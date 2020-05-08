Lawry’s continues virtual murder-mystery dinners this month

Lawry’s The Prime Rib, located in the Hughes Center in Las Vegas, plans three virtual murder-mystery dinners in May, all including a Lawry’s prime rib dinner.

A prime rib dinner at Lawry's. (Lawry's the Prime Rib)

Lawry’s The Prime Rib is planning three more virtual murder-mystery dinner shows this month.

“Death by Chocolate” on Thursday will be a trip back to the swinging ’40s, “where someone is about to go from sweet to sour.” “Ruby’s Riddle” on May 20 will be an “expedition to find a new and rare form of jade in the roaring ’20s,” and “A Recipe for Murder” on May 27 will be staged as a finale of “So You Think You Can Cook?” where “There might be too many cooks in the kitchen.”

The shows include a Lawry’s dinner of salad with dressing served with fresh sourdough bread; a choice between the Lawry’s cut of prime rib au jus with mashed potatoes, gravy and Yorkshire pudding or Skuna Bay salmon with mashed potatoes and vegetables; and English trifle. It’s $74.20 and reservations must be made by 6 p.m. the day before the event, with meals to be picked up between 5 and 6:30 on the day of the show. The show starts at 7 p.m., and to watch, you must download Zoom on your computer, phone or tablet. Reserve at atouchofmystery.com.

Lawry’s, at 4043 Howard Hughes Parkway, has not yet announced reopening plans for its dining rooms. It continues to offer curbside pickup of menu favorites from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursday and 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. It’s also offering signature raw steaks with seasoning and directions, 50 percent off beer and bottles of wine less than $100 and 25 percent off bottles of wine over $100, and a free prime rib bone for your dog with a food order. Order at lawrysonline.com or call 702-893-2223.

