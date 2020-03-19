Las Vegas restaurants offer takeout, delivery in wake of shutdown — UPDATED

While some Las Vegas restaurants have shut down completely during the coronavirus outbreak, others are offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery services.

Stuffed wings at Pin Kaow. (Pin Kaow)

Briskets inside a pit at Big B's Texas BBQ in Henderson, Saturday, June 22, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A bowl of Coconut Soup is displayed at the Le Thai restaurant, 523 Fremont St., just south of the Fremont Street Experience, in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2012. (Jeferson Applegate/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Jeferson Applegate A bowl of Coconut Soup is displayed at the Le Thai restaurant, 523 Fremont St., just south of the Fremont Street Experience, in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2012. (Jeferson Applegate/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s directive Tuesday evening ordering all restaurants in the state to shutter their dine-in facilities in an effort to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus has prompted more Southern Nevada restaurants to begin takeout and delivery services, which are allowed, under the governor’s guidelines. This list will be updated daily.

8Kitchen, 25060 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson, is offering delivery through third-party services. Visit 8kitchenlv.com.

100 Fires Caribbean-Inspired Cuisine, 3655 S Durango Drive, is offering free delivery via bit.ly/3dhMzpS; for pickup, call 702-405-7888. Visit 100firescaribbean.com.

Bajamar Seafood & Tacos at 1615 Las Vegas Blvd. South and 8180 Blue Diamond Road is offering curbside pickup; call 702-331-4266 for downtown or 702-331-5509 for Blue Diamond.

Balboa Pizza, 2265 Village Walk Drive in The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, is offering curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, and they’re working on setting up delivery. Visit balboapizzalv.com or call 702-407-5273.

Big B’s Texas BBQ, 3019 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson and 6115 S. Fort Apache Road, is offering curbside pickup, as well as free delivery in a 5-mile radius for orders of $50 or more. Visit bigbztexasbbq.com.

Big Jerk, 430 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., is offering a free kids meal (a piece of chicken with a side of rice and peas) with every adult meal purchased. They’re at bigjerkcaribbean.com.

Curbside takeout and delivery are available at Black Bear Diner, which has multiple locations in Southern Nevada. Visit blackbeardiner.com.

Chef Jamie Tran has created a new takeout menu for The Black Sheep, 8680 W. Warm Springs Road. It has six appetizers, five sandwiches and four entrees, as well as a free dessert that’s a limited offer. Available for curbside pickup; call 702-954-3998.

Blaze Pizza, which has multiple locations in Southern Nevada, is waiving delivery fees on all orders of $10 or more via blazepizza.com or the Blaze app. It’s also offering a large one-topping pizza for $10 and free delivery on Postmates and DoorDash through March 22.

Blume, 3145 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson, is offering free food for kids 12 and younger from 3 p.m. to closing. Visit blumelasvegas.com.

BokBok Mediterranean, which has five locations in the valley, is offering 15 percent off curbside pickup orders, kids eat free with the purchase of an adult meal, $2 off every $10 order and no delivery fees on Ubereats and $3 off $15 orders for new users on Postmates. Order at bokbokchicken.com.

Bone and Belly Ramen, 2235 Village Walk Drive in The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, is offering delivery. Visit nathanasamoto.com.

Bronze Cafe, which is in ReBAR at 1221 S. Main St. downtown and at 2380 N. Buffalo Drive, is giving a wrapped, 500-sheet 2-ply roll of toilet paper with each sammich or salad purchase, while supplies last. Offer valid for takeout or third-party delivery.

Buca di Beppo locations at 7690 W. Lake Mead Blvd. and 412 E. Flamingo Road are open for pickup and free delivery when ordered through bucadibeppo.com. The restaurants also are offering family meals that serve four for $36, with a different entree each night, plus bread and salad.

Cafe Lola has launched a curbside pickup menu for its locations at 4280 S. Hualapai Way and 10075 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson that includes a pastry box, a breakfast box, gluten-free skinny box and a kids box, among other things. The menu’s at ilovecafelola.com. Locals can use the promo code vegasstrong. Those interested in delivery should email hello@ilovecafelola.com.

Cafe Zupas, which has six restaurants across the valley, is allowing guests to come inside to place a to-go order, order through the Cafe Zupas app, online at cafezupas.olo.com, by phone or curbside from your car. Get a free kids meal with the code CZKIDS when ordering online or on the app until March 31.

