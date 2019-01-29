Valentine’s Day is here and romance is in the air. If you’re looking to impress your significant other, Las Vegas restaurants are standing by to help with special menus, some of which follow.

Unless otherwise noted, the specials will be available Feb. 14 only. Also unless otherwise noted, prices are per person, plus tax and tip. Since Valentine’s Day tends to be the second-busiest of the year for restaurants, it’s wise to call ahead if you don’t already have reservations.

That said, most Las Vegas buffets will add some special dishes to celebrate Cupid’s big day, so you always have alternatives.

Alder & Birch, The Orleans; 702-365-7111 or orleanscasino.com: Crab Napoleon with pico de gallo and avocado, or winter endive and arugula salad; filet mignon with a snow crab claw, fingerling potatoes and vegetables, or macadamia-nut-crusted sea bass with citrus glaze, risotto Milanese and haricot verts, or lamb lollipop with lobster medallions Francaise and bleu cheese scalloped potatoes; and pumpkin gingersnap tiramisu or cheesecake sampler with chocolate-covered strawberries, $65, 5 p.m. to closing.

Alibi Ultra Lounge, Aria; 702-693-83oo or aria.com: Strawberry Kisses and I (Love) Whisky vodka, $19 each, Feb. 7-14.

Andiron Steak & Sea, Downtown Summerlin; 702-685-8002 or andironsteak.com: Smoked salmon rilette cone; Andiron Caesar Salad, ahi tuna tartare with avocado and crispy rice crackers, lump crab and cod cake with stone-ground-mustard aioli and apple-fennel slaw, duck confit salad with winter greens and roasted beets, or French onion soup; potato gnocchi with caramelized cauliflower and Tuscan kale, Maine lobster risotto with asparagus and crispy shallots, pan-roasted seabass with butternut squash and farro, grilled fillet of beef with Brussels sprouts and truffle mashed potatoes, or prime New York sirloin with half Maine Lobster Thermidor and rice pilaf; and Baked Alaska for two, Andiron Candy Bar or Valentine’s Donut, $79, seatings from 5 to 9 p.m.

Andrea’s, Encore; 702-770-3463 or wynnlasvegas.com: Shigoku oysters and uni with ponzu and white sturgeon caviar; roasted Atlantic bass with vegetable fricassee, black truffles and Champagne butter sauce; American wagyu filet Oscar with king crab, grilled asparagus, wasabi-shiso bearnaise and sauce Bordelaise; and molten chocolate lava cake, $110. Regular menu also available.

The Angry Butcher, Sam’s Town; 702-456-7777 or samstownlv.com: Lobster bisque or baby beet salad; ribeye steak

and pan-fried sea scallops, filet mignon with an Alaskan lobster tail, or roasted chicken and shrimp scampi; chocolate mousse with fresh berries; and glass of sparkling wine and chocolate-dipped strawberries, $45, 4 p.m. to closing.

Anthony’s Prime Steak & Seafood, M Resort; 702-797-1000 or themresort.com: Menu includes: Poached lobster, lump crab, chilled shirmp and fresh oysters, $62. Sauteed foie gras with huckleberry jam and golden beers, $31. Lobster ravioli with chanterelle mushrooms and tomato concasse, $26. Lobster bisque, $19; Wedge salad, $18. Nine-ounce wet-aged filet mignon with heirloom potatoes and oven-roasted tomato, $48. Lamb chops with confit tomato, olive-oil-poached garlic and artiichokes, $62. Roasted chicken with kale, baby artichokes and roasted squash, $38. Beef Wellington for two, $130. Oven-roasted 28-ounce lobster tail with tarragon-infused potato puree for two, $130. 5 to 10 p.m.

Aureole, Mandalay Bay: 702-632-7401 or mandalaybay.com: Rainbow beets and fresh black truffle, Maine lobster salad or Muscovy duck leg confit ravioli; beef tenderloin and short rib duo, seared Maine diver scallops or mushroom risotto; and trio of hearts for two, $85.

Bailiwick, The Orleans; 702-365-7111 or orleanscasino.com: Salad; two 4-ounce filet medallions with six shrimp scampi, roasted potato and asparagus spears; chocolate brownie with vanilla ice cream; and glass of red or white wine and two chocolate strawberries, $59 per couple.

Baja Miguel’s, South Point; 702-696-7111 or southpointcasino.com: Margarita or glass of wine; Shrimp Cocktail Martini or Miguel’s Romantic Salad; 3-ounce filet, 3-ounce chicken breast and two sauteed shrimp over creamed spinach, 8-ounce salmon fillet topped with mango salsa over sauteed zucchini, or Rice Verdi and asparagus tips; strawberry mousse with cinnamon and a honey biscuit, or Kahlua flan with berries; and coffee or tea, $22.95, 4 p.m. to closing. Regular menu also available.

The Barrymore, Royal Resort; 702-407-5303 or barrymovelv.com: Passion fruit cheesecake with white chocolate shell, pistachio financier, strawberry confit and mango coconut caramel, $12.

Bazaar Meat, SLS Las Vegas; 702-761-7610 or slslasvegas.com: Tasting menu with such courses as oysters with applewood-smoked apple mignonette, Ferran Adria Olives, Rio Frio Caviar Airbread with salt cod espuma and tomato jam, chicken-Bechamel fritters, classic tartare with HP sauce and anchovy Parkerhouse rolls, beet and citrus tartare with hearts of palm, cecina and goat cheese, Iberico lardo and Hokkaido uni on toasted pan cristal, saddle of suckling lamb with ensalada mixta, Paella-style pasta with Iberico pork and red shrimp, buttered potato puree and grilled asparagus with romesco sauce, and desserts including cream puffs, tarts and little cakes, $135 per person. Wine pairings $60. 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Beauty & Essex, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas; 702-698-7000 or cosmopolitanlasvegas.com: Oysters Rockefeller, $24. Roasted beet salad with smoked goat cheese and pickled golden beets, $16. Pici pasta with shrimp, blistered cherry tomatoes and pancetta crisp, $29. 14-ounce prime New York strip with king crab, asparagus and black truffle Hollandaise, $85. Wheel of Love dessert, $38.

