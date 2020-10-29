Las Vegas restaurants offer Halloween and Day of the Dead treats

Elsewhere, a new brunch in Henderson, Fergusons plans in-person Pour in the Alley and Joy of Hot Dog reopens with new items.

A Walk in the Park, the new vegan dog from Joy of Hot Dog. (Joy of Hot Dog)

Moon Cookie Cake with Halloween center from Insomnia Cookies. (Insomnia Cookies)

Tamale Mole Negro at China Poblano. (China Poblano)

The Mexican Zombie at Zuma. (Zuma)

Double-cut pork chop at Morton's. (Landry's)

Monster Mash Insane Milkshake at Sugar Factory. (Sugar Factory)

Lollipop Brew Goblet at Sugar Factory. (Sugar Factory)

Day of the Dead at China Poblano

China Poblano at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will host its Day of the Dead celebration from Friday through Nov. 3. The restaurant will have special dishes including hibiscus flower tacos, $5; Sopa Azteca, $13; Tamale Mole Negro (blue-corn tamale filled with braised oxtail steamed in a banana leaf), $14; pumpkin flan, $12; and the Camino al Cielo (Road to Heaven) cocktail, $17. The restaurant will offer a take-home celebration package on Nov. 2; go to secretburger.com.

Harvest event for farmers market

The Intuitive Forager Farmers Market has scheduled its fall harvest fundraising event in support of the Downtown Third Farmers Market. From 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, the family- and pet-friendly afternoon will include entertainment, activities and workshops, and local artisans, vendors and food trucks. Admission is free and costumes welcome.

Halloween at Morton’s

Morton’s The Steakhouse, 400 E. Flamingo Road, is celebrating Halloween with the Spooktacular three-course menu from Friday through Sunday for $45. It includes one starter, entree and dessert including favorites such as the double-cut pork chop or 10-ounce Bistro Filet. A bottle of Veuve-Clicquot Yellow Label Brut is $59, and one of Stokes Ghost Petite Sirah is $49.

Don’t lose sleep

Insomnia Cookies, 4480 Paradise Road, will give a free cookie to anyone who drops in wearing a costume on Saturday, no purchase necessary. Insomnia has introduced a pumpkin cheesecake cookie, Peanut Butter Choco-Lantern Cookie and Moon Cookie Cake with Halloween center. insomniacookies.com

Drag brunch at Sparrow + Wolf

Sparrow + Wolf, 4480 Spring Mountain Road, will host a Halloween Hangover brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday with a drag show. The full brunch menu and endless bubbles will be served. Reservations required; visit sparrowandwolflv.com.

Halloween drinks at Sugar Factory

Sugar Factory at Fashion Show mall is celebrating Halloween with two special drinks through the end of the month. The Lollipop Brew Goblet, $21, is made with coconut rum, citrus vodka, cantaloupe syrup, grenadine, sour mix, pineapple juice and Sprite with gummy candy, a candy necklace and a unicorn pop. The Monster Mash Insane Milkshake, $21, is a vanilla milkshake served in a green chocolate mug with sweet candy eyes, candy corn, confetti, whipped cream, orange gooey chocolate, sour gummy worms, gummy centipedes, Oreo crumbs, a Sugar Daddy and half of a Hershey’s bar.

More Joy of Hot Dog

The neon-lit Joy of Hot Dog trailer has reopened at 506 Fremont St. and is featuring some new dogs. A Walk in the Park is vegan, with sauteed vegetables and Green Goddess dressing. Then there’s the Al Capone, with tomatoes, sun-dried tomato pesto, caramelized onions, pepperoni and mozzarella; Chihuahua Chuck, with diced grilled chicken, guacamole, cilantro sauce, pico de gallo, tortilla chips and jalapeno; The Hangover, with pastrami, grilled onions, white queso and banana peppers; and Elvis, topped with banana compote, peanut butter, bacon bits and crunchy peanuts. They’re $8 each.

Celebrate Sandwich Day

Tuesday isn’t just Election Day in the U.S., it’s also National Sandwich Day. And it conveniently comes during the same week that Ike’s Love & Sandwiches marks its 13th anniversary. To celebrate both, the San Francisco-born chain, which has three locations in the valley, will be offering four of its most popular sandwiches for just $7 from Monday through Friday. The discounted sandwiches are the Menage a Trois, Sometimes I’m a Vegetarian, Matt Cain and Meatless Mike.

Laundry Room redux

The Laundry Room’s original bartender, Juyoung Kang, will return to the Fremont East bar for one night only on Sunday. Kang was named Bartender of the Year by the Nevada Restaurant Association in 2015 for her work at the secret annex in the back of Commonwealth. On Sunday she’ll be mixing on the rooftop from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Reserve a seat at laundryroomlv.com, or by texting a request to 702-701-1466.

Pour in public

Fergusons Downtown has kept its events virtual during the COVID crisis. On Nov. 5, they’ll go live once again with an intimate Pour in the Alley on the rooftop deck. Guests will be able to enjoy traditional cheese and charcuterie from Valley Cheese & Wine, vegan options by NoButcher, and wines by the bottle or glass. It’s $30 to reserve a table, at fergusonsdowntown.com/wine-cheese, which will be credited toward your purchases.

Here and there

All locations of Distill and Remedys will serve Zombie Nachos (topped with cheddar, pepperjack, nacho cheese sauce, brisket, corn, pico de gallo, fresh jalapenos and black beans), $14; and the Jack-O-Lantern cocktail (Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, sour mix, ginger beer and lemon), $6, on Saturday.

Rocket Fizz, known for its vintage candies and soft drinks, will open at 4 p.m. Friday at Area15, and will hand out free taffy to those in costume on Friday and Saturday.

The local Nuage Cotton Candy has introduced Mini Monster Clouds for Halloween. Visit nuagecottoncandy.com.

Blaze Pizza will hand out free full-size Crunch bars this Halloween to anyone who drops by one of its Nevada locations’ curbside or carry-out stations and says “Trick or treat,” no purchase necessary.

The Front Yard at Ellis Island will celebrate Halloween all day and night, with a pair of Saturday parties. A Witches Brunch with holiday-themed cocktails will run from 10 a.m to 3 p.m, followed by a costume contest, DJ and holiday specials during the evening hours.

El Dorado Cantina will celebrate Día de los Muertos at both of its locations from Friday through Monday with specials that include Mole Enchiladas, $20, and a cocktail called the Carajillo de Muerte (Vanilla vodka, Patrón XO Cafe, Abuelita Hot Chocolate and Bailey’s Irish Cream) $16.

Former Lagasse’s Stadium chef Chef Scott Pajak is rolling out a new brunch menu this weekend at Triple B in Henderson’s Rainbow Club Casino. Available from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday and Sunday, it offers a variety of sweet and savory dishes from steak and eggs to shrimp and grits, all priced below $11.

