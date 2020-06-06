Las Vegas restaurants plan benefits, virtual show, new brunch

Nacho Daddy plans benefits for families of George Floyd and Shay Mikalonis, while “Marriage Can Be Murder” launches a virtual show and Ferraro’s celebrates the cuisine of Piemonte.

Nacho Daddy on West Sahara Avenue. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

"Marriage Can Be Murder" goes virtual. (Ivory Star Productions)

"Marriage Can Be Murder" goes virtual. (Ivory Star Productions)

Benefits at Nacho Daddy

Nacho Daddy, which has three locations in Southern Nevada, is planning pancake breakfasts this weekend to support the families of George Floyd through the Gianna Floyd Fund (Saturday) and Metro officer Shay Mikalonis through the Vegas Misfits organization (Sunday). The benefits, from 7 to 10 a.m. both days, will be $5 for pancakes, bacon, eggs, sausage and hash browns, with a vegan option available. All proceeds will be donated directly to the charities.

Underground offers moonshine deal

The Underground at The Mob Museum is celebrating National Moonshine Day with a special deal available through Sunday: Buy a 750-ml bottle of the museum’s signature moonshine and get a free moonshine cocktail in The Underground’s speakeasy.

Virtual ‘Marriage Can Be Murder’

“Marriage Can Be Murder” has launched a virtual dinner show, available at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Participants pick up a three-course meal from Carrabba’s Italian Grill at 10160 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson or 8771 W. Charleston Blvd. and work with the actors via video chat. Tickets, which range from $25 for singles to $105 for groups of six, and more information are available at ivorystar.com.

Ferraro’s explores Piemonte

The season’s first of the Summer Regional Menu Series at Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road, extends through Thursday. Featuring the cuisine of Piemonte, it includes entree choices of rolled veal with pancetta and taleggio cheese or seared salmon with sweet and sour vegetables. The four-course prix-fixe menu is $49, and those with local ID can get 50 percent off select bottles of wine.

Pasta Shop to serve summer brunch

The Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery, 2525 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson, will introduce a summer brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. New dishes include a breakfast pizza and crepes with mascarpone and berries or banana Nutella. The brunch will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sunday thereafter. The restaurant also is bringing back lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays.

Founders Coffee goes to the cats

Founders Coffee, 6410 S. Durango Drive, is supporting feline spay and neuter programs this month with a “Tiger King”-themed promotion. Buy The Carole, which is strawberry mint tea lemonade, or The Joe, sweet cream caramel cold brew with an extra shot, striped with caramel and chocolate sauce, and the shop will donate $1 to the programs, through the end of the month.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.