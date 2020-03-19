Las Vegas restaurants offer takeout, delivery, even groceries in wake of shutdown — UPDATED

While some Las Vegas restaurants have shut down completely during the coronavirus outbreak, others are offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery services.

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s directive that all Nevada restaurants shutter dine-in facilities in an effort to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus has prompted Southern Nevada restaurants to focus on takeout and delivery services, which are allowed. This list is updated frequently. Information was current at time of posting.

April 7

Carmine’s Pizza Kitchen is for a limited time offering a case of water with orders of $35 or more for pickup at locations at 2520 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway or 1015 American Pacific Drive, both in Henderson. Delivery of food also available. carminespizzakitchen.com

Panera on Wednesday will launch Panera Grocery, with items such as 2 percent milk, skim milk, white bread, whole-grain bread, bagel packs, baguettes, Greek yogurt, kids’ yogurt tubes, blueberries, red grapes, apples, avocados and tomatoes. Available for pickup, or for delivery through third-party services. Order through the Panera app or at panerabread.com.

Vegas Valley Winery, 7360 Eastgate Road in Henderson, is offering curbside pickup of bottles of wine and growlers of cider. Order at 702-806-3383 for pickup from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays. List and prices at vegasvalleywinery.com.

April 3

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering free delivery on all orders placed directly through buffalowildwings.com or the Buffalo Wild Wings app. Additionally, the company is offering a number of specials: BOGO traditional wings on Tuesdays; BOGO boneless wings on Thursdays; Family Bundle of 20 traditional wings, 20 boneless wings and a basket of fries, $34.99; 10 boneless wings and regular fries, $9.99; 10 traditional wings and regular fries, $12.99; 20 boneless wings and a basket of fries, $18.99; and 20 traditional wings and a basket of fries, $23.99.

Panera has launched Rapid Pick-Up, a curbside pickup service, and is offering $5 off every pickup or drive-thru order of $15 or more through Wednesday with the code SAVEFIVE. Order for Rapid Pick-Up at panerabread.com or through the Panera app; in “special instructions” provide the make, model and color of the vehicle you’ll arrive in. When you arrive, tap “I’m here” in the confirmation email. Panera is also offering free delivery through April 15 on orders of $15 or more made via the Panera app or website with the code FREEDELIVERY.

April 2

Ahern Cares by Ahern Hotel, 300 W. Sahara Ave., is offering same-day pickup (or order up to a week in advance) of meals from 3 to 8 p.m. daily. Meals such as marinated flank steak and roasted Scottish salmon and kids’ meals such as chicken fingers or spaghetti range from $9.99 to $14.99. Side dishes, desserts and soft drinks range from $2.50 to $12.99. Weekly menu and orders at aherncares.com.

El Dorado Cantina’s Tivoli Village location is offering classic, prickly pear, mango or jalapeno Casamigos single margaritas, $10; a kit in the same flavors with one 375-ml bottle of Casamigos Reposado Tequila, two shot glasses and one maraca shaker, $35; and the Paloma Kit, a 375-ml bottle of Casamigos Reposado Tequila, two Fever Tree sparkling grapefruit mixers, two rocks glasses and a commemorative tote, $45. Call 702-333-1112; hours are 11 a.m. to midnight daily. (The Sammy Davis Jr. Boulevard location remains temporarily closed.)

Evel Pie will open a popup for pickup and delivery service beginning Friday at the temporarily closed Ada’s in Tivoli Village. Whole pies, vegan pizza, salads, garlic knots and packaged beer and wine will be available from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Order at 702-840-6460. Limited quantities, and limited delivery available through third-party services.

Forge Social House, 553 California Ave. in Boulder City, is offering family-style dinners from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays only. Friday’s menu is Alaskan salmon with balsamic-tomato vinaigrette drizzle on ancient grains with asparagus, $21, and Saturday’s is a 12-ounce prime rib with creamy horseradish and jus, roll, mixed vegetables and loaded baked potato, $24. Order at 702-293-4001 and pick up at the front door; delivery is $5 extra.

Pita House, 1310 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., is offering takeout and curbside pickup, and delivery through third-party services, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 702-778-7100 or pitahouselv.com

Southern Highlands has partnered with the Las Vegas Farmers Market for a drive-thru market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays (except Easter Sunday, April 12) in the parking lot of the Southern Highlands Corporate Center, 11411 Southern Highland Parkway.

April 1

Nevada State Bank has introduced a 10-percent cash-back reward on its credit cards when Nevadans use them to purchase food or gift cards from local restaurants through May 31. Third-party delivery services are included. nsbank.com/it-matters/takeout/

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, which has three locations in the valley, is offering takeout of a limited menu with half-off large pizzas; up to three $6 refrigerated and microwaveable Take-Home Entrees with a $9.95 takeout purchase; Family Feasts for four starting at $44.95; and takeout beer and wine. Order through the BJ’s app or bjsrestaurants.com. For touchless takeout, use curbside ordering. Free delivery and a free Pizookie through the end of the month with a $19.95 purchase and the promo code “PIZOOKIE.” Delivery through third-party services also available.

Chubby Cattle, 3400 S. Jones Blvd., is offering Hot Pot at Home takeout and delivery service, a combo meal for two with your choice of two soup bases, three proteins, five dipping sauces and two drinks, as well as veggies, noodles, tofu, a mini seafood platter and appetizer combo, $52.99, from noon to 5 p.m. daily. 702-868-8808 or chubbycattle.com.

El Segundo Sol at Fashion Show mall has suspended takeout and delivery services and is temporarily closed.

Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse, 360 E. Flamingo Road, is offering daily take-out and delivery of meat to grill at home, or prepared lunch or dinner. Ten percent of all takeout and butcher-shop orders will be donated to No Kid Hungry. 702-431-4500 or fogodechao.com

Hash House A Go Go locations at 6800 W. Sahara Ave. and 555 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson have suspended takeout and delivery operations and closed temporarily.

Nacho Daddy locations at 9560 W. Sahara Ave. and 113 N. Fourth St. have launched the Daddy’s Survival Kit and Casamigos Happy Hour To Go, with chips and salsa, two margaritas, two shot glasses and a maraca shake for $30. They’re also offering a to-go margarita kit with one Triple Dip (chips topped with guacamole, salsa and queso), one 375-ml bottle of Casamigos tequila, Daddy Margarita Mix, lime, salt and two glasses for $60.

March 31

The California Pizza Kitchen locations at Town Square and Downtown Summerlin are offering, in addition to takeout, curbside pickup and in-house delivery, CPK Market, with six meal kits; individual pantry, fruit, vegetable and meat items; and beer and wine. cpk.com/market

Starting Wednesday, Insomnia Cookies, 4480 Paradise Road, is offering DIY Cookie’wich kits for delivery only. The DIY Cookie’wich Kit, $18, contains six cookies, one pint of ice cream, four toppings (your choice of each), while the Large DIY Cookie’wich Kit, $32, has 12 cookies, a quart of ice cream and six toppings. 702-623-5508 or insomniacookies.com

Jon Smith Subs, 9701 W. Flamingo Road, is offering curbside pickup, and free delivery on Uber Eats orders. 702-778-7093 or jonsmithsubs.com

Khoury’s Mediterranean at 9340 W. Sahara Ave. is offering contactless curbside pickup, now with beer ($3) and wine, and free delivery within 5 miles. Get $10 off orders over $50 with code HUMMUS-SOS. khouryslv.com

The Timbers Bar & Grill at 6330 E. Lake Mead Blvd. has suspended its takeout and delivery services.

March 30

The Bootlegger Bistro, 7700 Las Vegas Blvd. South, is offering a takeout menu including family-style specials and beer and wine, and delivery through third-party services. 702-736-7080 or bootleggerlasavegas.com

Capriotti’s is offering a free kids’ grilled cheese sandwich with any entree order for delivery. While delivery is no longer free, contactless service is available.

Echo & Rig in Tivoli Village has a new pickup and to-go menu and offers takeout of wine, bottomless bloody marys and mimosas with to-go meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily in its butcher shop. 702-489-3525 or echoandrig.com

Einstein Bros. Bagels, which has more than a dozen locations in Southern Nevada, is offering three family meals: the Hot & Ready Brunch Box, which serves six to eight, $29.99; Take & Make Pizza Bagel Kit for six, $9.99; and Take & Make Deli Kit for six, $29.99. Order ahead on the company’s app, or visit einsteinbros.com

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, which has four locations in Southern Nevada, is offering curbside pickup and delivery. thegreatgreekgrill.com

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria locations at 9595 S. Eastern Avenue, 750 S. Rampart Blvd. and 7155 S. Rainbow Blvd. are offering pickup, including family meals and half-off wine, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, or delivery through third-party services. grimaldispizzeria.com

Marche Bacchus, 2620 Regatta Drive, is offering curbside pickup of Wine-Cheese & Charcuterie to Go from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, a charcuterie plate that serves two to four, $26, or $19 with a $40 minimum wine purchase. Credit-card orders taken at 702-804-8008. marchebacchus.com

All 13 valley locations of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers are offering takeout and drive-thru service. raisingcanes.com

Rooster Boy Cafe, 2620 Regatta Drive, is offering five 10-pound family packs. Made up of assorted cuts, the pork pack is $40, the beef pack $45, the chicken $40 and the steaks and chops $70. The ground chuck pack is two 5-pound packages, $40. 702-560-2453

Sambalatte at 3750 S. Rampart Blvd. is offering a free muffin with the purchase of a coffee, curbside service and a market with select groceries from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The location at 6555 S. Jones Blvd. is offering takeout (order at 702-434-2337) and drive-thru service. sambalatte.com

Veggy Street, 1110 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., is open for pickup and delivery. 702-263-7774 or veggystreet.com. The location at 5135 S. Fort Apache Road is temporarily closed.

Ventano Italian Grill, 191 S. Arroyo Grande Blvd., Henderson, is offering takeout and curbside pickup of its entire dinner menu from noon to 8 p.m. daily, and delivery through third-party services. 702-944-4848 or ventanoitalian.com

March 29

Denny’s Restaurant: Thirty-two of the company’s 40 locations in Southern Nevada are open for takeout and delivery. dennys.com.

The Downtown Terrace in the Downtown Container Park is offering two bottles of sparkling wine and orange juice for $20 or one bottle of Smirnoff vodka and bloody mary mix for $20 with the purchase of any food item. Order at 702-553-2542. Menu at downtownterracelv.com.

The Stove, 11261 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson, closed temporarily at the end of business Sunday.

March 27

Juan’s Flaming Fajitas & Cantina at 16 S. Water St. in Henderson is offering takeout. 702-476-4647 or juansflamingfajitasandcantina.com. Service scheduled to start Wednesday at 9640 W. Tropicana Ave. location.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib in the Hughes Center is offering curbside pickup at 20 percent off from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. 702-893-2223 or lawrysonline.com.

