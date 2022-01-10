Legendary New York steakhouse opening Strip location

Iconic New York restaurant Peter Luger Steak House will open an outpost at Caesars Palace on the Strip, according to a news release issued today.

(Tyler Bertram/Peter Luger Steak House)

Iconic New York restaurant Peter Luger Steak House will open an outpost at Caesars Palace on the Strip at the end of the year, according to a news release issued Monday.

It will be the restaurant’s first U.S. location outside of New York.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing Peter Luger to Caesars Palace. It was critical for us to be able to bring to Las Vegas the same menu, the same ambiance and — most important — the same quality beef that we are known for in New York, and Caesars was aligned with that vision,” said Amy Rubenstein, the President of Peter Luger. “Our two iconic brands have rich and celebrated histories, and we could not imagine a better partner in Las Vegas.”

Peter Luger was named to the James Beard Foundation’s list of “America’s Classics” in 2002. The steakhouse boasts a Michelin Star, and is the Zagat-rated top steakhouse in New York.

“Peter Luger Steak House is one of the great New York dining destinations, providing world-class food and service for over a century,” said Caesars Entertainment Regional President Sean McBurney. “Just like Caesars Palace, Peter Luger is timeless and inimitable. We are thrilled to make a home for Peter Luger on The Strip, and we know our guests will love the opportunity to experience this legendary New York tradition in the heart of Las Vegas.”

Peter Luger Steak House originated in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, in 1887. They also have a locations in Great Neck, New York, and Tokyo.