The Capital Grille at Fashion Show mall has created a takeout menu. Call 702-932-6631.

Chef Kenny’s Asian Vegan Restaurant at 6820 Spring Mountain Road is offering half-off lunch or dinner with the code 112328. One-time use; expires April 15.

Chipotle, which has multiple locations across the valley, is offering free delivery through the end of the month.

Cornish Pasty Co., 10 E. Charleston Blvd., has created a drive-through window and offers pickup.

Cured & Whey, 6265 S. Valley View Blvd., is offering $2 PB&J or ham and cheese sandwiches, no limit, and 50 percent off meats and cheeses ordered online. Family meals also available. Visit curedandwhey.com.

Del Taco is offering free delivery on Postmates with code DELTACONOW for a limited time with no minimum; free delivery without a code on all orders over $15. First-time Del Taco customers will receive free delivery on DoorDash.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, which has three restaurants in Southern Nevada, is offering a free kids’ meal to anyone who places an order of $10 or more on dickeys.com or through the Dickey’s app on Sunday, using the code KEFOLO. The company also is offering delivery or carry-out of two two-meat plates for $24. Those choosing curbside pickup and ordering through the website or app can get $5 off an order of $25 or more with the code CARRYOUT.

Distill, which has numerous restaurants in the valley, is offering curbside pickup, and delivery through third-party services.

District One Kitchen and Bar, 3400 S Jones Blvd., is offering pickup and delivery, plus 50 percent off and free delivery within a 5-mile radius for seniors and disabled people. Call 702-413-6868 or email catering@districtonelv.com.

Echo & Rig in Tivoli Village is offering curbside pickup from its butcher shop (9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily) and restaurant.

Egg Sammie, 7379 S. Rainbow Blvd., is offering kids grade K-12 a signature sammie, Crispy Smashed Taters and juice for $4.99 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays.

El Dorado Cantina is offering personal contact-less delivery service and curbside pickup at both locations, as well as delivery through third-party services. Call the Sammy Davis Jr. location at 702-722-2289 or the Tivoli Village location at 702-333-1112. Service is available from 11 a.m. to midnight daily. Visit eldoradocantina.com.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, which has locations in Town Square and at 8721 W. Charleston Blvd., is offering curbside pickup nightly. Visit flemingssteakhouse.com.

Forge Social House, 553 California Ave. in Boulder City, is offering family meals for pickup or delivery from 4 to 8 p.m. Call 702-293-4001 to place an order; delivery charge is $5, with a $30 minimum.

Forte Tapas & Wine Bar, 4180 S. Rainbow Blvd., is offering 15 percent off orders. For pickup, call ahead and order at 702-220-3876. Delivery available through third-party services.

Freed’s Bakery at 9815 S. Eastern Ave. and the Freed’s Dessert Shops at 6475 N. Decatur Blvd. and 10870 W. Charleston Ave. are offering delivery at half off the usual charge, as well as pickup. Call 702-456-7762 or visit freedsbakery.com

Fruits & Roots Organic Juice Bar + Wellness Kitchen, 7885 W. Sunset Road, is offering delivery, which is free within 5 miles or free outside that for orders of $125 or more ($5 otherwise). Visit fruitsnroots.com.

Graffiti Bao, 7355 S. Buffalo Drive, is offering 10 percent off curbside pickup, and free lunch bowls for kids. Call 702-323-6033.

Grape Vine Cafe, 7501 W. Lake Mead Blvd., is offering curbside pickup and deliveries from 3 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Order by 2 p.m. at 702-228-9463. With curbside pickup, bottles of wine can be ordered at 50 percent off. Free delivery within a 5-mile radius for orders of $50 or more. Menu at grapevinevegas.com.

Griddlecakes, 6085 S. Fort Apache Road and 9480 S. Eastern Ave., is offering curbside pickup, and delivery through third-party services.

Three of the local Grimaldi’s Pizzeria locations are open for pickup from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and delivery through third-party services: 9595 S. Eastern Ave., 750 S. Rampart Blvd. and 7155 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Hash House A Go Go is offering its full menu for pickup at locations at 6800 W. Sahara Ave. and 555 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. daily. Delivery available through third-party services. Purchase any chicken entree and receive a kids’ meal free.

Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd., is offering a family dinner for four, available for pickup or delivery, for $85. Choices are meatloaf, roasted chicken, fried chicken, braised short ribs and lasagna. Add a Brookie platter for $17. Visit honeysalt.com.

