Lindo Michoacan’s landmark location closes temporarily

Lindo Michoacan’s flagship location has survived a lot in its 30 years, but this calamity nearly sunk it.

As owner Javier Barajas said in a news release, “2020 has been full of surprises that no one, not a single one, has ever asked for.”

The landmark Mexican restaurant at 2655 E. Desert Inn Road has had to close —and lay off more than 80 people in the middle of the holiday season — because of a sinkhole under the building.

Barajas said the problem first came to light Nov. 14, when the walls began to crack and the dining room floor opened up. It turned out that a pipe that had apparently been leaking for some time had created a sinkhole beneath the building. He said the extent of the problem, and what repairs will be required, is still being determined.

He noted that the restaurant survived a fire in 2002 that closed it until January 2004, the 2008-2009 recession and the COVID-19 shutdown in the spring.

“And we WILL overcome this!” he wrote, thanking customers for their “patience, love and understanding.”

The locations at 645 Carnegie St. in Henderson and 10082 W. Flamingo Road remain open.

