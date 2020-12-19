Las Vegas restaurants offer colorful array of holiday desserts

Special sweets for the holidays include a fortune cookie with dark and white chocolate filling and a fried slice of pumpkin pie.

The macadamia nut pie at Kona Grill. (Kona Grill)

Pecan, bourbon and cranberry tart at Honey Salt. (Honey Salt)

The holiday version of Tao's giant fortune cookie. (Tao)

Grinch's Tartufo at Lavo. (Lavo)

Peppermint Bark Truffles, cake and Peppermint Pretzel Snaps at Milk Bar. (Milk Bar)

Pumpkin Pie Bites and Deep Fried Pumpkin Pie at Distill and Remedy's. (Distill/Remedy's)

Robata En's chocolate chip cookies are ready in 12 minutes. (Robata En)

Colorful holiday cookies at Carmine's Pizza Kitchen. (Laura Schwed)

Pumpkin cheesecake at STK Steakhouse. (Eugene Dela Cruz)

You’ll definitely want to save room for dessert — at least when it comes to this Instagram-worthy collection of holiday sweets.

Pecan, bourbon and cranberry tart

Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd.

Honey Salt’s holiday tart starts with a Southern pecan pie mixture that’s laced with bourbon and topped with candied cranberries and spiced whipped cream, $8, through the holidays and into early next year. honeysalt.com

Holiday fortune cookie

Tao, The Venetian

The famed Tao fortune cookie gets dressed for the holidays. The pastry filled with white and dark chocolate mousse is drizzled with white chocolate, sprinkled with sugar snowflakes and served with seasonal fruit, $17, through the end of the month. taogroup.com

Grinch’s Tartufo

Lavo, Palazzo

Grinch’s Tartufo is a Neapolitan gelato cake topped with whipped cream and strawberries and encased in a faux Christmas ornament of Valrhona white chocolate, which is melted tableside with flaming Grand Marnier to reveal the goodies within, $19, through the end of the month. taogroup.com

Peppermint Bark Cake

Milk Bar, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Milk Bar adds holiday color with the Peppermint Bark Cake, layers of crunchy cocoa crumbs, chocolate fudge, peppermint frosting and crushed candy cane bits, $54 for a 6-inch cake or $120 for a 10-inch. Peppermint Bark Truffles are made with double chocolate chip cake and crushed candy cane bits, rolled in red and chocolate sprinkles and minty sand, 12 for $24. And Peppermint Pretzel Snaps have returned, combining pretzels, peppermint, caramel and chocolate atop a crisp dark chocolate wafer dipped in white chocolate peppermint bark, six for $30 or 12 for $57. cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Deep-fried pumpkin pie

Distill and Remedy’s, multiple locations

The sister restaurants are putting a new spin on an old favorite with deep-fried pumpkin pie, a slice of traditional pie lightly coated in pancake batter, deep-fried, dusted with cinnamon-sugar and topped with whipped cream drizzled with caramel and chocolate sauces and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, $5.95. There’s also a bite-sized version, $5.95; both are available through the end of the month. distillbar.com, remedystavern.com

12-minute milk and cookies

Robata En, 4480 Spring Mountain Road

The warm chocolate-chip cookies at the new Robata En in Chinatown are baked to order in just 12 minutes and served with a glass of peanut milk and ube jam — and through Christmas, they’re half-dipped in peppermint chocolate, $12.

Holiday cookies

Carmine’s Pizza Kitchen, multiple locations

The whole Carmine’s staff gets together to make up the cookie trays that are a favorite project of owner Carmine Vento. There are 2.5 pounds — about 22 or 23 cookies, in eight varieties — on each cellophane-wrapped tray, $29.95, while they last. carminespizzakitchen.com

Macadamia nut pie

Kona Grill, 750 S. Rampart Blvd.

Besides the obvious, this pie is loaded with Kahlua and coconut flakes and served with vanilla bean ice cream, $12 a slice, $50 for a whole pie, Dec. 24-27. konagrill.com

Pumpkin cheesecake

STK Steakhouse, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

A creamy pumpkin filling is set off by gingersnap crumbs, candied pepitas and spiced whipped cream, $15, through the winter. stksteakhouse.com

