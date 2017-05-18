Libertine Summer Swizzle a light cocktail to sip outside

Summer Swizzle cocktail at Libertine Social in Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 4, 2017. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

This light Tony Abou-Ganim creation is perfect for sipping outside in nice weather. So if you want to try one at Libertine Social, take it to the patio.

While the recipe below makes one serving, Libertine offers them by the pitcher. To re-create that experience at home, just multiply all of the measurements by four. And invest in a good swizzle stick.

Ingredients

■ 2 oz. Pyrat XO Rum

■ 1 oz. freshly squeezed lime juice

■ 1/2 oz. John Taylor’s Velvet Falernum

■ 1/2 oz. demerara syrup

■ 5 drops TAG Pecan Chicory bitters

■ mint sprig, lime wedge and dehydrated pineapple wheel for garnish

Directions

In a tall Collins glass add fresh lime juice, Velvet Falernum and demerara syrup. Fill glass 3/4 full with pellet or crushed ice, add Pyrat rum and mix with a Caribbean swizzle stick. Add additional pellet ice to form a slight mound, top with bitters and garnish with dehydrated pineapple, mint sprig and lime wedge. Serve with long straws.