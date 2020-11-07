Las Vegas restaurants plan wine dinner, charity events, openings

Among upcoming specials and events are a novel fundraiser for Keep Memory Alive, a drink for The Dude and grab-and-go cheese and charcuterie boards.

Lamb tenderloin at Jing. (Jing)

PT's egg salad and pimento cheese sandwiches. (PT's Taverns)

Pumpkin Dulce de Leche Cake at Milk Bar. (Milk Bar)

The Dude Abides at Sparrow + Wolf. (Sparrow + Wolf)

Dine for charity — at a distance

“Dining at a Distance,” part of Keep Memory Alive’s Month of Memories fundraising campaign, continues through Nov. 13. Those who wish to participate can go to keepmemoryalive.com/events and purchase a voucher, good through Nov. 30, for a special prix-fixe dine-in or takeout meal. Participating restaurants are Chica, Delmonico’s Steakhouse, Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House, Heavenly Pies, Lawry’s the Prime Rib, Trustworthy Brewing Co. & BBQ and Yardbird Southern Table & Bar.

Jing plans Kunde wine dinner

Kunde Family Winery will be showcased in a winemaker dinner at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Jing at Downtown Summerlin. With courses of kanpachi sashimi, Iberico pork and shrimp dumplings, lamb tenderloin, wagyu beef short ribs and apple crisp, it’s $75. Call 725-735-7172 or email roy@jingrestaurant.com.

The Masters at PT’s

At PT’s Taverns’ SG Bar, 9580 W. Flamingo Road, and five Sierra Gold Taverns, you can get some South in your mouth while you watch the Masters Golf Tournament from Thursday through Nov. 15. The taverns will serve a pimento cheese sandwich, egg salad sandwich or ham and cheese sandwich for $4 each, with fries for $1 more, and 16-ounce Bud Light and Michelob Ultra drafts for $2. They’ll also be pouring J. Roget Champagne mimosas for $3 on Nov. 15 only.

Honoring The Dude

In honor of Jeff Bridges, who recently was diagnosed with lymphoma, Sparrow + Wolf at 4480 Spring Mountain Road will donate $1 for every The Dude Abides cocktail sold through the end of the month to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation and other cancer charities. The drink, inspired by the white Russians Bridges’ character drinks in “The Big Lebowski,” is made with Sobieski Vodka, Kahlua, coconut milk and whipped espresso foam.

Milk Bar celebrates fall

Milk Bar at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is featuring fall flavors in its Pumpkin Dulce de Leche Cake, which is cinnamon-spice cake layers with pumpkin frosting, dulce de leche drizzle, crunch and toasted pepitas. Also being offered are Pumpkin Dulce de Leche Truffles and a Pumpkin Dulce de Leche Milkshake. They’ll be available through Dec. 2.

Charcuterie, cheese boards

Valley Cheese & Wine, 1570 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson, is offering grab-and-go cheese and charcuterie boards starting at $50. Custom boards also are available and can be ordered online. valleycheeseandwine.com

Guerrilla Pizza opens

Guerrilla Pizza has opened inside the Hard Hat Lounge at 1675 S. Industrial Road. An outgrowth of Free Pizza DTLV, it specializes in Detroit-style pies and has been earning plaudits in the vegan community for its plant-based pizza. Guerrilla Pizza also serves wings, pepperoni rolls and poutine tots. Call 702-384-8987.

Guy Dean’s opens

Gus Dean’s Ice Cream, which prepares its product with butter, sugar and nonfat dry milk, has opened at the Grand Canal Shoppes. The company also has outlets at Meadows Mall and Pawn Plaza and a currently shuttered one in the UNLV Student Union. More on the way.