Siena Italian Authentic Trattoria & Deli, 9500 W. Sahara Ave., is open for takeout and delivery, including a family-style special that serves up to four and includes a house-made loaf of bread, salad or soup, an entree and a dessert assortment for $40. 702-360-3358 or sienaitalian.com .

The Stirling Club, 2827 Paradise Road, is offering curbside pickup (702-732-9700) and delivery through third-party services of its all-day menu. thestirlingclub.com.

March 26

Blue Ox Tavern, 5825 W. Sahara Ave., is open from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. daily for curbside pickup, and delivery through third-party services, which are offering specials. 702-871-2536 or blueoxtavern.com.

Bonanno’s New York Pizzeria in Downtown Summerlin is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays thorugh Sundays for pickup and delivery through third-party services, including family-style trays and feasts that serve five or 10. bonannosnewyorkpizzeria.com/downtownsummerlin.

Participating locations of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit are offering a new classic family pack, which serves four for $34.99. It contains a pound each of pulled pork and brisket, barbecue beans, cabbage slaw, potato salad, six rolls, barbecue sauce, pickles and onions. Order at dickeys.com and through the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app for curbside pickup or free doorstep delivery.

The Downtown 3rd Farmers Market, 300 Casino Center Blvd., is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and takes orders throughout the week for farm boxes, priced at $45 and $75 and available for curbside pickup or home delivery. Email lvorders@intuitiveforager.com.

Gyro Time, 7660 W. Cheyenne Ave., is open for pickup, and delivery through third-party services (702-658-9729), while the store at 5239 W. Charleston Blvd. has a drive-thru (702-878-6393). 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily; gyrotime.com.

Jamms Restaurant, 1029 S. Rainbow Blvd., is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily for takeout and curbside pickup. Delivery available through third-party services. 702-877-0749 or jammsrestaurant.com.

Karved, 3957 S. Maryland Parkway, in the Target center, is open for pickup and delivery. 702-452-0275 or karvedlv.com.

Makers & Finders Coffee, 1120 S. Main St. and in Downtown Summerlin, offers curbside pickup from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily; call 702-586-8255 or use the Makers & Finders app. Coffee packages and brunch quarantine packages available. makerslv.com.

Mama Bird Southern Kitchen, 10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, is offering curbside pickup. 702-570-6135 or mamabirdsk.com.

Mr. Mamas Breakfast & Lunch, 5693 S. Jones Blvd., is offering curbside pickup and in-house delivery from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Call 702-220-9224 to order; menu at mrmamaslv.com.

Participating Port of Subs stores are offering $5 off the new Relief Pack bundle of any 2-foot classic sub, four bags of chips and four cookies or brownies when ordered online using the code FAMILY5 at checkout. Also, $2 off any 2-foot classic sub with the code SAVE2. Order at portofsubs.com or on the Port of Subs app. Contactless delivery can be selected at checkout.

ProteinHouse, 9555 S. Eastern Ave., is offering pickup and delivery from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Get a free 16-ounce immunity juice with order of $20 or more, and 25 percent off your order when ordering takeout through the website protein-house.com when using code PH25.

Spaghetty Western, 10690 Southern Highlands Parkway, is offering curbside takeout. 702-834-4611 or spaghettywestern.com.

Toast Society, 6005 S. Fort Apache Road, is offering carryout and delivery through third-party services from 9 am. to 2 p.m. daily. toastsocietycafe.com.

Trattoria Reggiano in Downtown Summerlin is open from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays for pickup orders from regular menu, plus family-style trays. Pickup orders over $100 earn $20 gift certificate for a future order. trattoria-reggiano.com.

Wahlburgers in the Grand Bazaar Shops is closed temporarily.

Yard House at Town Square is offering takeout. To view the menu and place an order, visit yardhouse.com. The locations in The Linq Promenade and Red Rock Resort are temporarily closed.

March 25

Bronze Cafe at 2380 N. Buffalo Drive is giving a wrapped, 500-sheet 2-ply roll of toilet paper with each sammich or salad purchase, while supplies last. Offer valid for takeout or third-party delivery; see Facebook page for delivery deals. The downtown location inside ReBar is temporarily closed.

Burnt Offerings, 3909 W. Sahara Ave., is offering kosher-for-Passover meat kits for curbside pickup or delivery, this week only. To order, go to burntofferingslv.com or call 702-848-2876.

All Capriotti’s Sandwich Shops are offering free delivery on orders through order.capriottis.com. The company also is offering contactless delivery; for that option, specify it in the instructions field at checkout.

Einstein Bros. Bagels, which has more than a baker’s dozen locations in Southern Nevada, is offering its Fresh & Ready Baker’s Dozen Box, with the most popular flavors, for $11 (a savings of more than $4) for a limited time. With each purchase of it or a Baker’s Dozen Box, with 13 bagels and two tubs of shmear, the company will donate a baker’s dozen to a local community group. Order ahead through the Einstein Bros. app and pick up in-store. einsteinbros.com.

El Dorado Cantina in Tivoli Village is open for pickup and delivery from 11 a.m. to midnight daily. The Sammy Davis Jr. Drive location is temporarily closed. eldoradocantina.com.

Firehouse Subs, which has 13 locations in Southern Nevada, is giving a free kids’ combo with the purchase of a medium or large sub (except for $4.99 Medium Choice Subs), with the coupon downloaded at bit.ly/33JBIAZ (or show it on your smartphone). Good through April 30; carryout only. Order at the counter or call ahead. firehousesubs.com.

