Las Vegas restaurants offering discounts for military, veterans

In honor of Military Appreciation Month, a number of Southern Nevada restaurants are offering discounts to active-duty and retired members of the military, through the end of May (valid ID required, and in some cases some restrictions apply). They are:

Beer Park, Paris Las Vegas: Ongoing 10 percent discount.

Cabo Wabo Cantina, Miracle Mile Shops: 20 percent discount on all food and drink. All-American cocktail, made with Absolut Citron, simple syrup, sweet and sour, grenadine and blue Curacao, $13, with a portion of proceeds donated to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Pancho’s Mexican Cantina, Downtown Summerlin: 10 percent discount.

Therapy, 519 Fremont St.: 20 percent discount on all food and drink.

Also, a few spots are offering Memorial Day specials.

American Beer & Cocktails, The Linq Promenade: 30 percent discount, May 25-27.

Cinnamon’s, 7591 W. Washington Ave.: 15 percent off an entree for active-duty and retired military, and 25 percent off an entree for all uniformed military. Valid for up to four people, dine-in only, May 27.

The Mint Tavern, 332 W. Sahara Ave.: 30 percent off the bill on May 27.

PBR Rock Bar & Grill, Miracle Mile Shops: 30 percent discount, May 25-27.

PKWY Tavern, multiple locations: 30 percent off bill on May 27. Also, Patron Watermelon Paloma, available beginning May 24, $8.

Rockhouse, Grand Canal Shoppes: 30 percent off the bill May 24-27.

The Stove, 11261 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson: 25 percent off final bill for all active-duty military in uniform, and a gift card to return for a free meal, May 27.

