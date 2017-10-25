Lavo’s giant bloody mary is topped with a seafood dinner — VIDEO

This may be the mother of all bloody marys: The Lavo Party Brunch Bloody Mary starts with a chalice-like ice sculpture that’s filled with, besides bloody mary mix, a whole lobster, shrimp skewers, crab legs, bacon and celery sticks and comes with a bottle of Tito’s Handmade Vodka. It’s available in two sizes and price points, $250 (above) and $500, and is available during Party Brunch from 2-6 p.m. Saturdays at Lavo at The Venetian.