The nine valley locations of Five Guys are offering takeout and curbside pickup, and free delivery on orders over $15 when ordered through their website. fiveguys.com.

The owners of Grape Vine Cafe, 7501 W. Lake Mead Blvd., have decided to use this time for kitchen upgrades. The outlet is closed until March 31.

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches at 4700 S. Maryland Parkway is offering free delivery on orders placed through the Ike’s app, and a free roll of toilet paper with pickup orders, while supplies last. Through April 15, kids’ meals are $5 with the order of a sandwich. loveandsandwiches.com. The Fashion Show mall location is temporarily closed.

All local outlets of Marco’s Pizza are offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery. marcos.com.

Market Grille Cafe at 7070 N. Durango Drive is serving its full menu for curbside pickup, and delivery by third-party services, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The Lake Mead Boulevard location is temporarily closed.

Shiraz Persian, Indian and Pakistani restaurant at 2575 S. Decatur Blvd. has suspended its delivery service and is offering custom meal prep with a focus on health. Call executive chef Jainine Jaffer at 310-612-2945.

Slice 19 at Chimera Golf Club, 901 Olivia Parkway in Henderson, is offering curbside pickup and free delivery within a five-mile radius from noon to 8 p.m. daily; no minimum required. Orders at slice19.com or 702-932-5311. The restaurant also has set up an online store for essential items. Pickups are recommended but delivery is available; go to bit.ly/2vO8jsE.

Sushi Twister, 5566 Boulder Highway, is offering curbside pickup with a number of specials, and delivery through third-party services. 702-433-8892 or sushitwisterlv.com.

The Steamie Weenie, 1500 N. Green Valley Parkway in Henderson, is offering curbside pickup, and delivery through third-party services, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. 702-333-1383 or steamieweenie.com.

Texas Roadhouse, 1380 E. Craig Road in North Las Vegas, is offering curbside pickup. Order at texasroadhouse.com, 702-664-1522 or via the Texas Roadhouse app.

Yard House locations at Town Square and the Linq Promenade are offering takeout, and 15 percent off on Wednesday with the code YHTOGO15. To view the menu and place an order, visit yardhouse.com.

March 24

8Kitchen, 25060 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson, is offering delivery through third-party services. 8kitchenlv.com.

100 Fires Caribbean-Inspired Cuisine, 3655 S Durango Drive, is offering free delivery via bit.ly/3dhMzpS; for pickup, call 702-405-7888. 100firescaribbean.com.

595 Craft and Kitchen, 4950 S. Rainbow Blvd., is offering food and bottled and canned to-go craft beers for takeout, with delivery through third-party services. 595craftandkitchen.com or call 702-586-1050

Anna Marie’s Italian Cuisine at 10170 W. Tropicana Ave. is offering curbside pickup (call 725-605-3800) and delivery through third-party services. annamariesitaliancuisine.com.

Bahama Breeze in the Hughes Center, 375 Hughes Center Drive, offers curbside pickup; order at 702-731-3252 or bahamabreeze.com.

Bajamar Seafood & Tacos at 1615 Las Vegas Blvd. South and 8180 Blue Diamond Road is offering curbside pickup; call 702-331-4266 for downtown or 702-331-5509 for Blue Diamond.

Balboa Pizza, 2265 Village Walk Drive in The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, is offering curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, and they’re working on setting up delivery. balboapizzalv.com or call 702-407-5273

Big B’s Texas BBQ, 3019 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson and 6115 S. Fort Apache Road, is offering curbside pickup, as well as free delivery in a 5-mile radius for orders of $50 or more. bigbztexasbbq.com

Big Dog’s Brewing Company/Draft House, 4543 N. Rancho Drive, offers food and craft beer for curbside takeout from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. 702-645-1404 or bigdogsbrews.com/curbside.

Big Jerk, 430 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., is offering a free kids’ meal (a piece of chicken with a side of rice and peas) with every adult meal purchased. Takeout available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and delivery through third-party services. bigjerkcaribbean.com.

Curbside takeout and delivery are available at Black Bear Diner, which has multiple locations in Southern Nevada. blackbeardiner.com.

Chef Jamie Tran has created a new takeout menu for The Black Sheep, 8680 W. Warm Springs Road. It has six appetizers, five sandwiches and four entrees, as well as a free dessert that’s a limited offer. Available for curbside pickup. 702-954-3998

Blaze Pizza, which has multiple locations in Southern Nevada, is waiving delivery fees on all orders of $10 or more via blazepizza.com or the Blaze app.

The Blind Pig, 4515 Dean Martin Drive, provides curbside and pickup from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call 725-214-4474 or use app or theblindpignv.com.

Blume, 3145 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson, is offering free food for kids 12 and younger from 3 p.m. to closing. blumelasvegas.com.

BokBok Mediterranean, which has five locations in the valley, is offering 15 percent off curbside pickup orders, kids eat free with the purchase of an adult meal, $2 off every $10 order and no delivery fees on Ubereats and $3 off $15 orders for new users on Postmates. bokbokchicken.com.

Bocho Downtown Sushi, 124 S. Sixth St., offers takeout, curbside pickup and free in-house delivery, plus delivery through third-party services, from noon to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 4 to 9 p.m. Sundays. Call 702-750-0707 to order; details at bochosushi.com.

Bonchon, 6455 S. Rainbow Blvd., is offering delivery through third-party services; for a limited time, delivery through UberEats is free for orders of $25 or more, and DoorDash is offering the first delivery free. 702-272-2649

Bone and Belly Ramen, 2235 Village Walk Drive, in The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, is offering delivery. nathanasamoto.com

.The Bootlegger Bistro, 7700 Las Vegas Blvd. South, is offering takeout, as well as delivery through third-party services from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. 702-736-7080 or bootleggerlasvegas.com.

