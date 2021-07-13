Las Vegas restaurants to celebrate Bastille Day
Cue “La Marseillaise.” Wednesday is France’s national celebration, also known as Bastille Day because it’s the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille, and three Las Vegas restaurants plan to celebrate.
Oh la la French Bistro, 2120 N. Rampart Blvd., will have all-day specials of foie gras with toast, heirloom cherry tomato salad with mozzarella and duck leg confit with sauteed green beans, plus 20 percent off all Champagnes and rosés. ohlalafrenchbistro.com
Mon Ami Gabi at Paris Las Vegas on the Strip plans a special dessert to commemorate the day: a trio of profiteroles filled with blueberry sorbet and vanilla and strawberry ice creams, to reflect the colors of the French flag. It’ll be $9.95 and available for dine-in, Wednesday only. monamigabi.com
And Marche Bacchus French Bistro and Wine Shop, 2620 Regatta Drive, will celebrate with its 15th annual celebration and skydiving show, the divers launching at 7 p.m. to land in Lake Jacqueline adjacent to the restaurant’s Desert Shores location. The event also will include Champagne sabering, Champagne and cocktail specials, Marche Bacchus’ a la carte menu of classic French dishes and live entertainment. Reservations are being accepted for 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.; call 702-804-8008. marchebacchus.com
