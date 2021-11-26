Las Vegas restaurants plan special Hanukkah menus

Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish festival of light, begins Sunday and concludes Dec. 6, and a number of local restaurants will celebrate with special menus.

Hanukkah doughnuts at Pinkbox. (Pinkbox Doughnuts)

Hanukkah entree at One Steakhouse. (One Steakhouse)

Bagelmania, 252 Convention Center Drive, is offering Hanukkah dishes as individual portions, $24.95, or a family-style feast that serves eight to 10, $224.95. The dinners include a choice of brisket with gravy or half of a roasted chicken in the individual portion, or brisket with gravy and half of a roasted chicken in the feast, plus matzo ball soup, potato latkes, sauteed green beans, glazed carrots, challah rolls and holiday desserts. Order at bagelmania.com.

Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson will offer a special Hanukkah menu for dine-in and takeout from Sunday through Dec. 6. It includes challah with honey butter, $10; shaved carrot and radish salad with arugula and citrus vinaigrette, $13; braised brisket with red wine demi, rainbow carrots and mashed potatoes, $29; and apple pie knish with cinnamon creme anglaise, $10. Reservations are encouraged; call 702-617-7191 or visit bottligialv.com.

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar at Red Rock Resort will offer a Hannukah menu for dine-in or takeout from Sunday through Dec. 6. It includes house-made challah with honey butter, $10; traditional potato latkes with smoked salmon, capers, dill creme fraiche and shallots, $15; beef brisket with glazed rainbow carrots, pearl onions, red wine demi and sweet potatoes, $29; and chocolate babka bread pudding with French vanilla ice cream, kosher chocolate and caramel sauce and fresh mint, $10. Reservations are encouraged; call 702-797-7344 or visit hearthstonelv.com

One Steakhouse at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will celebrate Hanukkah with a special dinner beginning at 5 p.m. from Sunday through Dec. 6. It includes seared domestic lamb strip loin with toasted barley, escarole, potato-carrot latkes, roasted garlic gremolata and currant lamb jus, $68. Regular menu also available. Call 702-522-8111 or visit onesteakhouse.com.

Pinkbox Doughnuts, which has locations across Southern Nevada, is offering four doughnuts specially decorated for Hanukkah and available through Dec. 26. The Star of David is a white-frosted raised doughnut shaped like the Star of David, $3; the Hanukkah Jellie is a powdered sugar-coated raised doughnut filled with house-made raspberry jelly, $2.25; the Hanukkah ring is a white-frosted vanilla cake doughnut topped with Hanukkah sprinkles, $2; and the Hanukkah Pee-Weez are glazed vanilla cake bites rolled in Hannukah sprinkles, 50 cents each or $5.25 for an assorted box. pinkboxdoughnuts.com

Siegel’s 1941 at the El Cortez will serve a special three-course menu from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Dec. 6. Dishes include chopped chicken livers; matzo ball soup; tossed green salad with choice of dressing; brisket of beef or roasted apricot chicken with potato latkes, and kasha and bowties and steamed broccoli; sweet raisin kugel; and ice cream, $26.95. elcortezhotelcasino.com