Boston Pizza, 1507 Las Vegas Blvd. South, is offering takeout and delivery from 10 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. daily. 702-385-2595 or bostonpizzavegas.com.

Brio Tuscan Grille in Town Square offers takeout, and delivery from third-party services, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 20 percent off orders at brioitalian.com. Or order at 702-914-9145. The Tivoli Village location is temporarily closed.

Brooklyn’s Best Pizza and Pasta, 5270 S. Fort Apache Road, is open for takeout and delivery. brooklynsbestpizzaandpasta.com or 702-786-0103.

Buca di Beppo locations at 7690 W. Lake Mead Blvd. and 412 E. Flamingo Road are open for pickup and free delivery when ordered through bucadibeppo.com. The restaurants also are offering family meals that serve four for $36, with a different entree each night, plus bread and salad.

Cafe Lola has launched a curbside pickup menu for its locations at 4280 S. Hualapai Way and 10075 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson that includes a pastry box, a breakfast box, gluten-free skinny box and a kids box, among other things. The menu is at ilovecafelola.com. Locals can use the promo code vegasstrong. Those interested in delivery should email hello@ilovecafelola.com.

Cafe Zupas, which has six restaurants across the valley, is allowing guests to come inside to place a to-go order, order through the Cafe Zupas app, online at cafezupas.olo.com, by phone or curbside from your car. Get a free kids meal with the code CZKIDS when ordering online or on the app until March 31.

The Capital Grille at Fashion Show mall has created a takeout menu that also includes family-style dinners, and is offering a butcher-shop selection of steaks carved by its in-house butcher and packaged with house-made seasoning and steak butter to be prepared at home. Takeout noon to 8 p.m. daily. Call 702-932-6631 or view the menu at thecapitalgrille.com.

Local outlets of The Cheesecake Factory, except the one at the Forum Shops at Caesars, are offering takeout. thecheesecakefactory.com.

Chef Kenny’s Asian Vegan Restaurant at 6820 Spring Mountain Road is offering half-off lunch or dinner with the code 112328. One-time use; expires April 15.

Chicago Brewing Company, 2201 S. Fort Apache Road, is serving takeout, including growlers of house-made beer, from noon to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and noon to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Order at 702-254-3333; the menu and more information is at chicagobrewinglv.com.

Chipotle, which has multiple locations across the valley, is offering free delivery through the end of the month.

CiCi’s Pizza at 309 N. Nellis Blvd. (702-437-1748) and 2415 E. Tropicana Ave. (702-898-2424) are offering a pizza kit of two fresh dough balls, three toppings of your choice, two sauces and cheese for $9.99.

Cornish Pasty Co., 10 E. Charleston Blvd., has created a drive-thru window and offers pickup.

The Cracked Egg, which has five local restaurants, offers curbside pickup, and delivery through third-party services. thecrackedegg.com.

The Cuppa at The Gramercy is open for takeout, curbside pickup and delivery from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. 702-778-7880

Cured and Whey, 6265 S. Valley View Blvd., offers charcuterie, cheese, deli meats, produce, eggs and bread from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. For curbside pickup, visit curedandwhey.com/pickup or call 702-429-3617.

Del Taco is offering free delivery on Postmates with code DELTACONOW for a limited time with no minimum; free delivery without a code on all orders over $15. First-time Del Taco customers will receive free delivery on DoorDash.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, which has three restaurants in Southern Nevada, is offering a free kids’ meal to anyone who places an order of $10 or more on dickeys.com or through the Dickey’s app on Sunday, using the code KEFOLO. The company also is offering delivery or carry-out of two two-meat plates for $24. Those choosing curbside pickup and ordering through the website or app can get $5 off an order of $25 or more with the code CARRYOUT.

Distill, which has numerous restaurants in the valley, is offering curbside pickup and delivery through third-party services.

Dog Haus, 4480 Paradise Road, is offering takeout; order through the Dog Haus app.

Dom DeMarco’s Pizzeria & Bar, 9785 W. Charleston Blvd., is offering curbside pickup and free delivery; 702-570-7000 or domdemarcos.com.

Pizza wholesaler Donna Italia is selling invidually wrapped pizzas for home delivery from noon to 5 p.m. weekdays and on weekends by request. They’re $5 for a 9-inch pizza and $7 for 12-inch. Order at lasvegaspizzaorder.com 24/7; for details, call 702-291-2112.

Downtown Terrace at the Downtown Container Park is offering curbside pickup, and delivery from third-party services, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Order for curbside pickup through the Explore DTLV app.

Echo & Rig in Tivoli Village is offering curbside pickup from its butcher shop (9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily) and restaurant, including such items as salad packs, $10; char su pork belly, $8; soup of the day, $7; Echo specialty sandwiches, $8; lasagna, $11.75; and barbecue baked beans, $6. 702-489-3525 or echoandrig.com.

Egg Sammie, 7379 S. Rainbow Blvd., is offering curbside takeout; kids grade K-12 can get a signature sammie, Crispy Smashed Taters and juice for $4.99 (regular up to $16) from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays.

El Dorado Cantina is offering personal contact-less delivery service and curbside pickup at both locations, as well as delivery through third-party services. Call the Sammy Davis Jr. location at 702-722-2289 or the Tivoli Village location at 702-333-1112. Service is available from 11 a.m. to midnight daily. eldoradocantina.com.

