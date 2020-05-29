Las Vegas restaurants plan giveaway and special events

A new German bakery and cafe opens in Henderson while other spots plan wine dinners, free T-shirts and a new lounge scheduled to open later this year.

A pairing for a previous Taste & Learn at Ferraro's. (Ferraro's Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar)

Special Father's Day doughnuts at Pinkbox. (Pinkbox Doughnuts)

German bakery and cafe

Forscher German Bakery & Cafe has opened at 10880 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson, with a preliminary menu of such dishes as turkey with Gouda and cranberry-horseradish sauce, liverwurst and apple spread and Gouda and apple spread, breads such as traditional rye and a rustic baguette and pastries such as almond horns and chocolate croissants.

Specials at Pinkbox

Pinkbox Doughnuts, which has three locations in the valley, will celebrate National Doughnut Day June 5 with a free T-shirt for anyone who buys a dozen doughnuts. Pinkbox’s doughnut of the month is Hella Tella, a glazed vanilla cake with Nutella filling, topped with Nutella dots and sprinkled with candied pralines. Father’s Day-themed doughnuts will be available June 18-21. pinkboxdoughnuts.com.

Wine dinner at Gaetano’s

Gaetano’s Ristorante, 10271 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson, plans an 18th anniversary Banfi wine dinner for 7 p.m. June 12. With a entree choices of branzino with julienne zucchini or osso bucco with saffron risotto, the five-course dinner is $95. Call 702-361-1661 or email nick.gaetanos@gmail.com.

Taste & Learn at Ferraro’s

Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road, has announced that the next segment in its Taste and Learn series is scheduled for 6 p.m. June 20. The event will spotlight Paitin of Piedmont, Italy, established in 1796. The sampling, with small plates to accompany each of the four wines, is $75. Reservations: 702-364-5300.

Grimaldi’s summer menu

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, which currently has five locations in Southern Nevada, has announced its seasonal menu of barbecued chicken pizza, strawberry spinach salad, blueberry cheesecake and strawberry cheesecake.

El Dorado plans lounge

El Dorado Cantina has announced it’s planning The Lounge at El Dorado, expected to open in late summer or early fall at Tivoli Village, across the courtyard from the restaurant in the former Hamptons space.

