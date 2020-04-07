Las Vegas restaurants plan takeout, delivery service for Easter

Restaurants including Marie Callender’s to Morton’s the Steakhouse have created Easter-dinner packages to make the holiday special despite lack of dine-out options.

The coronavirus pandemic has shuttered local restaurants but won’t cancel Easter dinner, as a number of Las Vegas-area restaurants are planning takeout and delivery packages. Here are a few:

Big B’s Texas BBQ’s Family Easter Dinner, which serves six, includes a whole smoked chicken, 2- to 3-pound full tri-tip, a quart of mashed potatoes, a quart of sauteed green beans, a whole pie, dinner rolls, sauces, plates and utensils. It’s $89, and the deadline to order is Friday. Call the Henderson location at 3019 St. Rose Parkway at 702-260-6327 or the Southwest location at 6115 S. Fort Apache Road at 702-844-8206.

The Bootlegger Bistro, 7700 Las Vegas Blvd. South, plans a family-style Easter dinner for four with panetti and dipping sauce; house or Caesar salad; sauteed mixed vegetables; Bootlegger Mashed potatoes, bow-tie pasta with Alfredo sauce or penne pasta with Maria’s Marinara Sauce; chicken breast marsala, picatta, Milanese or cacciatore; and apple pie. It’s $58. Order at 702-736-7080.

Bonefish Grill’s Easter Dinner Family Bundles will be available Saturday and Sunday, serving up to five for $49.90. The wood-grilled mahi and jumbo shrimp with citrus aioli comes with a choice of house or Caesar salad, family-style sides including bacon mac and cheese and seasonal veggies, bread with pesto and a dessert duo of classic cheesecake slices and cookies. Call to order for curbside pickup or in-house delivery; delivery through third-party services also available. Bottles of wine, starting at $15, can be ordered for carryout only. Bonefish Grill is in Town Square and at 8701 W. Charleston Blvd. bonefishgrill.com

Buca di Beppo, which is at 7690 W. Lake Mead Blvd. and 412 E. Flamingo Road, is offering Good Friday and Easter packages. The Good Friday package, which serves five for $55 or 10 for $110, includes a mixed green or Caesar salad and linguine and clams or shrimp scampi. Easter Package 1, which serves five for $55 or 10 for $110, includes a mixed green or Caesar salad and lasagna, baked rigatoni, spicy chicken rigatoni or shrimp scampi. And Easter Package 2, which serves five for $65 or 10 for $130, is a mixed green or Caesar salad; spaghetti marinara, fettuccine Alfredo, penne alla vodka or baked ziti; and chicken Parmigiana, Chicken Limone or eggplant Parmigiana. All packages, which are available for curbside pickup or delivery, include bread and chocolate chip cannoli. bucadibeppo.com

Cafe Lola, 4280 S. Hualapai Way and 10075 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson, has created an Easter brunch with a Bunny Charcuterie Board with assorted meats and cheeses, house-made French onion dip in a puff pastry bowl, chocolate-covered strawberries, Marcona almonds, Castellvetrano olives and a baguette, or Easter cinnamon rolls, cherry Danish, croissant and chocolate croissants with preserves and honey butter; and prosciutto and cheddar or veggie quiche, a croissant French toast platter with berries and whipped cream, or whole roasted chicken with honey-balsamic Brussels sprouts and baby potatoes; and Cafe Lola signature cookies. Custom orders also available. ilovecafelola.com

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, 3925 Paradise Road, will offer a choice of one appetizer, salad, main course, side and dessert, with options including sous vide bacon, classic Caesar salad and strawberry cheesecake, for $60 per person with a two-person minimum. All wines under $400 are 50 percent off. Orders must be placed by Thursday; 702-796-0063 or delfriscos.com.

