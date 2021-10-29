Learn to make tamales in 4th session of RJ’s virtual cooking series

The fourth session in the Las Vegas Review-Journal Virtual Food & Cocktail Series on Nov. 11 will cover tamales, Mexican rice pudding and spirited hot chocolate.

Maria Celeste Perez, who goes by Chef Le Che, prepares to steam tamales. (Ryan Smith/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The meal to be prepared in the fourth session of the Las Vegas Review-Journal Virtual Food & Cocktail Series. (Ryan Smith/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Some ingredients used in the fourth session of the Las Vegas Review-Journal Virtual Food & Cocktail Series. (Ryan Smith/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Maria Celeste Perez, who goes by Chef Le Che, fills a corn husk during preparation. (Ryan Smith/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Maria Celeste Perez, who goes by Chef Le Che. (Ryan Smith/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ted Biedryck with the paella he prepared for the third class. (Ted Biedryck)

Amanda Echenique had always heard tamales were quite a challenge to make. But after participating in the first three sessions of the Las Vegas Review-Journal Virtual Food & Cocktail Series presented by La Bonita Supermarkets, she thinks she might be up to the task.

“They were awesome,” she said of the classes. “Obviously; that’s why I keep doing them.

“I love the ease of it. It’s one-cost, all-in. And I feel like the amount of products and supplies — everything you’re getting — for what you’re paying is crazy.”

The fourth segment in the virtual series will guide participants through the preparation of tamales, Mexican rice pudding and a Mexican hot-chocolate cocktail. It’s $70, which provides enough for dinner for four, and will begin at 6 p.m. Nov. 11.

Maria Celeste Perez, who goes by Chef La Che, said she chose tamales because they’re a big part of Mexican culture at this time of year.

“Tamales are an important dish through the holidays,” she said. “It starts around Thanksgiving and goes through Dia de Los Reyes,” or Three Kings Day, on Jan. 6.

She said they’re a natural choice for Thanksgiving since they’re typically made in a big batch that’s enough to feed a crowd. For that holiday, she said they’re usually served as an appetizer alongside the turkey. For the Christmas and New Year holidays, tamales are typically the main dish.

While she said the variety of tamale fillings is nearly limitless, she chose her favorites: Tamales de Rajas, with a filling of queso fresco cheese and jalapenos, and chicken with green salsa.

One reason for making a big batch, she said, is they can be frozen for months.

“It’s not a difficult recipe,” she said. “You have to master the art of folding the leaves,” which are corn husks. “It’s time-consuming. It’s definitely a food that brings people together — just a beautiful, beautiful recipe to share with your family and your loved ones.”

Echenique said her family has enjoyed watching her participate in the series.

“My whole family thinks I’m hilarious,” she said. “I put my little iPad up in the kitchen. It’s something I do for myself, learning to make something different.”

She said after the first class she learned to do the prep work ahead, and is ready to tackle the tamales.

“I’m so excited,” she said. “I can’t wait to cook that. I’ve heard they’re really hard to make, so I’m excited to give it a shot.”

Ted Biedryck said he and his wife, Sandy, participated in the first and third sessions with him taking the lead, even though he doesn’t normally cook.

“The first session kind of got us hooked, because the chef did a good job laying it out,” he said. “It was a nice event. It came out pretty good. I was very surprised, because I was the main cook.”

The class also will include Mexican hot chocolate with a kick, which Perez said comes from Jack Daniel’s. And Mexican rice pudding, made with condensed milk. But she knows the main course will be the main event.

“It’s a recipe not many people will dare to do,” she said. “They can tell people they made tamales. That’s a great thing to be able to say.”

Participants can register at reviewjournal.com/cooking.

