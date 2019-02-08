Learn how to make The Dorsey’s Mr. Brightside cocktail

Mr. Brightside (PG Photo)

The Dorsey at The Venetian has added new cocktails to its menu, including this light libation sweetened with banana liqueur and pear juice.

Ingredients

1½ ounces Rhum Agricole

¼ ounce banana liqueur

½ ounce fresh lemon juice

1 ounce fresh pear juice

½ ounce homemade simple syrup

Soda water

Garnish

Parasol

Directions

Build drink in a Collins glass with a long ice cube. Top with soda water and garnish with windswept parasol.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.