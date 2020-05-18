List of reopened restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas area restaurants continue to reopen for dine-in service.

The following is a list of restaurants that have announced their reopenings after the coronavirus shutdown, following procedures including social distancing, masks worn by employees, mandatory reservations and heightened sanitation measures. Many that offered takeout during the shutdown will continue that service; check with individual restaurants. All information was supplied by the restaurants.

Las Vegas

Americana, 2620 Regatta Drive, has reopened.

Big B’s Texas BBQ, 6115 S. Fort Apache Road, has reopened.

Big Chicken, 4480 Paradise Road, has reopened.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, 5881 Centennial Center Blvd., has reopened.

The Blind Pig, 4545 Dean Martin Drive, has reopened.

Born and Raised, 7260 S. Cimarron Road, has reopened.

Broken Yolk Cafe, 6805 Las Vegas Blvd. South at Town Square, has reopened.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., 3717 Las Vegas Blvd. South, has reopened.

The Capital Grille at Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, has reopened.

Casa Don Juan, 1780 N. Buffalo Drive, has reopened.

The Crab Corner, 6485 S. Rainbow Blvd., has reopened.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, 3925 Paradise Road, has reopened.

Delhi Indian Cuisine, 4022 S. Maryland Parkway, has reopened.

Distill, 6430 N. Durango Drive and 4830 W. Pyle Ave., has reopened.

Downtown Terrace Kitchen & Bar at Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., has reopened.

El Dorado Cantina’s Tivoli Village location, 430 S. Rampart Blvd., has reopened.

Esther’s Kitchen, 1130 S. Casino Center Blvd., will reopen Friday.

Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road, has reopened.

Firefly Southwest, 7355 S. Buffalo Drive, has reopened.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar locations at 8721 W. Charleston Blvd. and 6515 Las Vegas Blvd. South at Town Square have reopened.

Fogo de Chao, 360 E. Flamingo Road, will reopen Wednesday.

Grape Vine Cafe, 7501 W. Lake Mead Blvd., has reopened.

The Great American Pub, 4145 S. Grand Canyon Drive, has reopened.

Hennessey’s Tavern Las Vegas, 425 Fremont St., has reopened.

Hash House a Go Go, 6800 W. Sahara Ave., has reopened.

Hikari Sushi & Teppanyaki, 4175 S. Buffalo Drive, has reopened.

Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd., has reopened.

Hussong’s Cantina, 740 S. Rampart Blvd., has reopened.

IHOP locations at 3595 S. Rainbow Blvd.; 9480 W. Sahara Ave.; 2450 Pebble Road; 1230 W. Warm Springs Road; and 1809 Las Vegas Blvd. South have reopened.

Izakaya Go, 3775 Spring Mountain Road, has reopened.

Jinya Ramen Bar, 4860 W. Flamingo Road and 7240 S. Rainbow Blvd., has reopened.

Kona Grill, 750 S. Rampart Blvd., has reopened.

Johnny C’s Diner, 8175 Arville St., has reopened.

Locale, 7995 Blue Diamond Road, has reopened.

Marche Bacchus, 2620 Regatta Drive, has reopened.

The Martini, 1205 S. Fort Apache Road, has reopened.

Mezzo Bistro and Wine, 4275 N. Rancho Drive, has reopened.

Mint Indian Bistro, 730 E. Flamingo Road and 4246 S. Durango Drive, has reopened.

Monzu Italian Oven + Bar, 6020 W. Flamingo Road, has reopened.

Morton’s The Steakhouse, 400 E. Flamingo Road, has reopened.

Musashi Japanese Steakhouse, 3900 Paradise Road, has reopened.

Olive Garden locations at 1361 S. Decatur Blvd.; 1545 E. Flamingo Road; 6850 W. Cheyenne Ave.; 6191 Centennial Center Blvd.; and 80 N. Nellis Blvd. have reopened.

The Omelet House, 6520 Boulder Highway, has reopened.

PT’s Gold locations at 7550 Oso Blanca Road and 9363 S. Buffalo Drive; PT’s Pub at 2280 S. Nellis Blvd.; and Sierra Gold locations at 6515 S. Jones Blvd. and 6929 N. Aliante Parkway will reopen Tuesday.

