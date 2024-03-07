57°F
Food

Legendary chef bringing Mexican restaurant to Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 7, 2024 - 9:16 am
 
Rick Bayless, from Frontera Grill and Topolobompo in Chicago, poses on the red carpet before th ...
Rick Bayless, from Frontera Grill and Topolobompo in Chicago, poses on the red carpet before the 2016 James Beard Awards on Monday, May 2, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Chef Rick Bayless receives the Good Food Chef of the Year Award and leads a cooking demo at the ...
Chef Rick Bayless receives the Good Food Chef of the Year Award and leads a cooking demo at the 10th Annual Good Food Festival & Conference at UIC Forum on Saturday, March 15, 2014, in Chicago. (Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP)
Chef Rick Bayless appears before a news conference Tuesday, May 20, 2014, in Chicago. (AP Photo ...
Chef Rick Bayless appears before a news conference Tuesday, May 20, 2014, in Chicago. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

A legendary TV chef is coming to Las Vegas.

Caesars Entertainment announced Thursday that Rick Bayless will bring his acclaimed restaurant Tortazo to Caesars Palace.

Inspired by Mexico City’s gracious hospitality and colorful culture, Tortazo is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant by the Michelin-starred chef, cookbook author and restaurateur, the release said.

The menu highlights the torta — a famous Mexican sandwich — while offering guests a variety of bold and flavorful Mexican dishes like tacos, quesadillas and house-made churros.

Bayless, the longtime host of the PBS show ”Mexico: One Plate at a Time,” also will open a Tortazo at Harrah’s Joliet in suburban Chicago.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Caesars to open Tortazo at two of their incredible destinations, and I’m especially excited to open another so close to home,” Bayless said in a press release. “The Caesars brand is synonymous with great hospitality, something that inspired the creation of Tortazo, so it feels like the perfect fit.”

“We’re so pleased to partner with Chef Rick to bring Tortazo to Joliet and Las Vegas,” Anthony Carano, president and COO of Caesars Entertainment, said in a statement. “Chef Rick is a powerhouse — bringing a new, eclectic offering to our brand — and is the perfect addition to our roster of culinary superstars that our guests can experience and enjoy across the Empire.”

The Harrah’s Joliet location is set to open in the spring, and the Las Vegas location will follow in late summer, the release said.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

