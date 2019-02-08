Learn how to make The Dorsey’s Mr. Brightside cocktail

The Dorsey at The Venetian has added new cocktails to its menu, including this light libation sweetened with banana liqueur and pear juice.
Ingredients
1½ ounces Rhum Agricole
¼ ounce banana liqueur
½ ounce fresh lemon juice
1 ounce fresh pear juice
½ ounce homemade simple syrup
Soda water
Garnish
Parasol
Directions
Build drink in a Collins glass with a long ice cube. Top with soda water and garnish with windswept parasol.
