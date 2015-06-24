Las Vegas tops list of most expensive restaurant cities

Las Vegas has been racking up the dining distinctions, but here’s one it may not want: According to a new study, this is the most expensive city in the country for dining out.

A new study pegged the average restaurant bill in Las Vegas at $46, tops in the nation. (Thinkstock)

Yup, more pricey than San Francisco. Honolulu. New York.

The report comes from The Strawhecker Group, a consultant based in Omaha, Neb., that works with companies in financial-related industries. It was gleaned from the company’s computer-spending database of 3 million merchants, including credit and debit card data on more than 120,000 restaurants.

The company pegged the average bill in Las Vegas at $46. New York was second, with $45, and Honolulu third, at $44. Rounding out the top 10 most expensive are Miami; Charleston, S.C.; New Orleans; San Francisco; Worcester, Mass.; Oxnard, Calif.; and New Haven, Conn.

The most economical city for dining? Winston-Salem, N.C., followed, in ascending order, by Columbus, Ohio; Portland, Ore.; Greenville, S.C.; Knoxville, Tenn.; Greensboro, N.C.; Albuquerque, N.M.; Chattanooga, Tenn.; Provo, Utah; and Augusta, Ga.

