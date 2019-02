Ice Sculpture dessert (Favorite Bistro)

Favorite Bistro

The weather outside has been frightful, so defy it — with the Ice Sculpture dessert at the new Favorite Bistro at The Linq Promenade on the Strip. The dessert is a raindrop-shaped ice dome filled with scoops of passion fruit, coconut and strawberry sorbet, plus fruit salad and mint sauce, and it’s $15.

— Heidi Knapp Rinella