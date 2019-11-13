Las Vegas steakhouse adds new touches to classic cocktail

Sazerac at Del Frisco’s is made with traditional cognac, but rye whiskey is added, along with applewood smoke.

(Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One of the oldest American cocktails, the Sazerac was created in New Orleans before the Civil War and named for the brand of cognac that was the main ingredient.

Over the years, rye was substituted for the cognac, but Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse uses both in its Smoked Sazerac.

Hennessy, Bulleit Rye, Pernot Absinthe, maple syrup and Peychaud’s Bitters are shaken with ice and finished with applewood smoke, which is captured in another glass and brought to the table for the guest to release. It’s $22.50.

Del Frisco’s is at 3925 Paradise Road.