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, which is in Fashion Show mall and at 4700 S. Maryland Parkway, is offering free delivery on orders placed through the Ike’s app, and a free roll of toilet paper with pickup orders, while supplies last. Visit loveandsandwiches.com.

Jackie Bee Boba Express & Thai Bistro, 6250 W. Charleston Blvd., is offering delivery through third-party services. Visit jackiebeelv.com

Khoury’s Mediterranean at 9340 W. Sahara Ave. is offering curbside pickup, and free delivery within 5 miles. Get $10 off orders over $50 with code HUMMUS-SOS. Visit khouryslv.com.

Kitchen Table at 1716 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson and Kitchen Table Squared in The Gramercy have adopted a kids-eat-free option with delivery orders, for which there’s a $5 charge within a 7-mile radius. Meals are available to kids 12 and younger. Additionally, guests paying cash for curbside and delivery orders will get 10 percent off. Order by phone at 702-478-4782 for Henderson or 702-982-8218 for The Gramercy.

La Belle Terre Bakery & Cafe, 8390 W. Sahara Ave., is offering free delivery on orders of $35 or more from 8 a.m to 2 p.m. daily; each delivery order receives a free loaf of bread. Pickup from 7 a.m. to 5 .m. daily for bakery, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for kitchen. Order at lbtbakery.com or call 702-685-7712 (order bread in advance as well).

Lawry’s The Prime Rib in the Hughes Center is offering a 15 percent discount and free delivery by a member of the restaurant team within a 3-mile radius, minimum $50 order. Those placing pickup orders will get 20 percent off their entire order. Third-party delivery also available. Call 702-893-2223.

Le Thai 2, 2202 W. Charleston Blvd., is offering takeout (order by calling 702-675-3892) and delivery through third-party services.

Locale Italian Kitchen, 7995 Blue Diamond Road, is offering $5 grab-and-go salads and special lunch and dinner menus for pickup and delivery from noon to 8:30 p.m. Call 702-330-0404 or visit localelv.com.

Lola’s A Louisiana Kitchen is offering family meals, for two to six people, for curbside pickup or delivery at its locations at 1220 N. Town Center Drive and 241 W. Charleston Blvd. Options are: Cajun Nights, American Picnic or Let the Good Times Roll; each comes with a choice of salad, appetizer, entree and dessert, and the Picnic option adds a side. They’re $40 for two, $70 for four and $90 for six, plus a 10-percent delivery fee. lolaslasvegas.com.

Mama Depalma’s Pizza and Bistro, 9845 S. Maryland Parkway, offers curbside pickup and delivery from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 702-837-6262 or visit mamadepalmaspizza.com

Marche Bacchus, 2620 Regatta Drive, is offering to-go lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch menus for pickup or delivery, minimum $30. Visit marchebacchus.com. The wine shop is having an inventory-reduction sale from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 28.

Marie Callender’s, which has three locations in Southern Nevada, is offering a free whole pie with any takeout order of $25 or more. Visit mariecallenders.com.

Metro Pizza is offering a takeout and delivery offer of buy any pizza, get a second one (of equal or lesser value) for half price, through March 31. They’re also offering 15 percent off first-time online orders.

Mimi’s Cafe, which has three locations in Southern Nevada, is offering 20 percent off online takeout orders. Use code 20%OFF when ordering.

Mint Indian Bistro, 730 E. Flamingo Road and 4246 S. Durango Drive, and the affiliated Rotifix.com are offering contactless delivery, curbside pickup and takeout, plus 10 percent off with promo code LUVMINT. Visit mintbistro.com or rotifix.com.

Mothership Coffee at Fergusons Downtown, 1028 Fremont St., is offering online ordering and free delivery for coffee bean orders, and curbside pickup on coffee, pastries and food from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Pickup location is outside the main gate of Fergusons on Fremont Street.

Nacho Daddy, which has three locations in Southern Nevada, is offering curbside pickup, and delivery through third-party services.

North Italia at 1069 S. Rampart Blvd. is offering takeout, and delivery through a third-party service. Call 702-507-0927.

Ohlala French Bistro, 2120 N. Rampart Drive, is offering free delivery within seven miles for orders of more than $30 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Curbside pickup also available. Visit ohlalafrenchbistro.com.

The Omelet House locations at 2160 W. Charleston Blvd. and 316 N. Boulder Highway are open for curbside pickup; call 702-384-6868 for Charleston or 702-566-7896 for Boulder.

