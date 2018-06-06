Las Vegas restaurants serve negronis for a good cause

It’s Negroni Week, which means restaurants and bars around the valley are featuring the classic cocktail — equal parts Campari, gin and sweet vermouth — to benefit various charities in the annual event sponsored by Imbibe magazine and Campari.
Esther’s Kitchen puts a spin on it with If Harvey Only Knew, rinsing the glass with Galliano (in a nod to the Harvey Wallbanger), filling it with a mix of Damrak Gin, Barolo Chinato and Campari and garnishing with a toasted orange wheel, $10, with proceeds to No Kid Hungry.
Jammyland’s Kingston Negroni is a mix of Smith &Cross Navy Strength Jamaican Rum, Campari and sweet vermouth with a flamed orange peel, $12, with proceeds to Muttville senior dog rescue.
Searsucker at Caesars Palace is serving the Boulevardier, with Maker’s Mark bourbon, Carpano Antica sweet vermouth and Campari, $15, for the James Beard Foundation.
At Rx Boiler Room at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place, the Tierra Salada, Truffle Shuffle, Yellow Fever and classic Negroni, $12 to $15, will benefit Autism Speaks. They’re all available through Sunday.
And Gaetano’s Ristorante, 10271 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson, is serving the Barrel Aged Negroni, Boulevardier and Sicilian Negroni, $12 to $14, and the Golden Knights Flower Negroni, which is Campari, Italicus Rosolio de Bergamotto, peach puree and Skyy Blood Orange Vodka topped with Mionetto Prosecco, a flower and a Luxardo cherry, $14.
— Heidi Knapp Rinella