Las Vegas Strip has its first all-vegan restaurant

Roasted cauliflower Caesar salad at Turth & Tonic. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Watermelon salad at Turth & Tonic. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Black bean hummus toast at Turth & Tonic. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Housemade veggie burger at Turth & Tonic. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Garbanzo beans with marinated mushrooms and roasted tomatoes at Turth & Tonic. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Organic cashew butter toast at Turth & Tonic. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Strip now has a completely vegan restaurant. Truth & Tonic, one of the two dining spots within The Venetian’s Canyon Ranch Spa + Fitness, rolled out its new plant-based menu on Friday.

Executive chef Pete Ghione says the 12 years he’s spent researching ingredients that can improve health and taste delicious have taught him that “anything that’s non-plant-based can really slow down, stop or reverse the path to wellness.”

The chef says there is an established market for a vegan menu, but he also hopes it will appeal to “people who don’t necessarily identify as plant-based or vegan.” And he’s hoping those customers will use it as a jumping off point for a healthier lifestyle.

“What I’d like to do here at The Venetian resort is try to inspire people to take this experience back with them, so when they get home, they try something new. They explore it. They realize that it can be fun, it can be delicious, it can be artistic. And hopefully they can look more into their health and realize that they can benefit from what they eat.”

Truth & Tonic is open daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for breakfast, lunch and brunch.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

