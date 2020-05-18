92°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Food

List of reopened restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2020 - 5:54 pm
 

The following is a list of restaurants that have announced their reopenings after the coronavirus shutdown, following procedures including social distancing, masks worn by employees, mandatory reservations and heightened sanitation measures. Many that offered takeout during the shutdown will continue that service; check with individual restaurants. All information was supplied by the restaurants.

Las Vegas

Americana, 2620 Regatta Drive, has reopened.

Big B’s Texas BBQ, 6115 S. Fort Apache Road, has reopened.

Big Chicken, 4480 Paradise Road, has reopened.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, 5881 Centennial Center Blvd., has reopened.

The Blind Pig, 4545 Dean Martin Drive, has reopened.

Born and Raised, 7260 S. Cimarron Road, has reopened.

Broken Yolk Cafe, 6805 Las Vegas Blvd. South at Town Square, has reopened.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., 3717 Las Vegas Blvd. South, has reopened.

The Capital Grille at Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, has reopened.

Casa Don Juan, 1780 N. Buffalo Drive, has reopened.

The Crab Corner, 6485 S. Rainbow Blvd., has reopened.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, 3925 Paradise Road, has reopened.

Delhi Indian Cuisine, 4022 S. Maryland Parkway, has reopened.

Distill, 6430 N. Durango Drive and 4830 W. Pyle Ave., has reopened.

Downtown Terrace Kitchen & Bar at Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., has reopened.

El Dorado Cantina’s Tivoli Village location, 430 S. Rampart Blvd., has reopened.

Esther’s Kitchen, 1130 S. Casino Center Blvd., will reopen Friday.

Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road, has reopened.

Firefly Southwest, 7355 S. Buffalo Drive, has reopened.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar locations at 8721 W. Charleston Blvd. and 6515 Las Vegas Blvd. South at Town Square have reopened.

Fogo de Chao, 360 E. Flamingo Road, will reopen Wednesday.

Grape Vine Cafe, 7501 W. Lake Mead Blvd., has reopened.

The Great American Pub, 4145 S. Grand Canyon Drive, has reopened.

Hennessey’s Tavern Las Vegas, 425 Fremont St., has reopened.

Hash House a Go Go, 6800 W. Sahara Ave., has reopened.

Hikari Sushi & Teppanyaki, 4175 S. Buffalo Drive, has reopened.

Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd., has reopened.

Hussong’s Cantina, 740 S. Rampart Blvd., has reopened.

IHOP locations at 3595 S. Rainbow Blvd.; 9480 W. Sahara Ave.; 2450 Pebble Road; 1230 W. Warm Springs Road; and 1809 Las Vegas Blvd. South have reopened.

Izakaya Go, 3775 Spring Mountain Road, has reopened.

Jinya Ramen Bar, 4860 W. Flamingo Road and 7240 S. Rainbow Blvd., has reopened.

Kona Grill, 750 S. Rampart Blvd., has reopened.

Johnny C’s Diner, 8175 Arville St., has reopened.

Locale, 7995 Blue Diamond Road, has reopened.

Marche Bacchus, 2620 Regatta Drive, has reopened.

The Martini, 1205 S. Fort Apache Road, has reopened.

Mezzo Bistro and Wine, 4275 N. Rancho Drive, has reopened.

Mint Indian Bistro, 730 E. Flamingo Road and 4246 S. Durango Drive, has reopened.

Monzu Italian Oven + Bar, 6020 W. Flamingo Road, has reopened.

Morton’s The Steakhouse, 400 E. Flamingo Road, has reopened.

Musashi Japanese Steakhouse, 3900 Paradise Road, has reopened.

Olive Garden locations at 1361 S. Decatur Blvd.; 1545 E. Flamingo Road; 6850 W. Cheyenne Ave.; 6191 Centennial Center Blvd.; and 80 N. Nellis Blvd. have reopened.

The Omelet House, 6520 Boulder Highway, has reopened.

PT’s Gold locations at 7550 Oso Blanca Road and 9363 S. Buffalo Drive; PT’s Pub at 2280 S. Nellis Blvd.; and Sierra Gold locations at 6515 S. Jones Blvd. and 6929 N. Aliante Parkway will reopen Tuesday.

Pancho’s Vegan Tacos, 3585 S. Fort Apache Road, has reopened.

Partage, 3839 Spring Mountain Road, will reopen Wednesday.

Paymon’s Mediterranean Cafe & Lounge, 8955 S. Eastern Ave. and 8380 W. Sahara Ave., has reopened.

The Peppermill, 2985 Las Vegas Blvd. South, will reopen Friday.

PKWY Tavern Flamingo, 9820 W. Flamingo Road, has reopened.

Pollo Inka Express, 2440 S. Maryland Parkway, has reopened.