Eureka at 520 E. Fremont St. is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily for takeout (20 percent off food), and delivery through third-party services. The $60 Family Bundle for 4 contains crispy glazed Brussels sprouts, mac ’n’ cheese balls, two American cheeseburgers with fries, a Cobb salad and fried chicken sliders and two Bourbon Barrel Cake desserts. Call 702-570-3660 or follow @eureka_lasvegas.

Farmer Boys locations are open for phone-ahead ordering, carryout and drive-thru service, with delivery by third-party services. farmerboys.com

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, which has locations in Town Square and at 8721 W. Charleston Blvd., is offering curbside pickup nightly. flemingssteakhouse.com

Forge Social House, 553 California Ave. in Boulder City, is offering family meals for pickup or delivery from 4 to 8 p.m. Call 702-293-4001 to place an order; delivery charge is $5, with a $30 minimum.

Forte Tapas & Wine Bar, 4180 S. Rainbow Blvd., is offering 15 percent off orders. For pickup, call ahead and order at 702-220-3876. Delivery available through third-party services.

The full menu at Founders Coffee, 6410 S. Durango Drive, is available at the drive-thru from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, with third-party delivery available. founderscoffeeco.com

Frankie’s Uptown at Downtown Summerlin is offering curbside pickup. 702-228-2766 or frankiesuptown.com

Freed’s Bakery at 9815 S. Eastern Ave. and the Freed’s Dessert Shops at 6475 N. Decatur Blvd. and 10870 W. Charleston Ave. are offering delivery at half off the usual charge, as well as pickup. Freed’s now is offering white, seeded rye and challah breads; 7-inch two-layer cakes in addition to their usual three-layer versions; and cookie and cupcake decorating activity kits for families, with piped frosting, sprinkles and fondant garnishes. 702-456-7762 or freedsbakery.com

Fruits & Roots Organic Juice Bar + Wellness Kitchen, 7885 W. Sunset Road, is offering delivery, which is free within 5 miles or free outside that for orders of $125 or more ($5 otherwise). fruitsnroots.com

Go Vegan Cafe, 5875 S. Rainbow Blvd., is offering takeout, and delivery through third-party services. 702-405-8550 or govegan.cafe

Graffiti Bao, 7355 S. Buffalo Drive, is offering 10 percent off curbside pickup, and free lunch bowls for kids. 702-323-6033

Griddlecakes, 6085 S. Fort Apache Road and 9480 S. Eastern Ave., is offering curbside pickup, and delivery through third-party services.

Three of the local Grimaldi’s Pizzeria locations are open for pickup from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and delivery through third-party services: 9595 S. Eastern Ave., 750 S. Rampart Blvd. and 7155 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Hash House A Go Go is offering its full menu for pickup at 6800 W. Sahara Ave. and 555 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. daily. Purchase any chicken entree and receive a kids’ meal free. Family dinner packages that feed four or more for $44.44 are Andy’s Famous Fried Chicken or pot roast, with sides and salad. Fun Flapjack family brunch package that feeds four or more is $24.44. Delivery available through third-party services.

Hedary’s Mediterranean Restaurant, 7365 W. Sahara Ave., is offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hedaryslasvegas.com or 702-873-9041.

Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd., is offering a family dinner for four, available for pickup or delivery, for $85. Choices are meatloaf, roasted chicken, fried chicken, braised short ribs and lasagna. Add a Brookie platter for $17. honeysalt.com.

All three locations of Hummus Bowls are offering delivery, carryout and curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Visit hummusbowls.com.

Jackie Bee Boba Express & Thai Bistro, 6250 W. Charleston Blvd., is offering delivery through third-party services. jackiebeelv.com.

Jason James Pizza Bistro, 8680 W. Warm Springs Road, is offering takeout and delivery within 5 miles from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, and online specials through third-party delivery services. 702-478-9098 or jasonjamespizzabistro.

Jinya Ramen Bar, 4860 W. Flamingo Rd., is offering takeout (order by calling 702-868-8877) from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and delivery through third-party services.

Kaiseki Yuzu, 3900 Spring Moutain Road, is offering bento boxes for pickup or delivery from noon to 7 p.m. 702-778 – 8889 or kaisekiyuzu.com.

Khoury’s Mediterranean at 9340 W. Sahara Ave. is offering contactless curbside pickup, and free delivery within 5 miles. Get $10 off orders over $50 with code HUMMUS-SOS. khouryslv.com

Kitchen Table at 1716 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson and Kitchen Table Squared in The Gramercy have adopted a kids-eat-free option with delivery orders, for which there’s a $5 charge within a 7-mile radius. Meals are available to kids 12 and younger. Additionally, guests paying cash for curbside and delivery orders will get 10 percent off. Order by phone at 702-478-4782 for Henderson or 702-982-8218 for The Gramercy.

KoMex Fusion, 633 N. Decatur Blvd., is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays for takeout, curbside pickup and delivery, which is free for orders of $40 or more within a 10-mile radius, or $5; delivery also is available through third-party services. 702-646-1612 or komexfusion.com

Kona Grill, 750 S. Rampart Blvd., is offering takeout, and delivery through third-party services. konagrill.com

La Belle Terre Bakery & Cafe, 8390 W. Sahara Ave., is offering free delivery on orders of $35 or more from 8 a.m to 2 p.m. daily; each delivery order receives a free loaf of bread. Pickup from 7 a.m. to 5 .m. daily for bakery, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for kitchen. Order at lbtbakery.com or call 702-685-7712 (order bread in advance as well).

