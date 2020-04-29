Las Vegas restaurants offering takeout packages for Mother’s Day

Steak and lobster dinner at Morton's the Steakhouse (Landry's)

The Mother's Day Kit at North Italia. (North Italia)

Mom's Lasagna With Marinara Sauce at Maggiano's Little Italy. (Maggiano's Little Italy)

Warm Butter Club at Mastro's Ocean Club. (Mastro's Restaurants)

Although Mother’s Day traditionally is the busiest day of the year for restaurants, nobody will be dining in on May 10 because of the statewide shutdown necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic. But a number of local restaurants are offering special Mother’s Day takeout packages.

At The Capital Grille at Fashion Show Mall, options are a three-course prix-fixe dinner or selections from the Mother’s Day Weekend takeout menu, available for curbside pickup May 8-10 with instructions for warming before serving. The prix-fixe dinner is lemon-blueberry bread and seeded French rolls; a spring greens salad with candied pecans; roasted whole tenderloin of beef and butter-poached North Atlantic lobster tails ($245 to serve four to six, $135 for two) or roasted whole tenderloin of beef with jumbo shrimp scampi ($195 for four to six, $110 for two), and Sam’s Mashed Potatoes, French green beans with shallots and ginger butter, flourless chocolate espresso cake and, just for Mom, lemon tea cookies. Other options are butcher shop steaks for cooking at home: 18-ounce bone-in dry-aged New York strip ($35), 8- or 10-ounce filet mignon ($25 or $30) or 22-ounce bone-in prime ribeye ($40). Available starters are shrimp cocktail ($16 for five shrimp, $50 for 18) or spring greens or Caesar salad ($10); entrees an 8- or 10-ounce filet mignon, ($35 or $40), 18-ounce bone-in dry-aged New York strip ($43), 22-ounce bone-in prime ribeye ($46), roasted chicken breast with sherry jus ($27) or pan-seared sea bass with miso butter ($39); and sides to share Sam’s Mashed Potatoes ($5 or $10), creamed spinach ($5 or $10), French green beans ($5 or $10) and lobster mac ‘n’ cheese ($8, $16 or $45); and flourless chocolate espresso cake ($8 for a piece, $65 for a whole cake). Wines and cocktails also available. 702-932-6631 or thecapitalgrille.com

Honey Salt, 1031S. Rampart Blvd., is offering two options for family-style takeaway meals that serve four. The brunch package, which will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 10, is a spinach fritatta ($135) or Quiche Lorraine ($145), with smashed avocado and Green Goddess Juice and grilled flatbread, blueberry breakfast bread pudding, corned beef or vegetable hash and bacon-cheddar buttermilk biscuits with honey butter. The dinner package, which will be available from 4 to 7 p.m., is seared Scottish salmon with spring vegetables, Israeli cous cous and chimichurri ($175), chicken Parmesan with spaghetti and broccolini ($150) or paella with chicken, shrimp, mussels and chorizo ($160), also including Grandma Rosie’s Turkey Meatballs, Mediterranean salad and strawberry shortcake. 702-445-1600 or honeysalt.com

Maggiano’s Little Italy at Fashion Show Mall and in Downtown Summerlin is planning a cold-prepped Mother’s Day bundle for four to six people, which can be reserved at maggianos.com for pickup May 8 or 9. The bundle includes mini meatballs in marinara sauce, Caesar salad, Fettuccine Alfredo, Mom’s Lasagna with Marinara Sauce, chicken piccata, garlic broccoli, ciabatta rolls and a dessert sampler of Mini Gigi’s Butter Cakes, mini cheesecakes, chocolate zuccoto bites, fresh strawberries, strawberry sauce and whipped cream. It’s $95.

Mastro’s Ocean Club at The Shops at Crystals has assembled three family dinners, each of which contains raw 28-day wet-aged Cryo-Vac-sealed steaks with house steak rub, ready-to-bake sides and signature butter cake. Options are Vivacious ($110) with a large Caesar salad, two 12-ounce filet mignons or 16-ounce New York strips, and two sides with choices of garlic mashed, creamed corn and creamed, sauteed or steamed spinach; Unique ($140) with two large Caesar salads, four 8-ounce filet mignons, 16-ounce New York strips or 22-ounce bone-in ribeyes, and four sides with choices of garlic mashed, creamed corn, sauteed or steamed asparagus with black truffle butter and wild mushrooms, and creamed, sauteed or steamed spinach; and the Amazing ($170) with one large Caesar salad or Mambo Salad, 32-ounce wagyu tomahawk chop or 24-ounce Chateaubriand, one signature side with choices of lobster mashed potatoes or lobster mac & cheese, and one additional side with choices of garlic mashed, creamed corn, sauteed or steamed asparagus with black truffle butter and wild mushrooms and creamed, sauteed or steamed spinach. Add truffle or bone-marrow butter for $15 each or a chilled seafood tower serving two for $51, four for $96 or six for $142. Wines also available. Order from Monday through May 8 for pickup between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. May 10. 702-798-7115 or mastrosrestaurants.com

Morton’s the Steakhouse, 400 E. Flamingo Road, will take orders until May 8 for its steak and lobster dinner, available for pickup May 8-10. The dinner includes a 6-ounce filet mignon, cold-water lobster tail, Caesar salad, creamed spinach, sour cream mashed potatoes and Key lime pie and is $59. The restaurant also is taking orders through May 8 for home kits including a Mother’s Day package for two, $109, or four, $199, with prepared sauces and butters, bottled water and seasoning. 702-893-0703 or mortons.com

North Italia at 1069 S. Rampart Blvd. is opening its pantry for the family kit that serves four to five (some assembly required). The kit contains a large Caesar salad, Parmesan garlic bread and fresh tagliatelle, bucatini, rigatoni or strozzapreti with Bolognese, marinara, garlic-Parmesan cream or basil pesto sauce, $65. 702-507-0927 or northitalia.com