Easter dinner options at Mastro’s Ocean Club at The Shop at Crystals start with a build-your-own iced seafood tower with colossal shrimp, $9 each; 7-ounce lobster tails, $36; and Alaskan King crab legs and claws, market price. Appetizer choices are Caesar salad, $14; Spicy Caesar Mambo Salad, $13; jumbo lump crab cakes, $21 each; and sauteed shrimp, $27. Entree choices are 22-ounce rack of lamb, $53; 16-ounce New York strip steak, $61; 8-ounce filet mignon, $55; or a New Zealand king salmon fillet, $42. Bone marrow or truffle compound butters are $15 each. Sides are lobster mashed potatoes, $38; truffle-butter wild mushrooms, $19; and creamed spinach, $14. Warm butter cake with vanilla ice cream and raspberry sauce is $17. Order between 2 and 8 p.m. through Friday, for pickup between noon and 7 p.m. Sunday.

Fogo de Chao, 360 E. Flamingo Road, is offering an Easter grilling package available to order through April 11 for pick-up or delivery. The package will include ready-to-grill popular cuts like lamb chops or fraldinha with traditional accompaniments such as Brazilian Potato Salad, steamed asparagus, mixed greens and Pao de Queijo. The package for four ranges from $60 to $95 and can be tailored for larger parties. 702-431-4500 or fogodechao.com

Lawry’s The Prime Rib at 4043 Howard Hughes Parkway plans a family-style prime rib dinner starting at $195 for four people that comes with jus, creamed and regular horseradish, salad, sourdough bread, creamed spinach, creamed corn, mashed potatoes and gravy and Yorkshire pudding batter to bake at home. Also available: rack of Australian lamb with the famous spinning bowl salad, potatoes au gratin, leeks and wild mushrooms, $55; roasted Chilean sea bass with spinning bowl salad, sunchoke puree, spring peas and carrots, mint and lemon butter, $45; and a roasted cauliflower steak with lemon-garlic oil, herbed farro, spinning bowl salad, vegetable and bread and butter is $26. Wines priced at more than $100 will be 25 percent off, and beer and wine under $100 will be 50 percent off. Call 702-893-2223 or visit lawrysonline.com to place order at least 24 hours in advance. Pickup will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Marche Bacchus, 2620 Regatta Drive, plans a three-course menu with a Caesar salad, entree choices of cedar plank Scottish salmon with broccolini and mascarpone whipped potatoes, or pork loin with spinach-goat-cheese-pine nut stuffing, and Bacchus Bread Pudding with golden raisin brioche and toffee cream, $79.95. Wines available for pickup. Orders due by 3 p.m. Thursday for pickup or delivery from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday or 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Free delivery within 10-mile radius. Call 702-804-8008.

Marie Callender’s, which has three locations in Southern Nevada, will have offerings ranging from a feast for four to individual plates and breakfast quiche. The Ham Dinner Family Meal, which serves four, includes oven-roasted ham, glaze, mashed potatoes, gravy, veggies and a whole pie of your choice; it’s $49.99. Individual ham dinners include ham, glaze, mashed potatoes, gravy, veggies and cornbread, $13.99. Also available will be three varieties of 9-inch quiches — ham, bacon or vegetable — at $14.79 each. mariecallenders.com

Morton’s The Steakhouse, 400 E. Flamingo Road, will offer a choice of one starter, entree, accompaniment and dessert, including signature dishes such as jumbo shrimp cocktail, a 6-pounce center-cut filet mignon and Key lime pie, for $109 per couple. Select wines will be available for takeout at 50 percent off. Orders must be placed by Thursday; 702-893-0703 or mortons.com.

Rooster Boy Cafe, 2620 Regatta Drive, is offering an Easter menu to serve four: deviled eggs, $15 for eight; asparagus vinaigrette, $25 a pound; chicory and cucumber salad with lemon vinaigrette, $20; sugar snap peas and English peas, $14; salmon with dill and orange zest, $25 per pound; roasted leg of lamb and baby potatoes, $85; and lemon pavlova, $25 for four. 702-560-2453 or roosterboycafe.com

Saint Honore Doughnuts & Beignets, 9460 W. Flamingo Road, is offering a kids’ doughnut decorating kit and a box of Easter-themed doughnuts. ilovesainthonore.com