Beer Park, Paris Las Vegas; 702-444-4500 or beerpark.com: Picnic in the Park, basket with a bottle of Champagne; dips including spicy almond hummus, caramelized onion and roasted eggplant tapenade with crackers, lavash and potato chips; appetizers including salami, pepperoni, aged goat cheese, marinated mozzarella, grilled artichoke with smoky aioli, pickled peppers and couscous salad; and strawberries dipped in chocolate and chocolate truffles, $100 per couple, beginning at 5 p.m. Includes screening of “Pretty Woman.”

Bistro 57, Aliante Hotel; 702-692-7777 or aliantegaming.com: Tricolore Salad of endive, radicchio and arugula with shaved Parmesan; smoked salmon and penne in vodka sauce; and white chocolate-raspberry cheesecake, $45.

The Black Sheep, 8680 W. Warm Springs Road; 702-954-3998 or blacksheepvegas.com: Three-course menu of such dishes as tuna crudo, lemongrass-marinated grilled pork chop and vegan Vietnamese sauteed glass noodles, $68. Wine pairing $30. Reserve wine pairing $50.

Border Grill, Mandalay Bay; 702-632-7200 or mandalaybay.com: Peruvian ceviche trio, $24. Beef carpaccio, $18. Mexican truffle tostada, $22. Charred oysters on the half-shell, $25. Chipotle chicken rigatoni, $27. Pan-seared Ora King salmon, $32. Chile-dusted tenderloin with lobster tempura and garlic pea tendril, $58. Vegan roasted poblano with Impossible Meat and vegan walnut cream, $29. Red velvet tres leches, $111. White and dark chocolate fondue for two with fruit, $18. Sangria margarita, $13.

Boteco, 9500 S. Eastern Ave.; 702-790-2323 or botecolv.com: Julia’s Cream of Mushroom Soup; Old School Chicken Ballotine with mashed potatoes or roasted beet risotto; balsamic strawberries with coconut whipped mascarpone cream; and bottle of Limited Edition Domanie Chandon Rose and two Domaine Chandon flutes, $90 per couple.

Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca, Green Valley Ranch Resort, 702-617-7075 or bottiglialv.com: Half-dozen oysters and bottle of prosecco, $32. Filet mignon with king crab and charred Brussels sprouts, $46. Clams, shrimp and lobster in spiced tomato sauce over house-made fettuccine, $48. Baked stuffed whole lobster for two, $95. Red velvet tiramisu with raspberries and mascarpone, $9.

Buddy V’s Ristorante, Grand Canal Shoppes; 702-607-2355 or buddyvlasvegas.com: Glass of prosecco; roasted and shaved beet duo with warm baked goat cheese and prosciutto San Daniele, or caprese bruschetta and tomato bisque; pappardelle with veal ragu and lemon and herb ricotta; clams with shrimp, scallops, baby potatoes and spinach; and fresh strawberries with vanilla cake heart and chestnut crema dolce, $54, 5 p.m. to closing.

Burgers & Brews, M Resort; 702-797-1215 or themresort.com: Pan-roasted filet mignon with candied baby beets, au gratin potatoes and house-made Worcestershire sauce, and raspberry-chocolate creme brulee and milk and dark chocolate mousse cake with salted caramel, $25.95, 4 to 10 p.m.

Cabo Wabo Cantina, Miracle Mile Shops 702-385-2226 or cabowabocantina.com: Kiss on the Lips cocktail made with Cruzan strawberry rum, Passos liqueur, soda water, strawberries and mint leaves, $13.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 10160 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson or 8771 W. Charleston Blvd.; carrabas.com: Tomato caprese with fresh burrata, mozzarella marinara, or calamari; Tuscan grilled chicken, house-made lasagna, linguine Positano with chicken or spaghetti and meatballs ($45), or shrimp and scallops linguine alla vodka, 6-ounce sirloin marsala, Chicken Bryan or tomato-basil salmon ($55), or 9-ounce Tuscan grilled filet, The Johnny, chicken trio or Tuscan-grilled ribeye with spicy Sicilian butter ($65); and cannoli cake for two or Sogno Di Cioccolata, Feb. 4-17

Catch, Aria; 877-230-2742 or aria.com: Toro and A5 wagyu nigiri, $45. King crab and burrata salad, $32. Stuffed lobster for two with fresh black truffles, $145. Sole meuniere for two, $115.

Charlie Palmer Steak, Four Seasons; 702-632-5120 or charliepalmer.com: CP Deviled Egg With Caviar; Rose Apple Salad with goat cheese mousse, or celery root and chestnut soup with brioche crostini; prime tomahawk steak and lobster for two, or 12-ounce filet mignon and scallops for two; white asparagus; truffled baked potato; and strawberry parfait or red velvet cake, $125.

Chica, The Venetian; 702-805-8372, venetian.com: 32-ounce tomahawk ribeye for two, marinated in Mexican adobo and topped with chili lime butter, $113.

