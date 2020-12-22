Lean Cuisine recalls 92K pounds of baked chicken meal

Nestlé Prepared Foods is recalling approximately 92,206 pounds of Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken meal products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials. (USDA)

The parent company of Lean Cuisine is recalling approximately 92,206 pounds of its baked chicken meal products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

Nestlé Prepared Foods, a Springville, Utah establishment, said the meals might be contaminated with pieces of white hard plastic.

The meals — 8⅝-oz. (244g) carton trays of “Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken, white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy” with a lot code of 0246595911 and “Best Before” date of October 2021 — were produced and packaged on Sept. 2.

They have an establishment number “EST. P-9018” on the side of the case near the lot number and were shipped to retailers and distributors nationwide.

The problem was discovered Friday by the firm after receiving five consumer complaints involving hard white plastic found in the product. The company says it believes the mashed potatoes used in the production had pieces of a plastic conveyor belt that broke during production.

The USDA has received no reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. It is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Nestlé Prepared Foods, at 800-993-8625.