Rachel’s Kitchen,7010 N. Durango Drive and 150 Las Vegas Blvd. North, has reopened.

Ruby Tuesday, 865 W. Craig Road, has reopened.

Sambalatte, 750 S. Rampart Blvd., has reopened.

Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza locations at 6500 W. Sahara Ave. and 7345 Arroyo Crossing Parkway have reopened.

Sasa Sushi, 7450 W. Cheyenne Ave., has reopened.

7th & Carson, 616 E. Carson Ave., has reopened.

Siena Italian Trattoria & Deli, 9300 W. Sahara Ave., has reopened.

Table 34, 600 E. Warm Springs Road, has reopened.

Tacos & Beer, 3900 Paradise Road, has reopened.

Tacotarian locations at 6135 S. Fort Apache Road and 1130 S. Casino Center Blvd. have reopened for outdoor dining.

Therapy, 518 E. Fremont St., has reopened.

Toast Society Cafe, 6005 S. Fort Apache Road, has reopened.

Toasted Gastrobrunch, 9516 W. Flamingo Road, has reopened.

Via Brasil Steakhouse, 1225 S. Fort Apache Road, has reopened.

YuXiang Korean Chinese, 7729 S. Rainbow Blvd., has reopened.

Henderson

Balboa Pizza, 2265 Village Walk Drive in The District, has reopened.

Big B’s Texas BBQ, 3019 St. Rose Parkway, has reopened.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse,9520 S. Eastern Ave., has reopened.

Born and Raised, 10050 S. Eastern Ave., has reopened.

Gaetano’s Ristorante, 10271 S. Eastern Ave., has reopened.

Genghis Grill, 550 N. Stephanie St., has reopened.

The Great American Pub, 9310 W. Eastern Ave., has reopened.

Hardway 8, 46 S. Water St., has reopened.

Johnny Mac’s Sports Bar & Grill, 842 S. Boulder Highway, has reopened.

The Juice Standard, 1410 Horizon Ridge Parkway, will reopen Monday.

Olive Garden, 4400 E. Sunset Road, has reopened.

The Omelet House, 316 N. Boulder Highway, has reopened.

Rachel’s Kitchen, 2265 Village Walk Drive in The District, has reopened.

Remedy’s, 3265 St. Rose Parkway and 530 Conestoga Way, has reopened.

Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza, 1501 N. Green Valley Parkway, has reopened.

The Stove, 11261 S. Eastern Ave., has reopened.

Summerlin

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, 10840 W. Charleston Blvd., has reopened.

Bonanno’s New York Pizzeria, 2020 Park Centre Drive in Downtown Summerlin, has reopened.

Distill, 10820 W. Charleston Blvd., has reopened.

Hokkaido Teppanyaki Steakhouse, 3555 Town Center Drive, has reopened.

Jing Las Vegas, 10975 Oval Park Drive in Downtown Summerlin, has reopened.

Lola’s Summerlin, 1220 N. Town Center Drive, has reopened.

Olive Garden, 10800 W. Charleston Blvd., has reopened.

Omelet House, 2227 N. Rampart Blvd., has reopened.

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, 11020 Lavender Hill Drive in Downtown Summerlin, has reopened.

Rachel’s Kitchen, 3330 S. Hualapai Way and 9691 Trailwood Drive, has reopened.

Sunny Side Up, 750 S. Rampart Blvd., has reopened.

Trattoria Reggiano, 2020 Park Centre Drive in Downtown Summerlin, has reopened.

Vintner Grill, 10100 W. Charleston Blvd., has reopened.

