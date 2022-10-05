82°F
Food

Late-night rotisserie chicken ramen served at Half Bird

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 5, 2022 - 9:20 am
 
Half Bird Chicken & Beer in Las Vegas' Chinatown offers ramen late on weekends from its walk-up ...
Half Bird Chicken & Beer in Las Vegas' Chinatown offers ramen late on weekends from its walk-up window. The ramen features rotisserie chili garlic chicken and broth made using the poultry carcass. (The Golden Collective/Ariana Genilla Photography)
When it’s late, be early if you want noodles guaranteed.

From 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Half Bird Chicken & Beer is offering ramen, until sold out, at its Chicken After Dark walk-up window. The ramen ($14) is provisioned with chili garlic rotisserie chicken, soy-marinated shiitakes, ginger pickled cucumbers and spicy bacon fat, in a waste-not-want-not broth made using the chicken bones.

Pair the ramen with a cold CockFight Pilsner ($9) or shiso lemonade ($4) to mellow the heat.

Half Bird Chicken, the latest project from chef Brian Howard of Sparrow + Wolf, opened this summer at 3500 Wynn Road, in Chinatown.

At the restaurant, rotisserie birds headline the menu, joined by family meals, sandwiches (like classic fried chicken), nuggs (with seven sauces), sides (like a mound of gravy fries), and desserts (fresh cookies, doughnuts, soft serve).

Half Bird poultry doesn’t come from a bucket, but the rotisserie ramen is worth a place on your Vegas bucket list. For more information, visit halfbird.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

