Las Vegas restaurants in an Irish mood for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

If, as they say, everyone’s Irish on St. Patrick’s Day, the corollary for restaurants is that they all serve Irish food that day.

That’s not quite true, although many local buffets will offer corned beef and cabbage or other Irish fare on Sunday and most restaurants and bars will serve green beer and/or Irish-themed cocktails. (And of course the flavors of the Auld Sod are always available at a number of Irish pubs in the valley.) Here are a dozen places that will celebrate the wearin’ of the green with special menus.

Although the party, with live entertainment, will run Friday through Sunday at Ri Ra at the Shoppes at Mandalay Place, the restaurant plans a number of Sunday-only food specials: salmon boxty, $18; shepherd’s pie, $19; and fish and chips, $22. Crush at MGM Grand will serve Irish Stout Lamb Stew made with beer-braised lamb, purple potatoes and carrots, $28, from Friday through Sunday, and MB Steak at the Hard Rock Hotel will serve stout-glazed beef brisket with cider-braised Brussels sprouts and colcannon (Irish potatoes with cabbage and leeks), $36, the same days.

Coronado Cafe at the South Point will serve Guinness-marinated sirloin steak with two eggs, boxty potato cakes and Irish soda bread from 7 to 11 a.m. Sunday. From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., the cafe will offer O’Flaherty’s Split Pea Soup or house salad, and corned beef and cabbage with boiled potatoes and carrots, $11.95. Bread Pudding with Bushmills Irish whiskey sauce will be $3.95.

On the menu at Robert Irvine’s Public House at the Tropicana on Sunday will be corned beef with cabbage confit and golden fingerling potatoes, $22. An outdoor kiosk at Virgil’s Real Barbecue at The Linq Promenade on Sunday will serve Virgil’s Irish Stuffed Corned Beef Sliders, two for $7.

Sunday specials at Mr. Lucky’s at the Hard Rock Hotel will be house-made corned beef with roasted Brussels sprouts, potatoes, carrots, cipollini onions and whole-grain mustard jus, $18; Leprechaun Pie (mint chocolate cookie crust, chocolate cake, ganache, mint chocolate chip ice cream and whipped cream), $9; and the Bailey’s Shamrock Shake (vanilla ice cream, Bailey’s Irish Cream, peppermint schnapps, whipped cream and crushed peppermint, $10.

And Black Tap at The Venetian will get into the spirit Sunday with ​The Lucky Charms Shake, with a vanilla-frosted rim with mini-marshmallows and green icing shamrocks topped with a Lucky Charms Rice Krispie bar, rainbow sour belt rope, gold chocolate coins, whipped cream and Lucky Charms, $17.

Several local restaurants are going for Mexican/Irish fusion. Cabo Wabo Cantina will serve the Torta de Reuben, with corned beef, pepperjack cheese, Russian dressing and sauerkraut on bolillo bread, with fries, $16.95, and a corned beef quesadilla with Oaxaca cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing on a flour tortilla, with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream, $19.95, Friday through Sunday. On the same days, La Comida at 100 S. Sixth St., will offer braised lamb tamales made with cabbage, tomatillo and cilantro rice, $16, and corned beef and cabbage tacos, $12.

A Sunday-only special at Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant at Downtown Summerlin will be the Greengo Burrito, a large spinach tortilla filled with chunks of house-marinated pork and green chili sauce, topped with melted cheeses, $14.95.

Even the Hofbrauhaus will go Irish on Sunday, with creamy leek soup with croutons and chives, corned beef brisket with steamed cabbage, carrots and mashed potatoes, and bread and butter pudding with vanilla ice cream, whiskey sauce and whipped cream.

