Las Vegas restaurants to celebrate Bastille Day

Wednesday is July 14, the annual celebration of national day in France — a date that commemorates the storming of the Bastille — and restaurants plan to celebrate.

Trio of profiteroles at Mon Ami Gabi at Paris Las Vegas. (Mon Ami Gabi)

Skydivers descend for Marché Bacchus' Bastille Day celebration in front of the restaurant's guests, in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A skydiver descends from a plane for Marché Bacchus' Bastille Day celebration, in front of the restaurant's guests, in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Scherri McHahon of Las Vegas dines at Marché Bacchus during a Bastille Day celebration, in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Oh la la French Bistro, 2120 N. Rampart Blvd., will have all-day specials of foie gras with toast, heirloom cherry tomato salad with mozzarella and duck leg confit with sauteed green beans, plus 20 percent off all Champagnes and rosés. ohlalafrenchbistro.com

Oh la la French Bistro, 2120 N. Rampart Blvd., will have all-day specials of foie gras with toast, heirloom cherry tomato salad with mozzarella and duck leg confit with sauteed green beans, plus 20 percent off all Champagnes and rosés. ohlalafrenchbistro.com

Mon Ami Gabi at Paris Las Vegas on the Strip plans a special dessert to commemorate the day: a trio of profiteroles filled with blueberry sorbet and vanilla and strawberry ice creams, to reflect the colors of the French flag. It’ll be $9.95 and available for dine-in, Wednesday only. monamigabi.com

And Marche Bacchus French Bistro and Wine Shop, 2620 Regatta Drive, will celebrate with its 15th annual celebration and skydiving show, the divers launching at 7 p.m. to land in Lake Jacqueline adjacent to the restaurant’s Desert Shores location. The event also will include Champagne sabering, Champagne and cocktail specials, Marche Bacchus’ a la carte menu of classic French dishes and live entertainment. Reservations are being accepted for 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.; call 702-804-8008. marchebacchus.com

