Las Vegas restaurants, bars plan specials for St. Patrick’s Day

For St. Patrick’s Day, which is March 17 this year, Las Vegas will be awash in green beer and fortified by endless plates of corned beef and cabbage — and lots of other food and drink — at restaurants, buffets and bars. Following are just some of the specials revelers can expect. Unless otherwise noted, they’re available only on the holiday.

Bailiwick All American Pub + Eatery at The Orleans will offer corned beef and cabbage, $14; a beer and shot special, $10; Irish Car Bombs, $8; select shots, $8; and pints of select beers, $5.

Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas will serve a corned beef and cabbage cheesesteak sandwich topped with Thousand Island dressing, $16.95, and drink specials including a pint of Guinness paired with a shot of Proper No. Twelve whiskey, $16.

Beers and Bets at the Sahara will offer drink specials such as a pint of green beer, shot of Jameson or pint of Guinness for $4 and Irish Car Bombs for $8 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and an electronic violinist and DJ from 3 to 7 p.m.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian will put on its Irish with the Reuben Burger, ground beef topped with Katz’s Delicatessen corned beef, sauerkraut, sliced pickles, Swiss cheese and special sauce, $19, and the Lucky Charms Shake, a vanilla shake with vanilla-frosted rim, mini marshmallows and green icing shamrocks topped with a Lucky Charms Rice Krispies Bar, Rainbow Sour rope, gold chocolate coins, whipped cream and Lucky Charms, $17.

Blondie’s Sports Bar & Grill at Miracle Mile Shops will pour green Bud Light pints, Guinness cans and shots of Jameson, Proper No. Twelve and Tullamore D.E.W. for $5 each, March 13 – 17.

Bruxie at The Park will serve Irish Nachos made with waffle-cut fries topped with bacon, Bruxie cheese sauce, sour cream and chives, $5.

Cabo Wabo Cantina at Miracle Mile Shops will put a Mexican spin on the day with the Torta de Rueben, prepared with corned beef, pepper jack cheese, Russian dressing spread and sauerkraut on bolillo bread, $16.95; and the corned beef quesadilla with Oaxaca cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing on a flour tortilla served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream, $19.95. Drink specials will include green beer starting at $7 and green frozen margaritas starting at $13.

Cafe Americano at Caesars Palace is offering two Jameson cold brew cocktails through March 17 — Irish coffee, $12, and an espresso martini, $16.

The sandwich of the month at the Clubhouse Deli at Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin is The New Yorker, pastrami and corned beef topped with cole slaw and Swiss on toasted rye, $9.99 with chips and a drink.

Citizens Kitchen & Bar at Mandalay Bay will serve a corned-beef platter for $19.99, beginning at noon.

The Coronado Cafe at the South Point is offering a Guinness-marinated sirloin steak with two eggs, boxty potato cakes and Irish soda bread, $9.95, from 7 to 11 a.m.; Guinness, $3, and Bailey’s Irish Cream and coffee, $2, from 7 to 10 p.m.; O’Flaherty’s split pea soup or house salad followed by corned beef and cabbage with boiled potatoes and carrots, $11.95, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and bread pudding with Bushmills Irish whiskey sauce, $3.95, all day.

Corner Kitchen & Doughnuts at The Linq Promenade will serve a sandwich of corned beef and coleslaw on rye bread with fries, $12.50.

The Court Cafe at Jokers Wild will serve corned beef and cabbage with boiled potatoes and soup or salad for $9.99 from 11 a.m. to closing, while supplies last.

Resident “funologist” Johnny O’Donnell at Crush at MGM Grand will preside over a celebration that will include Murphy’s Irish Stout Lamb Stew, $26; braised corned beef and cabbage with potatoes, carrots and grain mustard, $24; shots of Tullamore D.E.W. whiskey, $5; and Irish Mules made with Tullamore D.E.W. whiskey, lime juice and Fever Tree ginger beer, $9.

Distill, which has nine locations across the valley, will begin its parties at 6 p.m. and will offer a costume contest, $5 Irish car bombs, $4 16-ounce Guinness, $4 Tullamore D.E.W. and $11.99 house-made corned beef and cabbage.

The St. Patrick’s Day special at the new Earl Grey Cafe at Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin is a three-course menu of potato-leek soup, corned beef brisket with braised cabbage and onions and dark chocolate Guinness cake, $19.99, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Farm at Aliante Hotel will serve corned beef and cabbage for $11.99 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

They’ll be putting on the glitz at Favorite Bistro at The Linq Promenade with the Crystal Irish Cocktail of vodka, Midori, Malibu Rum and pineapple juice, plus an ice sculpture, $15, and a Green Benedict on a croissant, $17.