Lawry’s The Prime Rib in the Hughes Center is offering a 15 percent discount and free delivery Tuesdays through Sundays by a member of the restaurant team within a 3-mile radius, minimum $50 order. Those placing pickup orders will get 20 percent off their entire order. Third-party delivery also available. 702-893-2223

Lazy Dog has family meals that feed five: fettuccine Alfredo and Caesar salad for $25 and grilled lemon chicken, mashed potatoes and green beans for $30; for every meal sold, one will be donated to an organization serving those in need. Lazy Dog also is offering a $40 home essentials pack that contains three pounds of boneless and skinless chicken breasts, 15 eggs, one gallon whole milk, one loaf of bread, one pound of unsalted butter, two pounds raw rice, two pounds yellow onions, two pounds red potatoes, two pounds of carrots and three rolls of toilet paper. Call 702-727-4784 for Downtown Summerlin location, 702-941-1920 for Town Square.

Le Thai 2, 2202 W. Charleston Blvd., is offering takeout (order by calling 702-675-3892) and delivery through third-party services.

Lefty-J’s Island Favorites, 860 E. Twain Ave, is open for takeout, as well as delivery through third-party services, Mondays through Saturdays. 702-473-9015

Locale Italian Kitchen, 7995 Blue Diamond Road, is offering $5 grab-and-go salads and special lunch and dinner menus for pickup and delivery from noon to 8:30 p.m. 702-330-0404 or localelv.com

Lola’s A Louisiana Kitchen is offering family meals, for two to six people, for curbside pickup or delivery at its locations at 1220 N. Town Center Drive and 241 W. Charleston Blvd. Options are: Cajun Nights, American Picnic or Let the Good Times Roll; each comes with a choice of salad, appetizer, entree and dessert, and the Picnic option adds a side. They’re $40 for two, $70 for four and $90 for six, plus a 10-percent delivery fee. lolaslasvegas.com

Mama Depalma’s Pizza and Bistro, 9845 S. Maryland Parkway, offers curbside pickup and delivery from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 702-837-6262 or mamadepalmaspizza.com

Marie Callender’s, which has three locations in Southern Nevada, is offering a free whole pie with any takeout order of $25 or more. mariecallenders.com

Metro Pizza is offering a takeout and delivery offer of buy any pizza, get a second one (of equal or lesser value) for half price, through March 31. They’re also offering 15 percent off first-time online orders.

Mimi’s Cafe, which has three locations in Southern Nevada, is offering 20 percent off online takeout orders. Use code 20%OFF when ordering.

Mint Indian Bistro, 730 E. Flamingo Road and 4246 S. Durango Drive, and the affiliated Rotifix.com are offering contactless delivery, curbside pickup and takeout, plus 10 percent off with promo code LUVMINT. mintbistro.com or rotifix.com

Mothership Coffee at Fergusons Downtown, 1028 Fremont St., is offering online ordering and free delivery for coffee bean orders, and curbside pickup on coffee, pastries and food from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Pickup location is outside the main gate of Fergusons on Fremont Street.

Nacho Daddy, which has three locations in Southern Nevada, is offering curbside pickup, and delivery through third-party services.

Nora’s Italian Cuisine, 5780 W. Flamingo Road, is offering curbside pickup, as well as delivery by its own staff, from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily. All pickup orders are 20 percent off for a limited time. 702-873-8990 or email info@norascuisine.com

North Italia at 1069 S. Rampart Blvd. is offering takeout, and delivery through a third-party service. 702-507-0927

Ohlala French Bistro, 2120 N. Rampart Drive, is offering free delivery within seven miles for orders of more than $30 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Curbside pickup also available. ohlalafrenchbistro.com

Olive Garden’s seven Southern Nevada restaurants are offering free delivery for orders over $40, plus curbside pickup. They’re also offering Buy One Take One To Go, a $12.99 special for two nights. olivegarden.com

The Omelet House locations at 2160 W. Charleston Blvd. and 316 N. Boulder Highway are open for curbside pickup; call 702-384-6868 for Charleston or 702-566-7896 for Boulder.

Oming’s Kitchen, 5180 Blue Diamond Road, serves Philippine street food to go or through curbside pickup or large catering orders from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Call 702-722-3171 or visit omingskitchen.com.

The Palm at The Forum Shops at Caesars is offering pickup, with 25 percent off its menu and 50 percent off wines by the bottle. Call 702-732-7256; pickup will be at the back entrance of the Forum Shops on the service road off Jay Sarno Way, via Frank Sinatra Drive.

Pampas Brazilian Grille at the Miracle Mile Shops has launched a new menu for takeout and deliveries, priced for individuals and families. It’s available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. pampasusa.com

Paradise Place Jamaican restaurant, 7365 W. Sahara Ave., offers takeout, as well as delivery through third-party services, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. Order at 702-834-8188; details at paradiseplacelv.com.

Parsley Modern Mediterranean, which has several local restaurants, offers curbside pickup and delivery at eatparsley.com and delivery through third-party services.

The Pasta Shop Ristorante, 2525 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson, is offering Quarantine Kits with fresh pasta for making dinner at home, as well as curbside pickup (with a free cannoli with each entree), and delivery through third-party services. Call 702-451-1893.

P.F. Chang’s at 101 S. Green Valley Parkway in Henderson, Town Square and at 1095 S. Rampart Blvd. is offering free delivery of orders of $25 or more when ordered through pfchangs.com. They also have curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All participating locations of Pieology Pizzeria are offering free delivery through pielogy.com or the Pie Life rewards app for orders over $35, through the end of March. They’re also offering 10 percent off pickup orders through pieology.com or the Pie Rewards app. Use code PICKUP10 at checkout.

