Las Vegas’ Stirling Club has new executive chef

Chef Dan Rossi has signed on as executive chef for the private Stirling Club at Turnberry Place.

Rossi learned to cook from his grandmother while growing up in Cleveland and attended the Pennsylvania Culinary Institute in Pittsburgh. He’s spent time in the kitchen of some of Las Vegas’ top restaurants, including Alex, Scarpetta, Eiffel Tower Restaurant and Rose.Rabbit.Lie. Most recently, he spent three years overseeing the culinary program at Red Rock Resort, presiding over the relaunch of its Italian restaurant Terra Rossa.

“I look forward to getting to know all the members and the owners so that we can have a little fun doing my food here at The Stirling Club, which I think will reflect a little bit of everything from my European roots to some American flair in this beautiful setting,” Rossi said in a statement announcing his new position.