The Palm at The Forum Shops at Caesars is offering pickup, with 25 percent off its menu and 50 percent off wines by the bottle. Call 702-732-7256; pickup will be at the back entrance of the Forum Shops on the service road off Jay Sarno Way, via Frank Sinatra Drive.

Pampas Brazilian Grille at the Miracle Mile Shops has launched a new menu for takeout and deliveries, priced for individuals and families. It’s available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily; visit pampasusa.com.

The Pasta Shop Ristorante, 2525 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson, asks customers to call in to-go orders to 702-451-1893, and they’ll get a free cannoli for every entree; all orders over $50 also will receive a bag of fresh pasta. Offer good until the end of the month.

All participating locations of Pieology Pizzeria are offering free delivery through pielogy.com or the Pie Life rewards app for orders over $35, through the end of March. They’re also offering 10 percent off pickup orders through pieology.com or the Pie Rewards app. Use code PICKUP10 at checkout.

Pin Kaow Thai Restaurant at 1974 N. Rainbow Blvd and 9530 S. Eastern Ave. is offering delivery and curbside takeout for its full menu. Call 702-407-1188 or visit pinkaow.com.

Anyone looking for a doughnut fix can pre-order them and pick them up at the three locations of Pinkbox Doughnuts by emailing contact@pinkboxdoughnuts.com. Doughnuts also can be delivered via third-party service. Visit pinkboxdoughnuts.com.

Participating locations of Port of Subs, which has 37 shops in the Las Vegas Valley, will give customers $5 off a minimum $15 online order with code 54U. Order at portofsubs.com or through the Port of Subs app for pickup or delivery.

Public School 702 in downtown Summerlin is offering takeout (call 702-749-3007) and delivery through third-party services.

All locations of Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza are offering curbside pickup, and delivery through third-party services. Those who order $50 or more will get a $10 gift card to use later. Visit sammyspizza.com.

Siegel’s Bagelmania, 855 E. Twain Ave., is accepting takeout orders at the counter from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, curbside pickup orders at 702-369-3322 and delivery orders through third-party services.

The Stove, 11261 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson, will give a 20 percent discount to those using the pickup service between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The restaurant also is offering curbside pickup for its older customers.

Shiraz Persian, Indian and Pakistani restaurant at 2575 S. Decatur Blvd. is offering in-house delivery for free within a 5-mile radius and $10 elsewhere. It’s available from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. Visit shirazrestaurant.com or call 702-870-0860.

All SkinnyFats locations are open for pickup and delivery; order at SkinnyFATS.com.

Slater’s 50/50, 467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., is $15 off orders of $75 or more through March 27, and a free kids’ meal with the purchase of any adult entree. Curbside pickup available. Call 702-766-5050.

Therapy, 518 E. Fremont St., is offering to-go service from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Visit therapylv.com.

Toasted Gastrobrunch, 9516 W. Flamingo Road, is offering takeout and curbside pickup, and delivery through third-party services.

Todd’s Unique Dining, 4350 E. Sunset Road in Henderson, is offering curbside pickup with a menu that changes daily; family meals also are available. Call after 3:30 p.m. for pickup between 5 and 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Call 702-259-8633; have your credit card ready.

Trattoria Nakamura-Ya, 5040 W. Spring Mountain Road, is offering pickup from 1145 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., including its lunch special combo at all hours. Order at 702-251-0022; third-party delivery also avaialble.

Triple George, 201 N. Third St., is offering curbside pickup, and delivery through third-party services from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Visit triplegeorgegrill.com.

TSP Bakery, 6120 N. Decatur Blvd., is offering free deliver across the valley and curbside pickup at the shop. Visit tsplv.com or call 702-331-9265.

VegeNation, 616 E. Carson Ave., is offering takeout, and delivery via third-party services from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The Henderson location is temporarily closed.

Despite the mandated shuttering of Bally’s, Wahlburgers in the Grand Bazaar Shops is offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery services. Order on the Wahlburgers app, at wahlburgers.com or by calling 702-405-9090

Wolfgang Puck Players Locker at Downtown Summerlin has created three takeout menus, which can be found at bit.ly/2UiJ5uU. Order at 702-202-6300.

The Yama Sushi Strip location at 3049 Las Vegas Blvd. South is offering take-out from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and free delivery within a 10-mile radius ($25 minimum); credit cards only. Call 702-685-7722.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.