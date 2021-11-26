47°F
Las Vegas restaurants plan special Hanukkah menus

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2021 - 10:36 pm
 
Hanukkah doughnuts at Pinkbox. (Pinkbox Doughnuts)
Hanukkah entree at One Steakhouse. (One Steakhouse)
Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish Festival of Light, starts at sundown Sunday and runs through Dec. 6. A number of restaurants in the valley plan special dishes to celebrate the holiday. Here are some:

Bagelmania, 252 Convention Center Drive, is offering Hanukkah dishes as individual portions, $24.95, or a family-style feast that serves eight to 10, $224.95. The dinners include a choice of brisket with gravy or half of a roasted chicken in the individual portion, or brisket with gravy and half of a roasted chicken in the feast, plus matzo ball soup, potato latkes, sauteed green beans, glazed carrots, challah rolls and holiday desserts. Order at bagelmania.com.

Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson will offer a special Hanukkah menu for dine-in and takeout from Sunday through Dec. 6. It includes challah with honey butter, $10; shaved carrot and radish salad with arugula and citrus vinaigrette, $13; braised brisket with red wine demi, rainbow carrots and mashed potatoes, $29; and apple pie knish with cinnamon creme anglaise, $10. Reservations are encouraged; call 702-617-7191 or visit bottligialv.com.

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar at Red Rock Resort will offer a Hannukah menu for dine-in or takeout from Sunday through Dec. 6. It includes house-made challah with honey butter, $10; traditional potato latkes with smoked salmon, capers, dill creme fraiche and shallots, $15; beef brisket with glazed rainbow carrots, pearl onions, red wine demi and sweet potatoes, $29; and chocolate babka bread pudding with French vanilla ice cream, kosher chocolate and caramel sauce and fresh mint, $10. Reservations are encouraged; call 702-797-7344 or visit hearthstonelv.com

One Steakhouse at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will celebrate Hanukkah with a special dinner beginning at 5 p.m. from Sunday through Dec. 6. It includes seared domestic lamb strip loin with toasted barley, escarole, potato-carrot latkes, roasted garlic gremolata and currant lamb jus, $68. Regular menu also available. Call 702-522-8111 or visit onesteakhouse.com.

Pinkbox Doughnuts, which has locations across Southern Nevada, is offering four doughnuts specially decorated for Hanukkah and available through Dec. 26. The Star of David is a white-frosted raised doughnut shaped like the Star of David, $3; the Hanukkah Jellie is a powdered sugar-coated raised doughnut filled with house-made raspberry jelly, $2.25; the Hanukkah ring is a white-frosted vanilla cake doughnut topped with Hanukkah sprinkles, $2; and the Hanukkah Pee-Weez are glazed vanilla cake bites rolled in Hannukah sprinkles, 50 cents each or $5.25 for an assorted box. pinkboxdoughnuts.com

Siegel’s 1941 at the El Cortez will serve a special three-course menu from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Dec. 6. Dishes include chopped chicken livers; matzo ball soup; tossed green salad with choice of dressing; brisket of beef or roasted apricot chicken with potato latkes, and kasha and bowties and steamed broccoli; sweet raisin kugel; and ice cream, $26.95. elcortezhotelcasino.com

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