Pin Kaow Thai Restaurant at 1974 N. Rainbow Blvd and 9530 S. Eastern Ave. is offering delivery and curbside takeout for its full menu. 702-407-1188 or pinkaow.com

Pinches Tacos at The Gramercy and at 2550 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson are offering delivery through third-party services.

Anyone looking for a doughnut fix can pre-order them and pick them up 24/7 at the three locations of Pinkbox Doughnuts by emailing contact@pinkboxdoughnuts.com. Doughnuts also can be delivered via third-party service. pinkboxdoughnuts.com

Participating locations of Port of Subs, which has 37 shops in the Las Vegas Valley, will give customers $5 off a minimum $15 online order with code 54U. Order at portofsubs.com or through the Port of Subs app for pickup or delivery.

Public School 702 in downtown Summerlin is offering takeout (call 702-749-3007) and delivery through third-party services.

Rachel’s Kitchen, which has seven valley locations, is offering takeout and curbside pickup, as well as delivery through third-party services. Through March 31, buy two entrees and get a free kids’ meal. They’re also offering $25 farm boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables. Visit rachelskitchen.com or 702-629-6100

Red Robin, which has four locations in Southern Nevada, is offering take-out and delivery. redrobin.com

Rooster Boy Cafe, 2620 Regatta Drive, offers curbside takeout from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and a market with essentials such as toilet paper, milk and eggs. 702-560-2453 or roosterboycafe.com

Rubio’s Coastal Grill, which has multiple Southern Nevada locations, is offering takeout and free delivery ($15 minimum) of orders through the Rubio’s app or at rubios.com.

Sambalatte at 750 S. Rampart Blvd. offers delivery through a third-party service and a market with such essentials as toilet paper, facial tissue, butter, eggs, gallons of whole and non-fat organic milk, penne pasta and rice pilaf. sambalatte.com

All locations of Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza are offering curbside pickup, and delivery through third-party services. Those who order $50 or more will get a $10 gift card to use later. sammyspizza.com

Shakespeare’s Grille & Pub, 790 Coronado Center Drive, Henderson, offers curbside pickup from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and delivery via third-party services. 702-837-7900 or shakespeares.vegas

Siegel’s Bagelmania, 855 E. Twain Ave., is accepting takeout orders at the counter from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, curbside pickup orders at 702-369-3322 and delivery orders through third-party services.

Most SkinnyFats locations are open with regular hours for pickup or delivery; visit skinnyfats.com. New hours at the location at 6261 Dean Martin Drive and Downtown Summerlin are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The location at 221 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson has a drive-thru.

Slater’s 50/50, 467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., is $15 off orders of $75 or more through March 27, and a free kids’ meal with the purchase of any adult entree. Curbside pickup available. 702-766-5050

Stella’s Pizza, 10890 S. Eastern Ave., offers carryout, curbside pickup and delivery. 702-675-8150 or stellaspizzalv.com

Todd’s Unique Dining, 4350 E. Sunset Road in Henderson, is offering curbside pickup with a menu that changes daily; family meals also are available, as well as beer and wine. Call after 3:30 p.m. for pickup between 5 and 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. 702-259-8633; have your credit card ready.

Trattoria Nakamura-Ya, 5040 W. Spring Mountain Road, is offering pickup from 11:45 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., including its lunch special combo at all hours. Order at 702-251-0022; third-party delivery also available.

Triple George, 201 N. Third St., is offering curbside pickup, and delivery through third-party services from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. triplegeorgegrill.com

TSP Bakery, 6120 N. Decatur Blvd., is offering free delivery across the valley and curbside pickup at the shop. tsplv.com or 702-331-9265

VegeNation, 616 E. Carson Ave., is offering takeout, and delivery via third-party services from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The Henderson location is temporarily closed.

Vesta Coffee Roasters, 1114 S. Casino Center Blvd., is serving coffee, etc., through curbside pickup, with delivery through third-party services. 702-685-1777 or use the Vesta Coffee app to arrange delivery.

Violette’s Vegan, 8560 W. Desert Inn Road, is offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery through its app (or call 702-685-0466) from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Get a free immune-boost or energy-blast shot with the purchase of one smoothie or juice. Save takeout receipt for $5 off order of $25 or more in seven days.

Wolfgang Puck Players Locker at Downtown Summerlin is offering rotating guest-chef takeout menus, plus signature offerings a la carte. For menus and updates check Instagram @playerslockerlv or call 702-202-6300.

The Yama Sushi Strip location at 3049 Las Vegas Blvd. South is offering take-out from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and free delivery within a 10-mile radius ($25 minimum); credit cards only. 702-685-7722

Yourway Breakfast + Lunch, 6121 W. Lake Mead Blvd., is offering a $9.99 make-it-your-way breakfast platter of three eggs any style, three toppings, cheese, two pieces of meat, and choice of potatoes and toast. Order two platters and get a free upgrade (grits, gravy, pancake or waffle); order at 725-214-4445 or in-store from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily and get a free fountain drink with every plate when mentioning this order. Good through April 6, “or whichever day we all get back to normal.” yourwayrestaurant.com

Zest Bistro & Bar, 10670 Southern Highlands Parkway, is offering takeout and curbside pickup and delivery through third-party services from 2 to 9 p.m. daily. zestbistro.vegas or 702-202-2448

