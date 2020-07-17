Las Vegas restaurants announce openings, specials and deals

Two new restaurants will open Aug. 1 near UNLV, while Burnt Offerings offers a Nine Days menu and Modern Mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim has a free class.

Monster’wich comes to Insomnia

Insomnia Cookies is introducing the Monster’wich, a sandwich made of a cookie and ice cream combo between two cookies, and on Sunday — National Ice Cream Day — they’re offering a BOGO deal. Insomnia Cookies is at 4480 Paradise Road; insomniacookies.com.

Nine Days menu at Burnt Offerings

Burnt Offerings, 3909 W. Sahara Ave., will commemorate the first nine days of the Jewish month of Av — a time of mourning, when Jewish people traditionally refrain from eating meat and drinking wine — with a special Nine Days Menu from Wednesday through July 30. The menu will have numerous fish and vegetarian dishes such as avocado harosset, house-made gefilte fish balls with carrots, the Guzunt Salad, Blazing Rainbow Hash and Over the Rainbow Trout. burntofferingslv.com.

Free summertime cocktails class

Modern Mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim will offer a free virtual summertime cocktail class at 3 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. Featured will be the caipirinha/caipiroska, Queen’s Park Swizzle and Lloyd’s Swizzle. To register, visit themodernmixologist.com.

Two more spots to open near UNLV

Two new restaurants are due to open Aug. 1 at University Gateway, 4700 S. Maryland Parkway. Sushi Joe’s, from chef Joe Richardson, will offer bento boxes, sushi rolls and specialties including yellowtail crudo and brisket gyoza, plus an omakase experience at the chef’s table. Pizza Forte, from the family that owns Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, will serve Roman-style pizza by the slice, Hofmann hot dogs and gluten-free options.

Landry’s brands offer 10 percent off

All Landry’s restaurants nationwide are offering 10 percent off all takeout orders. In Las Vegas, the brands are Cadillac Mexican Kitchen, Claim Jumper, Grotto and Vic & Anthony’s at the Golden Nugget; Claim Jumper at 601 N. Green Valley Parkway in Henderson; Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse at 3925 Paradise Road; Mastro’s Ocean Club at The Shops at Crystals; Morton’s the Steakhouse at 400 E. Flamingo Road; Rainforest Cafe at 3717 Las Vegas Blvd. South; Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. at 3717 Las Vegas Blvd. South; Trevi at The Forum Shops at Caesars; and Strip House at Planet Hollywood.

Greek Food Festival canceled

The Greek Food Festival, a late-September standard in Las Vegas for more than 40 years, has been canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Marilyn Flangas, a representative of sponsoring St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, said the festival is expected to return next year.