Cinnamon’s Restaurant, 7591 W. Washington Ave.; 702-478-7027 or cinnamonsvegas.com: Crispy kalua pig lumpia with lomi tomato, $7. Braised pork belly bao, $7. Seafood-stuffed mushrooms with signature Hollandaise, $9. Raw fish trio, $16. Kabocha cream fettuccine with garlic shrimp skewers, $24. Braised kalbi pork belly, $24. Baked salmon with seafood stuffing, $26. Wasabi ribeye, $27. Ribeye poke, $28. Garlic shrimp and ribeye combo, $33. Live music Feb. 14 and 15 with $20 cover.

Cornerstone, Gold Coast; 702-367-7111 or goldcoastcasino.com: Wild mushroom strudel with braised lentils and chevre; petite center-cut filet mignon with lobster, root vegetables and potato puree; and chocolate-hazelnut gateau with almond praline ice cream, $60, 5 p.m. to closing.

Cork & Thorn, Tivoli Village; 702-823-2678 or corkandthorn.com: Lobster corn chowder; shrimp and grits; spinach-and-crab-stuffed salmon or petit filet mignon; and toffee-filled cannoli, $90, 6 to 9 p.m.

Court Cafe, Jokers Wild; 702-564-8100 or jokerswildcasino.com: Soup or salad; prime steak with shrimp scampi, potato and vegetables; and glass of wine, $15.99, 1 p.m. to closing.

Crush, MGM Grand; 702-891-3222 or mgmgrand.com: Eight-ounce beef filet topped with corn puree and a 4-ounce lobster tail, served with spaghetti squash, $52. Feb. 14-17.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, 3925 Paradise Road; 702-796-0063 or delfriscos.com: 8-ounce filet mignon with butter-poached lobster tail, seared jumbo sea scallop and grilled asparagus with yuzu Hollandaise, $49. Dark chocolate cheesecake with chocolate-dipped strawberries, white chocolate curls and warm Godiva chocolate sauce, $12.50. Feb. 14-17. Regular menu also available.

Delmonico Steakhouse, The Venetian; 702-414-3737 or the venetian.com: Scallop crudo, $24. Parmesan fried oysters, $18. Braised veal cheeks, $60. Gulf red snapper, $42. Venezuelan chocolate mousse, $12. Feb. 14-16.

Distill, multiple locations; distillbar.com: Eight-ounce fillet topped with crab meat with brown butter mashed potatoes, asparagus and bearnaise sauce, $22.95.

Don Vito’s, South Point; 702-696-7111 or southpointcasino.com: Bottle of wine of the month for every two people; baked oysters with caramelized pineapple mignonette, shaved Brussels sprout Salad, or Italian Wedding Soup; medallion of beef stuffed with shrimp and lobster, baked filet of salmon with Dijon-Parmesan crust over tarragon cream, or chicken braciola with spinach; chocolate macadamia semifreddo profiteroles with Nutella cream, or vanilla bean mousse with chocolate-dipped strawberries, $45, 5 p.m. to closing. Regular menu also available.

DW Bistro, 9275 W. Russell Road; 702-527-5200 or dwbistro.com: Chef-selection amuse; West Coast oysters or wagyu carpaccio; Desert Bloom Local Green or French onion soup; raviolo carbonara; RR Filet, Dover sole or Jidori Mattone; and strawberry sweet treat or table-side plantains Foster, $85

Eiffel Tower Restaurant, Paris Las Vegas; 702-948-6936, leye.com: Celery root blanc manger and king crab salad; lobster bisque with jerusalem artichoke and butter-poached lobster, or roasted baby beets with pistachio granola and pickled kumquats; warm foie gras with braised fennel, or butter-poached scallop with cauliflower; sauteed salmon with red-wine-braised cabbage, chicken breast with artichoke and herbed gnocchi, prime filet mignon with chanterelles and Pomme Dauphine, or vegetatian Wellington; and a Valentine’s dessert, $125 for 4 to 4:45 p.m. seatings, $195 for 5 to 9:45 p.m. seatings and $125 for 10 to 10:45 p.m. seatings.

El Dorado Cantina, 3025 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive; 702-722-2849 or eldoradovegas.com: Salad; steak and lobster or cedar-plank salmon with grilled shrimp; and red velvet cake, $64.99. Champagne and strawberries, $50. Feb. 13-17.

Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House, MGM Grand; 702-891-7374 or mgmgrand.com: King crab and pasta, $19. Oysters, $15. Surf and turf for two, $69. Honey toast, $13.

Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant and Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road; 702-364-5300 or ferraroslasvegas.com: Soft burrata cheese stracciatella with artichoke salad and tomato, or beef tartare with quail egg zabaglione and bagna cauda garlic sauce; cacio e pepe risotto with crab and lime; seared scallops with butternut squash and rapini, or roasted veal loin with soft polenta crema and Parmigiano Reggiano fondue; and citrus rum bagna-soaked sponge cake, $95, wine pairings $55. 4 to 10 p.m. Regular menu also available.

Fleur, Mandalay Bay; 702-632-7200 or mandalaybay.com: Ahi tuna tartare with avocado and hearts of palm, $22; Dungeness crab risotto with asparagus, $24; fire-roasted King crab legs, lobster tail, scallops, shrimp and oysters flambe, $69; 8-ounce wagyu strip loin with lobster tail and potato gratin, $65.

Forte Tapas, 4180 S. Rainbow Blvd; 702-220-3876 or barforte.com: Red beets and avocado toast; foie gras torchon and Manchego fondue; petite filet and prawns with baby kale; and Black Heart Ganache Cake, $60 per couple or $25 per person.

Freedom Beat, Downtown Grand; 702-719-5315 or downtowngrand.com: Lobster bisque; 32-ounce Porterhouse steak with mashed potatoes and vegetables; and dark chocolate mousse with raspberry sauce, $65 per couple, 4 to 11 p.m.

