Learn to make the Stratosphere’s Moon and Stars cocktail

107 SkyLounge at the Stratosphere’s Top of the World offers this spicy and cool Moon and Stars cocktail on its new summer menu. Enjoy one as you take in the moon, stars and neon on a clear summer night.
Ingredients
■ 1½ ounces Ketel One vodka
■ ½ ounce lime juice
■ ½ ounce simple syrup
■ 2 slices Fresno chilis
■ 4 cubes watermelon
Garnish
■ 1 watermelon cube dusted in Tajin
Directions
Rim half of rocks glass with Tajin. In a mixing glass, muddle chilis with simple syrup and lime juice. Add watermelon and muddle again. Add vodka. Shake with ice and strain into glass over ice. Garnish with a Tajin-dusted watermelon cube.