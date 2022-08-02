Life is Beautiful festival announces culinary lineup

The 2022 edition of Life is Beautiful in downtown Las Vegas just announced its participating chefs, mixologists, culinarians, restaurants and food trucks.

A cocktail demonstration and tasting at the 2021 Life is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas. (Life is Beautiful)

Life is Beautiful’s Culinary program will feature more than 70 chefs, bartenders, restaurants, food trucks, and mixologists. (Life is Beautiful)

Life is Beautiful, the annual three-day communion of food, art, music and comedy, just announced its participating chefs, mixologists, culinarians, restaurants and food trucks for the 2022 festival, which runs Sept. 16 to 18 in downtown Las Vegas.

The roster of more than 70 participants includes Bazaar Meat, China Poblano and Jaleo from chef José Andrés; the Pepper Club, Olives and The Beast from English Hospitality Group; and offerings from Amari, La Strega, Harlo Steakhouse & Bar, Momofuku, Mabel’s BBQ and more. The food choices are hugely diverse, with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

“We are really excited to showcase and celebrate the Las Vegas culinary community for another year,” said Sharee Macy, director of food and beverage. “We are beyond appreciative of the incredible chefs, mixologists and culinary professionals in our community who help us bring a uniquely Beautiful experience to our attendees.”

Some culinary experiences are available to general admission attendees, while other experiences are available only to VIP, VIP+, and All-In ticket holders.

General admission experiences range from cocktail tastings and seminars to a live-fire cooking demonstration and tasting, from an exploration of local pizza to an omakase-style dinner. Exclusive experiences include a daily VIP+ happy hour and a daily pop-up restaurant with festival artists.

Community curators for the event are chef Justin Hall of Whiskey in the Wilderness, Bryant Jane of Starboard Tack, Jolene Mannina of Secret Burger and Vegas Test Kitchen, and Vincent Rotolo of Good Pie. For more information, visit lifeisbeautiful.com.