Greek Sneek, MGM Grand; 702-891-3228 or mgmgrand.com: Whole salt-crusted Mediterranean sea bream with lemon potatoes and caper butter, $42. Feb. 14-17.

Hearthstone, Red Rock Resort; 702-797-7344 or hearthstonelv.com: Oysters on the half-shell with ponzu sauce and tobiko caviar, $15. Seared scallops with parsnip puree and shallot and bacon chuntey, $60. 24-ounce dry-aged bone-in ribeye with half roasted lobster and balsamic-glazed Brussels sprouts for two, $95. White chocolate pavlova with berry pomegranate compote, $15.

Heritage Steak, The Mirage; 866-339-4566 or mirage.com: Butter-poached oysters with shaved caviar and Champagne cream, $24. Wood-fired beef filet and seared scallops for two, $120. Chocolate fondue for two, $24. Feb. 14-16.

Herringbone, Aria; 877-230-2742 or aria.com: Oyster and caviar, $26. Seared foie gras with pistachio-crusted brioche, $24. Chateaubriand, $100. Yuzu-butter-poached Maine lobster, $70. Strawberry mascarpone cheesecake, $13. Chocolate, sea salt and caramel, $15.

Hofbrauhaus, 4510 Paradise Road; 702-853-2337 or hofbrauhauslasvegas.com: Tomato cream soup with croutons and chives, $6. Three-layered tower for two of linguine tossed with white wine sauce and shrimp, grilled chicken breast with mushroom cream sauce and spaetzle, and potato pancakes with smoked salmon, $30. Nutella crepes with strawberry salad and vanilla ice cream, $10. Cupid’s Kiss Martini made with layered Tequila Rose, Baileys Irish Cream and grenadine topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with pink sugar, $12.

Holsteins Shakes and Buns, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas; 702-698-7000 or cosmopolitanlasvegas.com: Valentine’s Day Shake made with vanilla ice cream, passionfruit custard, raspberries, white chocolate crunchies and Ciroc Berry Vodka, garnished with a passionfruit macaron, Sweetart lollipop and Souper Pucker Juju Lips, $15, Feb. 12–17.

Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd. 702-445-6100 or honeysalt.com: Crisp pear and endive salad or lobster claw cocktail; pan-seared branzino with shaved squash and spinach, or black truffle pappardelle with wild mushrooms; and red velvet cake with strawberry mousse and chocolate-covered strawberry, $54.

House of Blues, Mandalay Bay; 702-632-7600 or houseofblues.com: Grilled Cowboy Ribeye with crispy potatoes, creamed greens and chow chow butter, $30. House of Blues Private Label Red Blend glass, $9 or bottle, $34,

Jean Georges Steakhouse, Aria; 702-590-8660 or aria.com: Warm oysters with basil cream and golden potato crumbs; wood-roasted prime rib for two with crunchy herbed potatoes; dark chocolate creme brulee tart; and Champagne sorbet with rose, $185 per couple.

Katsuya, SLS Las Vegas; 702-781-7611 or slslasvegas.com: Glass of Dom Perignon and sampling of dishes including creamy rock shrimp, crispy Brussels sprouts, crispy rice with spicy tuna, spicy albacore sashimi with crispy onion, yellowtail sashimi with jalapeno and the Katsuya Roll; Black Angus filet mignon and butter-poached lobster with truffle yuzu butter; and chocolate lava cake, cheesecake and sorbet, $150 per couple, 5 to 10:30 p.m.

Kitchen at Atomic, 927 Fremont St.; 702-534-3223 or kitchenatatomic.vegas: Loner’s Menu of Golden Oysters Rockefeller, ancho-coffee lamb shank, vanilla gelato and Champagne toast, $45. Couple’s menu, Shropshire wedge salad, pork shank blanquette, vanilla gelato and Champagne toast, $85 per couple.

La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway, Wynn Las Vegas; 877-321-9966 or wynnlasvegas.com: Australian wagyu strip loin with baby artichokes and balsamic maitake mushrooms, $32. Feb. 14-17.

La Comida, 100 S. Sixth St.; 702-463-9900 or lacomidalv.com: Grilled chicken topped with chipotle cream and served with black beans and cilantro rice, $16. Mi Amor Margarita, made with Centinela Blanco tequila, strawberry puree, Chambord black raspberry liqueur and orange juice, $12.

Lagasse’s Stadium, Palazzo; 702-607-2665 or venetian.com: Creamy spinach dip, spicy candied bacon, signature stadium salad, wedge salad or soup of the day; Emeril’s Angus prime rib sandwich, grilled Atlantic salmon, Emeril’s buttermilk fried chicken or shrimp and chicken jambalaya pasta; and Emeril’s banana cream pie, gluten-free double-chocolate brownie, New York-style cheesecake or New Orleans bread pudding, $75 for two.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib, 4043 Howard Hughes Parkway; 702-893-2223 or lawrysonline.com: Shrimp cocktail; Original Spinning Bowl Salad; roasted prime rib with mashed potatoes and creamed corn or creamed spinach, or fish with vegetables and mashed potatoes; glass of Justin Vineyard cabernet sauvignon or sauvignon blanc; and chocolate raspberry torte, $150 per couple, Feb. 14-16.

Lemongrass, Aria; 877-230-2742 or aria.com: Grilled chicken satay; spiced grilled lobster salad with Thai dressing; Panang duck with lychee, peanut and jasmine rice, deep-fried sea bass filet with steamed jasmine rice, or grilled ribeye steak with asparagus and coconut jasmine rice; and mango with sticky rice, $59. They’re available 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. through Monday.

Mary’s Diner, Eldorado; 702-564-1811 or eldoradocasino.com: Soup or salad; prime steak with shrimp scampi, potato and vegetables; and glass of wine, $15.99, 1 p.m. to closing.

