Las Vegas restaurants serve negronis for a good cause

It’s Negroni Week, which means restaurants and bars around the valley are featuring the classic cocktail — equal parts Campari, gin and sweet vermouth — to benefit various charities in the annual event sponsored by Imbibe magazine and Campari.

Negroni cocktail. Thinkstock

Esther's Kitchen

It’s Negroni Week, which means restaurants and bars around the valley are featuring the classic cocktail — equal parts Campari, gin and sweet vermouth — to benefit various charities in the annual event sponsored by Imbibe magazine and Campari.

Esther’s Kitchen puts a spin on it with If Harvey Only Knew, rinsing the glass with Galliano (in a nod to the Harvey Wallbanger), filling it with a mix of Damrak Gin, Barolo Chinato and Campari and garnishing with a toasted orange wheel, $10, with proceeds to No Kid Hungry.

Jammyland’s Kingston Negroni is a mix of Smith &Cross Navy Strength Jamaican Rum, Campari and sweet vermouth with a flamed orange peel, $12, with proceeds to Muttville senior dog rescue.

Searsucker at Caesars Palace is serving the Boulevardier, with Maker’s Mark bourbon, Carpano Antica sweet vermouth and Campari, $15, for the James Beard Foundation.

At Rx Boiler Room at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place, the Tierra Salada, Truffle Shuffle, Yellow Fever and classic Negroni, $12 to $15, will benefit Autism Speaks. They’re all available through Sunday.

And Gaetano’s Ristorante, 10271 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson, is serving the Barrel Aged Negroni, Boulevardier and Sicilian Negroni, $12 to $14, and the Golden Knights Flower Negroni, which is Campari, Italicus Rosolio de Bergamotto, peach puree and Skyy Blood Orange Vodka topped with Mionetto Prosecco, a flower and a Luxardo cherry, $14.

— Heidi Knapp Rinella