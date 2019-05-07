Las Vegas restaurants plan special dishes, deals for Mother’s Day

If you’re taking Mom out for Mother’s Day on Sunday, specials galore include a free Dole Whip (without or without rum) or a $3 mimosa, or a special brunch dish.

Filet Mignon Benedict at Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse. (Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse)

Dole Whip with rum at The Golden Tiki.. (The Golden Tiki)

Strawberry crepes at the Hofbrauhaus. (Hofbrauhaus)

Lobster mac and cheese at Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery. (Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery)

(La Strega)

Steak and lobster special at Morton's the Steakhouse. (Landry's)

In case you’ve been so enmeshed with “Game of Thrones” that you haven’t noticed a card shop or gift store in the past month or so, here’s a reminder: Sunday is Mother’s Day.

Las Vegas restaurants, including buffets, will be puttin’ on the Ritz for Mom on her big day, with specials and deals abounding. This also happens to be restaurants’ busiest day of the year, so here’s another reminder: Make reservations. Or you could, you know, always cook for Mom.

Here are 10 Mother’s Day choices to consider.

If Mom’s into decadent dishes, take her to Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, 3925 Paradise Road. Among the brunch dishes that will be available beginning at 11 a.m. are a Filet Mignon Benedict or Butter-Poached Lobster Benedict, or a 16-ounce slow-roasted, herb-crusted prime rib.

If Mom’s more of a back-to-nature type, take her to the Divine Cafe at the Springs Preserve, where she can dine in view of all Mother Nature has to offer. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the cafe will serve brunch with such dishes as tri tip with chimichurri, Eggs Benedict, lox and bagels, sliced fruit and berries, a traditional salad bar, dessert bar and more. It’s $35.42 plus tax and fees for adults, $11.82 plus tax and fees for kids 5-10, with tickets at eventbrite.com.

Show Mom a bit of Disneyland in Las Vegas at The Golden Tiki where, among the animatronics and assorted tiki stuff, she can have a Dole Whip with or without a rum float. They’re free to all moms from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

You can put the um-pah in Ma’s day at the Hofbrauhaus, 4510 Paradise Road. Specials include Black Forest-style asparagus soup with ham and chives, sauteed asparagus and tomatoes with smoked salmon and dill dip; chicken Cordon Bleu with potato-cucumber salad and cranberries; and warm homemade crepes filled with fresh strawberries and served with vanilla ice cream.

The new La Strega at 3555 S. Town Center Drive will serve a Festa Della Mama brunch beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, with such dishes as Eggs in Purgatory, $16, and Panettone French Toast, $16.

Consider taking Mom to Afternoon Tea. At the Lobby Bar at Aria, everyone will get a glass of sparkling wine on arrival, and other things to amuse Mom will include a display of fascinator hats that will be available for purchase, photo ops and takeaway gifts. It’s from noon to 4 p.m.

If she’s still hungry after tea, consider the Steak & Lobster Oscar special, $59, at Morton’s the Steakhouse, 400 E. Flamingo Road.

The gift of a free cannoli will go to every mom who dines at the Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery, 2525 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson, on Saturday or Sunday. Special dishes will be lobster and farfalle pasta baked in a rose Champagne cream sauce topped with shrimp, $34.95, and filet mignon with cracked-pepper pappardelle, Madeira wine sauce, onions and mushrooms, $37.95.

PT’s Pubs has a drink special that moms (and their kids if they’re paying the bill) should appreciate: $3 mimosas for all moms all day Sunday at all PT’s and related properties.

And brunch at Robert Irvine’s Public House at the Tropicana will get off to a bright start, with every mom getting a long-stemmed rose or pink carnation at the hostess stand. The brunch will begin with cream of asparagus, $7, move on to an airline chicken breast with poached egg, $28, or pan-seared sea bass, $34, both with grilled asparagus, peas and Parmesan risotto, and have a sweet ending with chocolate creme brulee with raspberries and mascarpone creme, $8.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.