Masso Osteria, Red Rock Resort; 702-797-7097 or massoosteria.com: Hamachi crudo with Calabrian chilies and finger limes, or Caesar with Parmesan frico; creamy polenta with bacon and truffles, or meatballs with spaetzle and concentrated tomatoes; lobster tagliolini, or pasta al pomodoro with chef’s signature ragu; roasted branzino with lemon and kale; New York strip steak tagliata pizzaiolo; and salted caramel budino with gianduja crumble, or mascarpone mousse with espresso and vanilla gelato, $75, Feb. 14-16. Regular menu also available.

MB Steak, Hard Rock Hotel; 702-483-4888 or mbsteaklv.com: One dozen chilled West Coast oysters with osetra caviar, pickled cucumber and grilled Meyer lemon, $48. Mint to Be cocktail with Flor de Cana rum, muddled strawberries, fresh mint and Giffard Fraise Des Bois, $15. Feb. 14-17. Regular menu also available.

Mercato Della Pescheria, Grand Canal Shoppes; 702-837-0309 or venetian.com: Four-course prix fixe menu of dishes such as seafood crudo with house-made pasta, $120 per couple. Wine pairings $45 per couple.

Mi Casa Grill Cantina, Silverton; 702-263-7777 or silvertoncasino.com: House margarita or draft beer; house salad or guacamole molcajete; ribeye al carbon with garlic butter, baked potato con chorizo and grilled vegetables; and molten chocolate cake with seasonal berries, $35, 4 to 9 p.m.

Mimi’s Cafe, multiple locations; mimiscafe.com: House salad, Caesar salad or cup of soup; warm spinach artichoke dip with house-made chips($8 supplement); grilled 10-ounce barbecue-glazed pork chop with potatoes au gratin and broccoli, roasted half chicken with potatoes au gratin and green beans, shrimp and chicken jambalaya pasta, or grilled Atlantic salmon with rice and green beans; and dessert from special menu, $19.99, Feb. 14-17.

Morels French Steakhouse & Bistro, Palazzo; 702-607-6333 or venetian.com: Pan-seared diver sea scallop with Israeli couscous and sauteed spinach and mushrooms; Bibb lettuce and crab salad with orange-tarragon vinaigrette; spaghetti with black truffles, white wine, garlic, shallots and Parmesan cheese; filet mignon, lobster and shrimp rosemary skewer with grilled porcini mushrooms and rapini; and heart macaron with strawberry mascarpone filling, $130. Wine pairings $60.

Morton’s the Steakhouse, 400 E. Flamingo Road; 702-893-0703 or mortons.com: Eight-ounce filet topped with a whole Maine lobster and Bearnaise sauce, $59, Feb. 9-16.

MRKT Sea & Land, Aliante Hotel; 702-692-7777 or aliantegaming.com: Bibb lettuce salad; filet mignon with Maine lobster and Bearnaise sauce, or Lobster Thermidor; chocolate-dipped strawberries; and a glass of sparkling wine. $75, 5 p.m. to closing.

Nacho Daddy, West Sahara Avenue only; 702-462-2298 or nachodaddy.com: House salad, tortilla soup or guacamole and chips; marinated chicken fajitas for two, grilled shrimp fajitas for two, filet mignon fajitas for two or vegan Chick’n fajitas for two; and Apple Pie Nacho or Vegan Chocolate Cake with fresh raspberries, $49.99 per couple.

Nine Fine Irishmen, New York New York; 702-740-3311 or newyorknewyork.com: Spinach and bay scallop salad, or potato-leek soup; petite filet mignon, crab-stuffed shrimp, sweet potato puree and grilled asparagus; and double chocolate cake with strawberry prosecco coulis, $49.99.

Oakville Steakhouse, Tropicana; 702-739-2376 or troplv.com: Glass of Perrier-Jouet Brut 2002; seafood tower with king crab, shrimp, oysters and lobster tail; lovers surf and turf; and raspberry-marcona almond cake, $235 per couple. Also available a la carte.

Oh La La, 2120 N. Rampart Blvd.; 702-222-3522 or ohlalafrenchbistro.com: Foie gras au torchon with jam and toast, sauteed scallops with corn and porcini mushroom ragout, or beet carpaccio with tangerine, goat cheese and blood orange olive oil; filet mignon with morel cream sauce and french fries, lobster and crab gratin with leek and carrot fondue, legs of duck confit with sauteed greens in garlic, or carrot and zucchini tagliatelle with tomato-basil sauce; tiramisu, chocolate mousse with candied orange, flan caramel or sorbet with macaron, $60.

Oscar’s Steakhouse, the Plaza, 702-386-7227 or oscarslv.com: Beet salad with burrata, radicchio and red wine vinaigrette, or tuna tartare with avocado, tangerine and mint; 6-ounce filet mignon and lobster tail with potato puree and haricots verts, or pan-seared scallops with cauliflower and black truffle risotto; and trio of chocolate mousse or chocolate marquee with chocolate-covered strawberries, $70, or $103 with optional wine pairing. Regular menu also available.

Osteria Costa, The Mirage; 866-339-4566 or mirage.com: Spinach and ricotta raviolo, $15. Seafood risotto for two, $60. Chocolate caramel tart, $15. Feb. 14-16.

Otoro, The Mirage; 866-339-4566 or mirage.com: Oyster shooter, $6. Tuna and salmon ceviche, $14. Teriyaki-glazed wagyu strip and grilled lobster tail for two, $75. Chocolate lava cake with vanilla ice cream, $12. Feb. 14-16.

