Las Vegas to allow restaurants to deliver alcohol

Temporary permit will come with restrictions, including that deliveries with alcohol cannot be done by third-party services.

A new temporary permit program will allow some restaurants in Las Vegas to deliver alcohol with food orders. (Getty Images)

The City of Las Vegas has announced a new temporary permit program that will allow businesses with existing alcohol licenses (beer/wine, tavern, tavern-limited, etc.) and food service licenses to deliver meals with alcohol. A statement announcing the Time-Limited Alcohol Delivery Permit says, in part, “The city has heard from business owners that this plan would be especially helpful, as their operations are being impacted due to closures.”

The new permits, which are separate from the curbside permits the city began offering Thursday, will apply to commercial locations and allow delivery only of the type of alcohol for which they are currently licensed. Permits will be valid for 30 days and be “renewable based on the duration of the current restrictions on businesses.”

Beverages must be in the manufacturers’ sealed containers and must be delivered by the owner or an employee of the business who is 21 or older and has an unexpired alcohol awareness card and a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police work card. (Owners and key employees already registered with the city do not need a work card but must still have an unexpired alcohol awareness card.)

The new permit does not cover alcohol delivery by third-party delivery services such as Lyft, Uber or Amazon.

The city will waive the daily fee for the permit but will charge a $100 processing fee per permit. Businesses can apply online at dscportal.lasvegasnevada.gov through the licensee’s online business license account. Questions can be emailed to license@lasvegasnevada.gov. Permits will be processed in one to two business days.

