Las Vegas restaurants announce special menus, deals and more

Expanded hours and menus, the return of a lunch buffet and a 7-wine sampling package among the things to check out.

Twenty-vegetable fried rice at China Poblano. (China Poblano)

Farmer Boys will celebrate National Fry Day on Monday. (Farmer Boys)

Pan de cristal con tomate at Jaleo. (Jaleo)

Some buffet dishes at Mint Indian Bistro. (Mint Indian Bistro)

New tasting menu at Jaleo

Jaleo at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has introduced a new $55 chef’s tasting menu that includes some of the restaurant’s signature tapas, such as pan de cristal con tomate, gazpacho and croquetas de pollo. Jaleo is open from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 5:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. jaleo.com

China Poblano expands menu

China Poblano, also at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, has expanded its menu, bringing back favorites such as traditional siu mai, monk noodles and 20-vegetable fried rice. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays through Tuesdays. chinapoblano.com

Ferraro’s to go to Campania

The next in the Summer Regional Menu Series at Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road, will focus on the Campania region of southern Italy. The four-course menu, which will be available from Monday through July 25, will include dishes such as mozzarella in carozza, classic eggplant Parmigiana and a warm ricotta cheese and rice cake. It’s $49 (and select bottles of wine are half-off for those with Nevada ID); call 702-364-5300.

Capital Grille pouring generously

The Capital Grille at Fashion Show mall once again offers the generous pour, which enables guests to sample as many as they desire from seven white, red and rose options for $28 with dinner. The offer is available through Sept. 6. A Generous Pour @ Home option also is available. thecapitalgrille.com

Mint brings back lunch buffet

Mint Indian Bistro has reintroduced its lunch buffet in a contactless version, with food served at the table. The buffet is available at both locations, 730 E. Flamingo Road and 4246 S. Durango Drive. Reservations required; visit mintbistro.com.

New meal deal at Grimaldi’s

Grimaldi’s Coal Brick Oven Pizzeria has introduced a $25 meal deal of an 18-inch traditional cheese pizza, small house or Caesar salad and slice of cheesecake or two mini-cannolis. grimaldispizzeria.com

Olive Garden has $15 wines

Olive Garden locations are offering $15 bottles of wine for curbside pickup or in-house dining. Choices are Confetti Pink Moscato Blend, Roscato Rosso Dolce or Moscato Primo Amore. olivegarden.com

Holiday deals at Farmer Boys

Farmer Boys locations will celebrate National Fry Day on Monday with $1 fries with any purchase after 2 p.m. And on Tax Day on Wednesday, they’ll offer two breakfast burritos or double cheeseburgers for $10.40. farmerboys.com

Ike’s opens third spot

Ike’s Love and Sandwiches has opened a third Southern Nevada location, inside Fabulous Freddy’s at 4350 S. Durango Drive. loveandsandwiches.com

Mob Museum moonshine cited

The Mob Museum’s house-distilled moonshine earned first place in the best moonshine category at the International Whisky Competition in June in Estes Park, Colorado.