The Palm, The Forum Shops at Caesars; 702-732-7256 or thepalm.com: Baby kale and apple salad with candied pecans, crispy pancetta and shaved Parmigiano Reggiano in a maple vinaigrette; lobster bisque; jumbo lump crab cake with jicama slaw and Old Bay aioli, Caesar salad, or Andy’s Mixed Green Salad; split 4-pound Nova Scotia lobster with 18-ounce prime New York strip or 12-ounce filet mignon; one vegetable or potato side (lobster mac n cheese with bacon crust, $5 supplement); New York Cheesecake with raspberry sauce, or gluten-free flourless chocolate cake with raspberry sauce, $195 per couple. Two glasses of Taittinger Brut La Francaise Champagne $25. Feb. 14-17.

Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery, 2525 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway; 702-451-1893 or pastashop.com: Roasted Brussels sprouts or cold poached artichoke; Caesar salad; Chicken Marsala, Mediterranean sausage with peppers and rigatoni, or four-cheese ravioli in browned-butter sauce; and house-made cannoli, $42. Or Brussels sprouts, cold poached artichoke, or shrimp scampi; Caesar salad; filet mignon with caramelized onions and portobello mushrooms, Norwegian salmon with cracked black pepper pappardelle and lemon-butter-caper sauce, or lobster mac and cheese with jumbo shrimp; and house-made cannoli or tiramisu, $55. Vegan menu: Cold poached artichoke or roasted Brussels sprouts; salad with balsamic vinaigrette; vegan meatballs in tomato sauce over rigatoni, spinach pappardelle in diablo sauice with sauteed broccoli and kale, or rigatoni with fresh vegetables and roasted cashews; and lemon sorbet with fresh berries, $42.

Phil’s Italian Steakhouse, Treasure Island; 702-894-7223 or treasureisland.com: Vegetarian grilled vegetable ravioli with mascarpone, roasted bone marrow with ribeye mirepoix ragu, lobster bruschetta with avocado and sweet corn, or Oysters Rockefeller; 14-ounce bone-in New York strip steak with red pepper mash and asparagus, herb-crusted halibut with garlic shrimp and heart of beetroot risotto, chicken marsala with Parmesan mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables, or vegetarian spinach and lentil bucatini with tomatoes; and passionfruit milk chocolate mousse tart, $55, 5 to 10 p.m.

Primarily Prime Rib, South Point; 702-696-7111 or southpointcasino.com: Bottle of the wine of the month for every two people; Lovers Salad with hearts of palm and dried cranberries, cream of asparagus soup, or honey-glazed shrimp kabob over saffron rice; almond-crusted halibut with watercress cream, pan-seared medallions of beef with mushroom cream sauce, pan-seared chicken with mushroom cream sauce topped with asparagus tips, or 10-ounce dry-aged prime rib of beef with Parisian vegetables and potatoes; and creme brulee with chocolate-covered strawberries and truffles, or cream-filled Twinkie with marinated raspberries and creme Anglaise, $39, 4 p.m. to closing. Regular menu also available.

Prime Rib Loft, The Orleans; 702-365-7111 or orleanscasino.com: Beef and chicken satay; roasted corn chowder or grilled watermelon salad with feta; grilled lobster tail over beef and shrimp sweet-potato hash with vegetables; and chocolate, pistachio and Baileys cheesecake petit fours, $45, 5 to 10 p.m.

Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas, Henderson; 702-740-4653 or reflectionbaygolf.com: Lobster bisque, $10. Steak tartare, $11. Shaved apple and chicory salad, $10. Lettuce wedge with Stilton and bacon, $9. Lobster and shrimp risotto, $26. Pan-seared sea scallops with truffle-celery root puree and roasted wild mushrooms, $33. Crispy chicken with potato puree and vegetables, $29. Braised beef ravioli with cipollini onions and goat cheese, $26. Pan-seared beef tenderloin and lobster tail with blanched beans and potato puree, $55. Vanilla or chocolate souffle with creme Anglaise, $8. Flourless chocolate cake with raspberry puree, $8. 7 to 10 p.m.

Remedy’s, 3265 St. Rose Parkway or 530 Conestoga Way, both in Henderson; remedystavern.com: Eight-ounce filet topped with crab meat with brown butter mashed potatoes, asparagus and bearnaise sauce, $22.95.

Ri Ra, The Shoppes at Mandalay Place; 702-632-7771 or rira.com: Mussels sauteed in garlic, shallots and bacon in Guinness cream sauce with a grilled baguette, $13. Mushroom and chicken risotto, $25. Grilled flat iron steak with blue cheese butter, roasted fingerling potatoes and balsamic roasted Brussels sprouts, $28. I Love Chocolate Brownie, warm red velvet brownie with chocolate ice cream and Guinness chocolate fudge sauce, $10. Chocolate-Raspberry Truffletini, made with vanilla vodka, Irish cream, Chambord, coffee liqueur, amaretto and raspberries, $10.

Rivea, The Delano; 877-632-5400 or delanolasvegas.com: Marinated sea scallops with Meyer lemon and Kristal caviar; house-made linguine with winter black truffle; roasted Maine lobster with purple artichokes, or wagyu tenderloin with Riviera condiment; and heart to share, $120.

Ron’s Steakhouse, Arizona Charlie’s Decatur; 702-258-5201 or arizonacharliesdecatur.com: Shrimp cocktail; soup or salad; petit filet mignon and Maryland crab cakes with potatoes au gratin and asparagus; and white chocolate cheesecake with chocolate-covered strawberries, $39.99.

Sage, Aria; 702-590-9520 or aria.com: Lightly smoked Ora king salmon with haricots verts, kumquats and caviar; Alaskan crab veloute; seared foie gras with green apple; day boat Maine scallop with “chowder” sauce; lamb rack with herb crust and potato fondant; and dark chocolate panna cotta with roasted quince, $145.