Pancho’s Vegan Tacos, 3585 S. Fort Apache Road, has reopened.

Partage, 3839 Spring Mountain Road, will reopen Wednesday.

Paymon’s Mediterranean Cafe & Lounge, 8955 S. Eastern Ave. and 8380 W. Sahara Ave., has reopened.

The Peppermill, 2985 Las Vegas Blvd. South, will reopen Friday.

PKWY Tavern Flamingo, 9820 W. Flamingo Road, has reopened.

Pollo Inka Express, 2440 S. Maryland Parkway, has reopened.

Rachel’s Kitchen,7010 N. Durango Drive and 150 Las Vegas Blvd. North, has reopened.

Ruby Tuesday, 865 W. Craig Road, has reopened.

Sambalatte, 750 S. Rampart Blvd., has reopened.

Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza locations at 6500 W. Sahara Ave. and 7345 Arroyo Crossing Parkway have reopened.

Sasa Sushi, 7450 W. Cheyenne Ave., has reopened.

7th & Carson, 616 E. Carson Ave., has reopened.

Siena Italian Trattoria & Deli, 9300 W. Sahara Ave., has reopened.

Table 34, 600 E. Warm Springs Road, has reopened.

Tacos & Beer, 3900 Paradise Road, has reopened.

Tacotarian locations at 6135 S. Fort Apache Road and 1130 S. Casino Center Blvd. have reopened for outdoor dining.

Therapy, 518 E. Fremont St., has reopened.

Toast Society Cafe, 6005 S. Fort Apache Road, has reopened.

Toasted Gastrobrunch, 9516 W. Flamingo Road, has reopened.

Via Brasil Steakhouse, 1225 S. Fort Apache Road, has reopened.

YuXiang Korean Chinese, 7729 S. Rainbow Blvd., has reopened.

Henderson

Balboa Pizza, 2265 Village Walk Drive in The District, has reopened.

Big B’s Texas BBQ, 3019 St. Rose Parkway, has reopened.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse,9520 S. Eastern Ave., has reopened.

Born and Raised, 10050 S. Eastern Ave., has reopened.

Gaetano’s Ristorante, 10271 S. Eastern Ave., has reopened.

Genghis Grill, 550 N. Stephanie St., has reopened.

The Great American Pub, 9310 W. Eastern Ave., has reopened.

Hardway 8, 46 S. Water St., has reopened.

Johnny Mac’s Sports Bar & Grill, 842 S. Boulder Highway, has reopened.

The Juice Standard, 1410 Horizon Ridge Parkway, will reopen Monday.

Olive Garden, 4400 E. Sunset Road, has reopened.

The Omelet House, 316 N. Boulder Highway, has reopened.

Rachel’s Kitchen, 2265 Village Walk Drive in The District, has reopened.

Remedy’s, 3265 St. Rose Parkway and 530 Conestoga Way, has reopened.

Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza, 1501 N. Green Valley Parkway, has reopened.

The Stove, 11261 S. Eastern Ave., has reopened.

Summerlin

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, 10840 W. Charleston Blvd., has reopened.

Bonanno’s New York Pizzeria, 2020 Park Centre Drive in Downtown Summerlin, has reopened.

Distill, 10820 W. Charleston Blvd., has reopened.

Hokkaido Teppanyaki Steakhouse, 3555 Town Center Drive, has reopened.

Jing Las Vegas, 10975 Oval Park Drive in Downtown Summerlin, has reopened.

Lola’s Summerlin, 1220 N. Town Center Drive, has reopened.

Olive Garden, 10800 W. Charleston Blvd., has reopened.

Omelet House, 2227 N. Rampart Blvd., has reopened.

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, 11020 Lavender Hill Drive in Downtown Summerlin, has reopened.

Rachel’s Kitchen, 3330 S. Hualapai Way and 9691 Trailwood Drive, has reopened.

Sunny Side Up, 750 S. Rampart Blvd., has reopened.

Trattoria Reggiano, 2020 Park Centre Drive in Downtown Summerlin, has reopened.

Vintner Grill, 10100 W. Charleston Blvd., has reopened.

If you’d like to contribute to this list, contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or Madelon Hynes at mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.