Celebrate Flavortown style at Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar with the Irish Motley: smoked corned beef, Swiss cheese, citrus slaw and 999 Island Dressing on an Irish potato bun with malted Irish chips, $21.50.

I Love Sugar at The Linq Promenade will elaborate on its theme with the 44-ounce Shamrock-arita, made with Jose Cuervo Silver Tequila, melon and orange liqueur and lemon and lime juices, $38.

Bundle up for Icebar at The Linq Promenade and its Irish Ice Mule, combining Jameson Irish Whiskey, melon liquor, ginger beer, lime juice and a dash of orange bitters in a signature frozen ice glass, $12; green “Irish I Was Mexican” Modelo draft beers; green Jell-O shots; and a St. Patrick’s Day-themed ice luge with $6 Jameson shots running through it.

Those who stop by Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, which has locations at Fashion Show Mall and at 4700 S. Maryland Parkway, can get any sandwich for $7 if they show that they follow @ikessandwiches on Instagram.

Kneaders, which is at 11271 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson and 7100 W. Craig Road, will give a free lime tart to anyone who purchases the Irish Stew special. Served with soda bread and strawberry jam, it’s $6.99.

La Comida at 100 S. Sixth St. will blend Irish and Mexican flavors with brisket enchiladas with green tomatillo sauce, $16. Drink specials will include $7 leprechaun shots of Irish whiskey, peach schnapps, fresh sour mix and lemon-lime soda; $7 green Modelo draft beers; and $7 Irish sours, with fresh sour mix, Midori, vodka and soda water.

Murder-mystery sleuths can go to Lawry’s the Prime Rib in the Hughes Center at 7 p.m. March 17 for the “Saint Patrick’s Day Who Done It!” The dinner of sourdough bread; the Original Spinning Bowl Salad; an 8-ounce cut of prime rib of beef with mashed potatoes, gravy and Yorkshire pudding, oven-roasted salmon filet with lemon beurre blanc, mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables, or the vegetarian entree of the day; chef’s choice of dessert; and coffee or tea, will be $106 inclusive; reserve at atouchofmystery.com.

Libertine Social at Mandalay Bay will pair a Guinness with a reuben sandwich for $30 and pour glasses of Guinness, $8; Pot of Gold punch, $14 for a glass or $42 for a goblet; and shots of Jameson Irish Whiskey, $8.

Mary’s Diner at the Eldorado will serve corned beef and cabbage with boiled potatoes and soup or salad for $9.99 from 11 a.m. to closing, while supplies last.

Marrakesh Express at the Westin Lake Las Vegas in Henderson will serve the Twisted Shamrock, Jameson-caramelized white chocolate mousse with house-made Bailey’s milk chocolate mousse and Guinness flourless chocolate cake, glazed in dark chocolate ganache and topped with a clover macaron, $8, March 16 and 17.

Nacho Daddy, which has three locations in Southern Nevada, will feature Irish Nachos March 13-20. They’re made with Kennebec potato chips with melted cheddar and jack cheese, queso, shredded house-made corned beef, brown mustard relish and scallions, $18.95.

Nine Fine Irishmen at New York-New York will add corned beef to its menu for this one special day. The braised corned beef, potatoes, baby carrots and creamy horseradish sauce will be $20. Live entertainment.

Off The Strip Bistro + Bar at The Linq will offer on-the-Strip guests corned beef and hash with two eggs any style, $18; a corned beef sandwich with Swiss cheese, cabbage, Thousand Island dressing and french fries, $17; sweet mustard bratwursts mixed with cabbage and potatoes, $19; and corned beef with cabbage and red potatoes, $27.

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant at Downtown Summerlin will go green with the St. Pancho’s Enchilada, a corn tortilla filled and rolled with sauteed artichoke hearts and avocado, topped with roasted tomatillo sauce and cotija cheese and served on sauteed spinach with green rice and beans, $19.95.

Pinkbox Doughnuts, which has three locations in the valley, is taking pre-orders for its St. Patrick’s Day-themed doughnuts, which will be available from Friday until March 22. The St. Patty Unicorn is a pink velvet glazed cake, dipped in white icing and decorated with a unicorn face, complete with a green horn, St. Patrick’s Day sprinkles and gold glitter, $3; Lucky Pooh is covered in green frosting and decorated with a piped lime green clover, $3; Lucky Charm Bar is a raised bar doughnut dipped in green icing and topped with Lucky Charms cereal, $2.50; the Stuffed Clover is a raised clover-shaped doughnut filled with chocolate whip, dipped in green frosting and decorated with a clover piped in white icing, $3; the OG Leprechaun is a raised ring doughnut dipped in green glaze and decorated with St. Patrick’s Day sprinkles, $2; and the Pot of Gold B-Day is a raised shell doughnut filled with It’s Ya B-Day filling, topped with white icing, St. Patrick’s Day sprinkles and blonde Oreo cookie crumbles and drizzled with two shades of green, $2.50.