Salvatore’s, Suncoast; 702-636-7111 or suncoastcasino.com: Salad of baby arugula, spicy pecans and fresh strawberries with mandarin orange dressing, $11.95. Prime filet mignon with peppercorn sauce, crab cake and wild mushroom risotto, $45.95. Cavatappi with roasted pepper pesto, asparagus and baby spinach and shrimp, $28.95. Kosher short ribs of beef braised in Barolo with creamy mashers and vegetables, $34.

SC Prime, Suncoast; 702-636-7111 or suncoastcasino.com: Creamy mushroom potato-leek soup with heart-shaped vegetables, or two-hearts salad with artichoke hearts; lobster-crusted Chilean seabass, filet mignon and crab-stuffed prawn, or grilled veal chop; chocolate brownie cheesecake with raspberry sauce; and sparkling wine and chocolate-dipped strawberries, $50, 5 p.m. to closing.

Seafood Shack, Treasure Island; 702-894-7223 or treasureisland.com: Oyster Bienville with hollandaise, fresh truffle, tobiko caviar and ponzu granite; lobster Cobb salad with candied pecans and strawberry confit; tomato bisque with truffle brie sandwich; lobster-stuffed branzino with potato pellet puree and baby carrots, or filet mignon with lobster and crab-stuffed shrimp; and passion fruit-milk chocolate mousse tart, $55, 5 to 10 p.m.

Second Street Grill, Fremont; 702-385-3232 or fremontcasino.com: Asian crab slaw or tomato bisque; panko-crusted Asian chicken roulade with pan-seared Kauai shrimps; and lilikoi profiteroles and chocolate-dipped strawberries, $42, 5 p.m. to closing.

Silverado Steakhouse, South Point; 702-696-7111 or southpointcasino.com: Bottle of the wine of the month for every two people; pan-seared lobster medallions with vegetables, watermelon with blue cheese and arugula salad, or Creamy Five Onion Soup in a poached onion cup; black pepper-crusted filet mignon with sauteed spinach and sun-dried tomato mashed potatoes, Dijon-crusted Alaskan salmon with citrus butter sauce, poached chicken breast with leeks and crab and roasted vegetables, or Veal Francoise, all with vegetables and fondant potatoes; vanilla mousse with poached rhubarb and pickled ginger over vanilla ice cream, or chocolate-dipped strawberries, chocolate mousse and chocolate cake with berries, both for two; and coffee or tea, $59, 5 to 10 p.m. Regular menu also available.

Sinatra, Wynn Las Vegas; 702-770-3463 or wynnlasvegas.com: Four-course prix fixe menu including Mediterranean octopus, red onion, fried caper and roasted red pepper emulsion; truffle risotto with shaved Burgundy truffles and truffle sottocenere cheese; and beef tenderloin with roasted trumpet mushrooms and Amarone wine sauce, $145.

Slater’s 50/50, 467 E. Silverado Blvd.; 702-766-5050 or slaters5050.com: First pour of more than 20 featured beers $1 for singles. Bottomless mimosas $20.

Sparrow + Wolf, 4480 Spring Mountain Road; 702-790-2147 or sparrowandwolflv.com: Prix-fixe menu of such dishes as wood-roasted foie gras and pan-fried Dover sole, $160, wine pairings $80, available to first 30 guests. Regular menu also available.

Spiedini, JW Marriott Las Vegas; 702-869-8500 or spiedini.com: Organic greens with Fuji apple and shaved fennel, roasted beet Napoleon with goat cheese and candied walnuts, tomatoes and burrata with arugula and Parmesan crisp, butternut squash ravioli with brown butter and chopped dates, or lobster bisque; pan-seared veal loin with pappardelle and vegetables, grilled swordfish with artichokes and roasted tomatoes, pan-seared sea scallops and shrimp with house-made straw and hay pasta and truffle-wild mushroom sauce, grilled petite filet mignon with asparagus and roma tomatoes, chicken with spinach-mushroom-fontina filling with roasted potatoes and vegetables; and white chocolate mousse with fresh raspberries, tiramisu, trio of tiramisu, chocolate cake and raspberry sorbet, or lemoncello mascarpone cake, $45, 4:30 to 10 p.m. Regular menu also available.

STK, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas; 702-698-7000 or cosmopolitanlasvegas.com: Big Eye Tuna Crudo with Asian pear and aged shoyu, $24. Eight-ounce bone-in filet with Maine lobster and Champagne beurre blanc, $86. Ora King salmon with braised leeks and Alaskan king crab, $68. Prime rib for two with loaded lobster baked potato and spicy broccoli, $150. Red velvet cheesecake with cream cheese frosting and warm hot fudge for two, $18. Strawberry cremeux topped with gold leaf, vanilla sponge and strawberry ice cream for two, $22. Love Potion Cocktail, made with Grey Goose, fresh muddled strawberruies and graham cracker crust, $19. Feb. 14-17.

Sundance Grill, Silverton; 702-263-7777 or silvertoncasino.com: Soup or house salad; grilled fillet of beef with balsamic reduction, grilled asparagus and bleu-cheese-loaded potatoes with smoked bacon bits; and lemon curd with fresh raspberries and Chantilly cream, $30, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sushisamba, Grand Canal Shoppes; 702-607-0700 or venetian.com: Scallop ceviche; Japanese A5 wagyu with polenta and pickled red onion; pulpo asado with roasted fingerling potatoes and Peruvian cherry peppers; roasted baby corn, beets and rainbow cauliflower; and chocolate sponge with caramelized chocolate mousse, chocolate tuile and sweet cream ice cream, $140 per couple. Regular menu also available. Cherry on Top cocktail made with Effen black cherry vodka, ginger liqueur, black cherry liqueur and rhubarb bitters, $15.

