab Benny and the Piggy Benny, with pan-fried pork belly.

• Tekka Bar at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is offering a Tekk-Out Menu with nine handrolls and two combination meals. tekkabar.com

• Maya Cinema at 2195 Las Vegas Blvd. North in North Las Vegas has resumed its popcorn pickup for a limited time, with pickup of popcorn and candies from 2 to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the theater entrance; order (from the menu at mayacinemas.com/popcorn-pickup) on the Maya app, call 702-382-3829 or walk up. Five percent of sales will be donated to charities.

• One dollar for each limited-edition Cherry Limeade Slush sold this month at Founders Coffee at 6410 S. Durango Drive will be donated to local nonprofit organization Baby’s Bounty and its ongoing diaper drive.

• CraftHaus Brewery, which has taprooms at 7350 Eastgate Road, Suite 110 in Henderson, and 197 E. California St. in the Arts District, has introduced Electro-Lite IPA, a seasonal beer that’s low-calorie and has added electrolytes. It’s also available by the six-pack.

