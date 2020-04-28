Lawry’s plans virtual cooking class, interactive dinner theater

Lawry’s the Prime Rib is offering a free cooking class from its Beverly Hills location and a virtual murder-mystery interactive dinner theater production, complete with meal, in Las Vegas.

Prime-rib dinner at Lawry's the Prime Rib. (Lawry's the Prime Rib)

Lawry’s the Prime Rib, which has a branch at 3032 Howard Hughes Parkway, plans two virtual events this week.

The first, at 3 p.m. Wednesday, is a free live cooking demo on Facebook from Lawry’s Beverly Hills location. Director of culinary development Damon Gordon will demonstrate how to use leftover prime rib in beef Stroganoff, tacos and pho. It can be accessed at bit.ly/3aHdLMn.

The second event, at 7 p.m. Thursday, will be a livestream of the “Lethal Libations” murder-mystery interactive dinner theater production, in which a team of professional actors presents a story set in the Roaring ’20s, with guests joining teams to ask questions of the suspects and the winning team receiving a prize.

The dinner-theater event, which is $74.20 per person, includes a ready-to-eat meal of Lawry’s salad with sourdough bread; a choice of Lawry’s Cut prime rib au jus with mashed potatoes, gravy and Yorkshire pudding, or Skuna Bay salmon with mashed potatoes and vegetables; and English trifle. For reservations, which must be made by 6 p.m. Wednesday, visit atouchofmystery.com.

Lawry’s remains in operation from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays for curbside pickup. Also available are raw steaks with seasoning and cooking instructions, 50 percent off beer and wine bottles under $100 and 25 percent off wine bottles over $100, and a free prime-rib bone for your dog with orders, while supplies last. Order at 702-893-2223 or visit lawrysonline.com.