Tender, Luxor; 702-262-4778 or luxor.com: Shaved Anjou pear salad or wild mushroom soup with chive oil; center-cut filet mignon with lobster ravioli and black truffle reduction; and red velvet cupcake with rose-scented whipped cream cheese, $75.

Therapy, 518 Fremont St.; 702-912-1622 or therapy.com: Hot & Silky cocktail, with cognac, Grand Marnier, Kahlua, Benedictine and house-made chocolate, served in an Irish coffee glass, topped with whipped cream and cocoa powder, $10 (also available cold).

Top of the World, Stratosphere; 702-380-7711 or topoftheworldlv.com: Glass of Ruffino prosecco; amuse bouche of bruschetta bite; pea cappuccino with Maine Lobster, pea tendrils and truffle Parmesan foam; local mixed greens with shaved root vegetables, tomatoes and cucumbers; diver scallops with bacon, baby kale, blistered tomatoes and saffron aioli, or king cut ribeye topped with lobster butter and served with truffle potato puree; and vanilla chocolate cheesecake with citrus raspberry coulis, $109.

Trevi Italian Restaurant, The Forum Shops at Caesars; 702-735-4663 or trevi-italian.com: Six West Coast oysters served on the half-shell with cocktail sauce and cucumber mignonette, or beet crudo with marinated citrus and black garlic crackers; lobster ravioli made with beet and squid ink pasta with Champagne-caviar sauce, or vegan squash ravioli with roasted mushrooms and artichoke broth; and passion-fruit torte with dark chocolate Grand Marnier whipped cream, or coconut panna cotta with Grand Marnier marinated berries, $60, or $49 for vegan menu.

Triple George Grill, 201 N. Third St.; 702-384-2761, triplegeorgegrill.com: Curry cauliflower bisque or beet salad with blood orange and burrata; seared scallop with butternut squash puree and fennel salad, or wild mushroom and truffle risotto; Salmon Wellington, Beef Wellington, 28-ounce tomahawk for two with mashed potatoes and asparagus, or 6-ounce petit filet with grilled shrimp, potato puree and asparagus; and chocolate chip cookie with vanilla ice cream, caramel and chocolate sauce, or red velvet cake, $99 per couple.

Twin Creeks Steakhouse, Silverton; 702-263-7777 or silvertoncasino.com: Sweet pea garganelli pasta with smoked bacon lardons and Parmesan; coffee-crusted tomahawk steak with truffle creamed spinach and duck-fat-fried potatoes; and assorted chocolate truffles, long-stemmed strawberries, pate de fruit and French macarons, $95 for two with wine pairing, 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Vegas Valley Winery, 7360 Eastgate Road suite 123, Henderson; 702-823-4065 or vegasvalleywinery.com: Lover’s Charcuterie, cured meats, cheeses, nuts, fruits, pickled foods and chocolate-dipped strawberries; small cheese pizza; and glasses of wine, $75 per couple. Includes long-stemmed rose and photo op.

VegeNation Henderson, 10075 S. Eastern Ave.; 702-527-7663 or bit.ly/vdayhenderson: Purple Okinawa yam with chickpea curry, hearts of palm blood orange arugula salad, or lobster mushroom bisque; gnocchi with blush pomodoro sauce, Beet Wellington or chicken piccata; and heart-shaped devil’s food cake or heart-shaped berry cheesecake, $34.95.

The Works Kitchen at Gameworks, Town Square; 702-978-4263 or gameworks.com: 10-inch Bavarian pretzel, or spiced and seared yellowfin tuna sashimi; choose two: The Game Burger and fries, The Original Hand Stretched Pizza, six dry-rubbed wings and fries, or grilled chicken Caesar salad; Lover’s Lane Milkshake or other milkshake with two straws; and two house wine cans for those 21 and over or Red Bull, Red Bull Sugar Free or fountain soda for those under 21, $45 per couple, 11 a.m. to midnight. Includes two one-hour game cards or two one-hour periods of esports play.

Wynn Las Vegas fine-dining restaurants, casino lounges and select casual restaurants; 702-770-3463 or wynnlasvegas.com: Rosés Are Red Specialty Cocktail made with Grey Goose La Vanille vodka, Lillet rosé, Giffard Rhubarb Liqueur, Champagne, strawberry and lemon, $18.

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, The Venetian; 702-297-6541 or venetian.com: Skillet-seared jumbo sea scallop and lobster ravioli, $25. Charleston she-crab bisque, $18. Black grouper fillet with crispy prosciutto and Carolina sweet corn griddle cake, $44. Crab-stuffed, bacon-wrapped shrimp with smoked Hollandaise and asparagus, $68. Black truffle lobster mac and cheese, $48. 6-ounce Maine lobster tail, $36. Jumbo asparagus and gnocchi, $14. Red velvet coconut cake for two, $26. Chocolate fudge brownie banana split sundae, $12. Feb. 14-17.

Yukon Grille, Arizona Charlie’s Boulder; 702-951-5800 or arizonacharliesboulder.com: Shrimp cocktail; soup or salad; petit filet mignon and Maryland crab cakes with potatoes au gratin and asparagus; and white chocolate cheesecake with chocolate-covered strawberries, $39.99.

Zuma, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas; 877-893-7001 or cosmopolitanlasvegas.com: Truffle omakase menu of such dishes as sliced sea bass sashimi with yuzu, beef tataki, toro tartare and ribeye with a glass of Champagne, and caramel milk chocolate mousse with coffee-miso ice cream, $149.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates Palazzo and The Venetian.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.