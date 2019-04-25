Learn to make a margarita with a fluffy cloud of salt

Salt Air Margarita at China Poblano by José Andres. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Salt Air Margarita at China Poblano by José Andres. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

China Poblano by Jose Andres serves a classic margarita topped with a fluffy cloud of salt rather than the traditional rim. With a couple of weeks before Cinco de Mayo, there’s time to perfect the foam technique on the Salt Air Margarita.

Ingredients

1½ ounces Milagro Silver tequila

¾ ounce Combier orange liqueur

1 ounce fresh lime juice

1 ounce simple syrup

Salt air for garnish (recipe below)

Directions

Combine ingredients, except salt air, in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with 4 tablespoons of salt air.

Salt Air

1 cup water

½ cup lime juice

2 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon Sucro (from the Texturas series, available online)

Method

Combine water and Sucro in a small saucepan and heat mixture on low until it reaches at least 158 degrees, whisking constantly to activate the Sucro. Once 158 degrees or starting to bubble, remove saucepan from heat and cool in an ice bath. When cool, add lime juice and salt. With an immersion blender, blend mixture until foamy.