If you’d like to contribute to this list, contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or Madelon Hynes at mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Casino restaurants are allowed to reopen. But will they?
Casino restaurants are allowed to reopen. But will they?
2
Horsford admits to extramarital affair after podcaster discloses relationship
Horsford admits to extramarital affair after podcaster discloses relationship
3
Lines form, crowd cheers for reopening of Arizona casino Friday
Lines form, crowd cheers for reopening of Arizona casino Friday
4
Public needs to be able to see resorts’ casino reopening plans
Public needs to be able to see resorts’ casino reopening plans
5
Keep eyes open for rattlesnakes hiding in plain sight
Keep eyes open for rattlesnakes hiding in plain sight
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ in July - Video
The film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular musical was originally set for theatrical release in October. The musical’s director, Tommy Kail, shot three live performances featuring the original Broadway cast. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Little Richard dead at 87 - VIDEO
Little Richard, the pioneer and rock 'n' roll originator, died on Saturday, May 9. His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news but the cause of death is unknown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jerry Stiller, actor and comedian, dies at 92 - VIDEO
Jerry Stiller's son, actor and director Ben Stiller, announced his father's death via Twitter. Jerry Stiller became widely known with a recurring role on "Seinfeld" as Frank Costanza, George's hot-headed father. He also starred on "King of Queens." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wolfgang Puck's Players Locker opens in Downtown Summerlin along with others - VIDEO
Under the governor's orders a few restaurants were able to open their dining rooms in Downtown Summerlin Saturday, May 9. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nicolas Cage to portray Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ TV adaption - VIDEO
Nicolas Cage is headed to television to take on the role of Joe Exotic, the iconic character from the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Quarantined! 'The Ghost Adventures' miniseries by Zak Bagans - VIDEO
The four-part miniseries “Ghost Adventures: Quarantine” by Zak Bagans will debut in June on the Travel Channel. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 facts about Cinco de Mayo - VIDEO
The holiday celebrates the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Mexico began the holiday in 1862, but does not recognize it nationally anymore. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kristin Cavallari has already filed for divorce - VIDEO
Kristin Cavallari, the "Very Cavallari" star, announced she and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, have separated after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brad Pitt portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’ - VIDEO
"Saturday Night Live’ aired their second socially distanced episode of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 25. The episode’s cold open featured actor Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' star, dies at 81 - VIDEO
Actor Brian Dennehy died Wednesday in New Haven, Connecticut. Dennehy's acting career spanned more than four decades, working in television, film and theater. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman 'Guys and Dolls' virtual performance
Bishop Gorman's virtual opening of "Guys and Dolls." (Bishop Gorman High School)
John Prine, country-folk singer, dies at 73 - VIDEO
John Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7. The singer-songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Bill Withers, soul legend and 'Lean on Me' singer, dead at 81 - VIDEO
Bill Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Withers was a three-time Grammy winner. His other major hits include “Ain’t No Sunshine" and “Lovely Day.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas KatsWalk: From the Mandalay Bay to Excalibur - VIDEO
Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes walks and talks along the Las Vegas Strip, from Mandalay Bay to Excalibur. (John Katsilometes and Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Make Ivan Grant's Quarantini - VIDEO
Ivan Grant, a flair bartender at Long Bar at The D Las Vegas, makes his Quarantini. (Ivan Grant)
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus - VIDEO
According to Variety, 52-year-old frontman and songwriter Adam Schlesinger has died, following a short battle with the respiratory illness, coronavirus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
KATS WALK: A walking tour on south Las Vegas Strip – VIDEO
RJ columnist John Katsiometes takes a walking tour of the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. (John Katsiometes and Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiger King character has Las Vegas connection - VIDEO
Entertainment reporter John Katsilometes talks about the popular "Tiger King" and Jeff Lowe, a central figure in the Netflix documentary phenomenon who wanted to do business with the last Las Vegas Strip entertainer to use wild tigers in his act. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coranavirus victim Howard Berman playing the harmonica in April 2014 - VIDEO
Howard Berman, 66, playing the harmonica at a jam session in April 2014. Berman, who was active in the Las Vegas music community, died on March 24, 2020, from COVID-19. (Diana Andriola)
Boarded-up businesses in the Arts District add some color - VIDEO
Businesses in the Arts District have commissioned local artists to paint murals on the boards covering their doors and windows. When the boards are removed, they will be auctioned off to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus shutdowns. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sold-out Electric Daisy Carnival still scheduled for May - VIDEO
In a post on his social media platforms, festival founder Pasquale Rotella confirmed that EDC remains scheduled for May 15-17 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway despite coronavirus concerns that have sideline scads of other live music events. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
City of Las Vegas responds to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup
Alcohol is now allowed in curbside meal pickups in Las Vegas. The city of Las Vegas has responded to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup service to include alcohol in those meals. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga delays new album release - VIDEO
The pop star was planning to drop her sixth LP, "Chromatica," on April 10, but she's made the "tough decision" to push back the launch following the coronavirus outbreak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ways to keep yourself from going crazy at home during coronavirus - VIDEO
Take art classes with your kids. Install a bidet. Practice yoga. Buy houseplants. Catch up your streaming queue. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas nightclub giant Hakkasan Group lays off 1,600 - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Strip’s leading nightlife company has let go of nearly its entire workforce, leaving about 1,600 staffers suddenly unemployed, due to the shutdowns during the coronavirus crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Disneyland closes in response to coronavirus - VIDEO
Walt Disney Company announced the closure of its Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Thursday afternoon. Known as the "happiest place on earth," Disneyland has closed its doors only three other times in 65 years. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday amid growing coronavirus fears. (Al Mancini and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morimoto tackles Italian cooking at Eataly Las Vegas
Masaharu Morimoto showed off his skills in a slightly different context Thursday night, when he dropped by Manzo in Eataly to launch the Italian restaurant’s new Guest Chef series. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terry Fator leaving Mirage on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
The 11-year Las Vegas Strip headliner is on a venue hunt, confirming Wednesday he is leaving his eponymous theater at The Mirage this summer for parts uncharted. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More