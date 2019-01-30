Las Vegas Strip restaurant pairs fried chicken, blueberry preserves for a delicious couple

Burgers are in the restaurant’s name but the new Smoked Burgers &BBQ serves lots of other dishes, including Buttermilk Fried Chicken Blueberry Sliders. They’re made with chicken breast soaked in buttermilk overnight, seasoned with a proprietary mix and cooked, then nestled, onto slider buns smeared with house-made blueberry preserves, with a little fresh jalapeno for contrast. But there’s more, because they’re topped with spring mix and house-made aioli before being served three to the order. $13, The Forum Shops at Caesars
— Heidi Knapp Rinella