Learn to make Beauty & Essex’s The Woodsman cocktail

The Woodsman, with Makers 46, allspice dram, maple syrup, lemon juice, pear, apple chip at Beauty & Essex on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

For those burned out on light and fruity summer pool cocktails, Beauty & Essex’s Woodsman will take you on a mental journey to a mountain hunting lodge. Dark, warm and comfortable, it has sugar and spice and everything nice (aka bourbon).

Ingredients

■ 1 1/2 oz. Maker’s 46 bourbon

■ 1/4 oz. allspice dram

■ 1/2 oz. maple syrup

■ 1/4 oz. lemon juice

■ 1 spoon muddled pear (canned or fresh)

■ 1 apple chip

Directions

■ Muddle pear, then add all ingredients with ice and shake. Pour entire contents into rocks glass. Garnish with apple chip.

