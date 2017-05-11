ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Food

Learn to make Beauty & Essex’s The Woodsman cocktail

By Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2017 - 4:11 pm
 

For those burned out on light and fruity summer pool cocktails, Beauty & Essex’s Woodsman will take you on a mental journey to a mountain hunting lodge. Dark, warm and comfortable, it has sugar and spice and everything nice (aka bourbon).

Ingredients

■ 1 1/2 oz. Maker’s 46 bourbon

■ 1/4 oz. allspice dram

■ 1/2 oz. maple syrup

■ 1/4 oz. lemon juice

■ 1 spoon muddled pear (canned or fresh)

■ 1 apple chip

Directions

■ Muddle pear, then add all ingredients with ice and shake. Pour entire contents into rocks glass. Garnish with apple chip.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like