PKWY Tavern Flamingo at 9820 W. Flamingo Road will have a St. Patrick’s Day Block Party beginning at 9 p.m., with drink specials including Coors Light green beer, Irish Car Bombs and Drunken Irishmen, starting at $5, plus live entertainment.

The Paddy O’Party at PKWY District at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson will begin at 7 p.m. with live entertainment and drink specials such as Coors Light green beer, Drunken Irishmen and Irish coffee.

PT’s Wings & Sports at the Strat will serve a charred cabbage wedge salad with bacon, blue cheese, shaved red onions and tomatoes, $8; an Irish Reuben made with corned beef, shredded cabbage, whole grain mustard and Swiss cheese on marbled rye bread, $14; Shepherd’s Pizza Pie prepared with minced meat, carrots, onion, celery, peas, mashed potatoes and cheddar cheese, $22; Tipsy Pudding, whiskey bread pudding with Irish cream, $8; and two-for-one brews on tap.

The special dish at Public House at Luxor Tuesday will be Irish Nachos, house-made potato chips layered with cheddar cheese, Guinness cheese sauce, bacon, tomatoes, green onions and sour cream, $15. Buckets of five domestic beers will be $25, five import beers $30.

Remedy’s at 3265 St. Rose Parkway and 530 Conestoga Way, both in Henderson, will begin its parties at 6 p.m. and will offer a costume contest, $5 Irish car bombs, $4 16-ounce Guinness, $4 Tullamore D.E.W. and $11.99 house-made corned beef and cabbage.

Ri Ra at the Shoppes at Mandalay Place will offer a Chicken Boxty, with chicken, mushrooms and leeks in a potato and scallion crepe, $17; Emigrant’s Corned Beef, beer-braised meat with braised cabbage, mashed potatoes and Irish parsley sauce, $17; The Burger, with cheddar, Swiss or blue cheese and choice of side, $15; Pub Poutine, chips with corned beef, melted cheddar, green onions and McDonnells Irish Curry Sauce, $15; and the Galway Chicken Sandwich, grilled chicken with Irish bacon, melted cheddar, Irish curry mayo and choice of side, $15.

Sean Patrick’s, which has four locations in Southern Nevada, will serve fish and chips with fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce, $14; corned beef and cabbage with boiled potatoes, $14; shepherd’s pie, $13; wings baskets in various flavors including Jameson Irish Whiskey sauce, $14.50; drunken skins with corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, horseradish cream, dark ale mustard and Thousand Island dressing, $10; and The Burger, with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, $10.

Slater’s 50/50 at 467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd. will celebrate with the Adult Mint Chocolate Guinness Shake, vanilla hard-pack and soft-serve ice cream blended chocolate syrup, Andes mints and Guinness, served in a chocolate-drizzled Guinness pint glass topped with crushed Andes mints, $14.99.

Snaps Restaurant at the Eastside Cannery will serve corned beef simmered with onions, red potatoes, baby carrots, cabbage and beef broth with a house salad, $10.99

Sticky Chicken at The Linq will roll out corned beef sliders with Dubliner cheddar cheese on a potato bun with fries, $11.99.

The Stove, 11261 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson, will serve Fish and Chips Eggs Benedict made with battered cod, spinach and a poached egg atop an English muffin half with dill beurre blanc and breakfast potatoes, and Corned Beef Benedict made with corned beef, sauerkraut and a poached egg on pumpernickel toast with whole-grain hollandaise and breakfast potatoes. They’re $17 each.

The Strat Cafe at the Strat will offer Irish cheddar cheese soup, $6; corned beef and cabbage with red potatoes, sauteed baby carrots and creamy mustard sauce, $14; and Bailey’s Irish Cream cheesecake, $6, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Regular menu also available.

Tap Sports Bar at MGM Grand will celebrate the wearin’ of the green with braised lamb stew, $8; fish and chips sliders with cole slaw and herb fries, $18; and corned beef short rib with kale colcannon and fried kale, $30.

Trevi Italian Restaurant at The Forum Shops at Caesars will offer Pistachio Pappardelle with Lamb Ragu, $30; and Jameson Irish Whiskey, Jameson Cold Brew or Jameson Caskmates IPA Edition, $10.

In The Underground speakeasy and distillery at the Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave., festivities will include $10 Guinness with a shot of Irish whiskey, $8 Irish coffees, $5 green Ginger Jake shots made with ginger-infused, house-made moonshine, and $5 green beer (also available at Museum concessions on upper floors).

Yard House, which has multiple locations in the valley, will serve beer-braised corned beef with boiled red potatoes and cabbage, $17.75. Pints of beer will be $5 from 6 to 10 p.m.

